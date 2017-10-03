10 spots to rock your lederhosen this Oktoberfest

Even though you probably won't ever have to battle evil Germans in beer pong to win back your grandfather's beer recipe (again, probably), your Oktoberfest has every right to be just as epic as Beerfest, making it all-but-certain that your post-Oktoberfest will consist of you in a beer-, pretzel- & sausage-induced haze, watching Beerfest on Comedy Central in your sweatpants.
Best Beer Garden
Resi’s Bierstube, North Center
The alehouse's cozy wooded biergarten still has ample room for taking down Teutonic plates (the Germanic food, not the plates threatening to destroy Los Angeles) like potato pancakes and rahmschnitzel, a breaded pork loin in mushroom gravy. Oh, and beers. So many beers.
Best Spot to Shoot Das Boot
Chicago Brauhaus, Lincoln Square
Nothing says commitment like
a five-year engagement a two-liter boot of beer filled with the likes of Stiegl, Spaten, Julius Echter Weiss, or Hofbrau.
Best Schnitzel
Mirabell Restaurant, Irving Park
A self-described "German Schnitzel Bank", Mirabell lets you get your wiener cooked any way you like: pan-fried, cordon bleu, folded in eggs and sautéed in butter, or sauteed with green peppers, onions, and bacon. Just don't be this guy trying to reenact the Ricola commercial outside the restaurant.
Best Pastries
Lutz Bakery, North Center
Embrace the sweet size of German culture at this shop (sadly not run by an Eskimo ex-TGS writer) and score some Baumkuchen, a German standard that translates to "tree cake", with layered moist almond sponge cakes coated in chocolate.
Best Historic Site Where You Can Booze
The Glunz Tavern, Old Town
The tavern opened by Louis Glunz back in 1888 was revived after a 90yr post-Prohibition hiatus with furniture from the original Berghoff and a Franco-German menu from the chef at Butcher & The Burger.
Best German Accents
Glunz Bavarian Haus, North Center
From the St. Pauli waitresses to the weekend polka band, the staff at Glunz will give you a German experience that is muy autentico, and certainly more authentic than that last statement.
Best Bratwurst
Laschet’s Inn, North Center
Help yourself to a classic hot plate of grilled bratwurst, knackwurst, and Thuringer sausages served with sauerkraut, as you hilariously try to articulate that this is the best wurst you have ever had.
Best Place to Stock up for Your Own Oktoberfest
Paulina Meat Market, Lakeview
A carnivore's dream, Paulina has nearly every smoked sausage imaginable: knackwurst, bockwurst, goat brats, jalapeno pepper jack brats, and even turducken brats, to save you the trouble of Frankenstein-ing three birds together.
Best Pretzels
Prost!, Lincoln Park
Try to wrap your mind and hands around these jumbo Bavarian pretzels with warm beer cheese or a caramelized onion & smoked paprika dip as you saddle up to communal table with your stein.
Best Commute from Work to Happy Hour
The Berghoff, Loop
Escape from your cubicle cell to land at this historic spot (granted the first post-Prohibition liquor license in Chicago), where a 47ft bratwurst was once eaten. The downtown restaurant does it up right with oompah bands, strudel, pickled herring, and -- of course -- lederhosen.
-
1. Resi's Bierstube2034 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
2. Mirabell Restaurant3454 W Addison St, Chicago
-
3. Lutz Pastry Cafe2458 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
-
4. The Glunz Tavern1202 N Wells St, Chicago
-
5. Glunz Bavarian Haus4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
6. Laschet's Inn2119 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
7. Paulina Meat Market3501 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
8. Prost!2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
9. The Berghoff Restaurant17 W Adams St, Chicago
-
10. Chicago Brauhaus4732 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Resi's Bierstube is a tavern and restaurant serving up authentic German food and beer.
If you're looking for the finest schnitzel in Chicago, look no further than Mirabell Restaurant, a Bavarian village-mural-bedecked space in Chicago serving up German favorites in a warm, rustic space.
Lutz Bakery in Chicago produces some awesome high-quality baked goods using European recipes from way back when.
Featuring a Franco-German menu, serving dishes like a lineup of sweetbread & escargot bourguignon, fried-egg topped Holsteiner schnitzel, and slow-cooked coq au Rielsling. They also offer a rotating selection of small-batch wines, eight seasonal beer taps, and reserve whiskey from exclusive Scotches to Van Winkle bourbon aged 15 years.
Glunz Bavarian Haus is an Austrian/German restaurant and brauhaus in Chicago.
Laschet's Inn in Chicago features a German atmosphere, German food (like pretzels with Dusseldorf mustard and Thuringer sandwiches), and a huge selection of German beer.
A carnivore's dream, Paulina has nearly every smoked sausage imaginable: knackwurst, bockwurst, goat brats, jalapeno pepper jack brats, and even turducken brats, to save you the trouble of Frankenstein-ing three birds together.
If you thought that Spring semester of freshman year was the only time one of your friends would come back bigger than ever, you were wrong, because Lincoln Park's German beer hall Prost! is returning after a two-year absence, and they've expanded into the art gallery next door, now filled with rows of communal wooden tables imported from the motherland, and a custom-built bar topped with a collection of steins.
The owners of Chicago's first post-Prohibition liquor license in 1933, The Berghoff has been bringing German food and drink to the Windy City for more than a century. The Loop institution opened before the Prohibition -- in 1898 -- but it really began as a brewery a couple of years before that. Now, it's known for its house brews (best when sampled in a flight of five), reubens, and old-world schnitzel entrees. Not surprising given its German roots, The Berghoff is a major player in Chicago's annual Oktoberfest celebrations.
Chi's Bavarian-est restaurant rocks heaping portions of various -wursts, bountiful German beer, and yodeling.