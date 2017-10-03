Enter to win tickets to a tequila party TONIGHT

What's better than cocktails? Cocktails consumed while appreciating insane art made from the very barrels that once held the liquor in your cocktail. That's what you and a friend could be doing from 7-10p tonight, October 23rd, at Gallery 1028 (1028 N. Hooker St, Goose Island), as Thrillist welcomes Herradura Tequila's Barrel Art Collection to Chicago. Just email us here, and if you're among the first, you'll get access, plus cocktails like Colonial Barrel Punch and the Smoked Paloma, passed food and tunes from DJ Intel, who, needless to say, will be inside. Just like you and your friend. Hopefully. Email us.
