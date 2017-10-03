97 Chicago Sports Bars With the NFL Sunday Ticket

So that you can follow your team (and by “team” we of course mean "the Chicago Bears plus every one of your fantasy players"), here are NINETY-SEVEN Chicago bars with DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket package, complete with notes on who has game sound, what the beer situation is, and more.
Bridgeport
Schaller’s Pump (address and info)
Bridgeport
This rad little dive bar sweats history. Bonus for post-game celebrating? They've got a jukebox!
Game Sound: Yes
Rocky’s (address and info)
Bridgeport
25% discount with a valid school ID.
Game Sound: Yes
Bucktown
Wingstop (address and info)
Bucktown
MNF is the move here, assuming you like $0.50 boneless wings (editor's note: you do!).
Game Sound: Yes
Northside Bar & Grill (address and info)
Bucktown
There are four different eating areas to choose from. Decisions, decisions.
Game Sound: Yes
Silver Cloud (address and info)
Bucktown
Their pot pie game is on-point.
Game Sound: No
Lillie’s Q (address and info)
Bucktown
Upscale Carolina BBQ will never disappoint.
Game Sound: No
Floyd’s Pub (address and info)
Bucktown
Great neighborhood bar; solid beer selection.
Game Sound: Yes
Map Room (address and info)
Bucktown
The have tea, they have maps, and they have a ton of beer.
Game Sound: No
Lottie’s Pub (address and info)
Bucktown
Multi-level neighborhood bar.
Game Sound: Yes
Cortland’s Garage (address and info)
Bucktown
The Cortland Street Burger's won a lot of awards, just sayin'.
Game Sound: Yes
6 Degrees (address and info)
Bucktown
Bringing the kids along? Just like eating kids' food? They've got you covered with dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.
Game Sound: Yes
WhirlyBall Chicago (address and info)
Bucktown
Need to blow off some steam/extra adrenaline? You can play a game of whirlyball!
Game Sound: Yes
Humboldt Park
West On North (address and info)
Humboldt Park
Enjoy daily food specials until 2am.
Game Sound: Yes
The Beetle Bar and Grill (address and info)
Humboldt Park
Relax on the patio in between the late games and SNF with a beer from their huge, seasonal selection.
Game Sound: Yes
Lakeview
The Pony (address and info)
Lakeview
Personal flatscreen TVs at every table in the main bar.
Game Sound: Yes
Avenue Tavern (address and info)
Lakeview
Sunday Funday specials inclue $3 Lite drafts, $5 Bloody Marys, and $5 chicken tenders w/ fries.
Game Sound: Yes
Goose Island Wrigleyville Brew Pub (address and info)
Lakeview
Catch some live music in the back of the bar in between games.
Game Sound: Yes
Mullen’s on Clark (address and info)
Lakeview
Don’t pass on their signature apple sauce!
Game Sound: Yes
Will’s Northwoods Inn (address and info)
Lakeview
Oh, you wanna see da Packers play, ya? Well come to Will’s Nort'woods Inn.
Game Sound: Yes
The Dark Horse (address and info)
Lakeview
24 beers on tap and a full beer garden. Double check.
Game Sound: Yes
Sheffield’s (address and info)
Lakeview
Grab some smoky BBQ while you enjoy the game.
Game Sound: No
Cheesie’s (address and info)
Lakeview
Grilled cheese, cheese cake, and cheese curds?? Yes, yes, and yes.
Game Sound: No
Redmond’s Ale House (address and info)
Lakeview
Home of the Vikings and Badgers.
Game Sound: Yes
Kirkwood Bar & Grill (address and info)
Lakeview
Always a great customer experience; great food, great drinks, and great staff.
Game Sound: Yes
Sports Corner (address and info)
Lakeview
Located right across the street from the legendary Harry Caray Statue.
Game Sound: Yes
Lincoln Park
Joe's on Weed St (address and info)
Lincoln Park
They may have won the TV game: there’s 120+. Bazinga!
Game Sound: Yes
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Do you have 300 friends? If so, Gamekeepers can accommodate parties of up to 300.
Game Sound: Yes
Rocks Northcenter (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Kitchen is open until midnight every night.
Game Sound: Yes
The Globe Pub (address and info)
Lincoln Park
All the food is prepared fresh daily, so bring a healthy appetite.
Game Sound: No
O’Donovan’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park
It’s over 100-years-old! And it’s still bumpin'!
Game Sound: Yes
Wild Goose Bar & Grill (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Two giant projector screens. That is all.
Game Sound: Yes
Sedgwick’s Bar & Grill (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Are you from Missouri? Well, then you’re family here.
Game Sound: Yes
Bird’s Nest (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Check out their eclectic menu for something a little different than wings and burgers.
Game Sound: No
Galway Arms (address and info)
Lincoln Park
For a true Irish experience, this is gonna be your go-to.
Game Sound: Yes
Racine Plumbing (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Contemporary French cuisine, and we’re assuming great bathrooms/water pressure.
Game Sound: No
Halligan Bar (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Cheap beer and monthly specialty cocktails.
Game Sound: Yes
Tripoli Tap (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Beat-up wood tables, a weathered bar, and exposed brick walls give this low-lit hangout a comfortable, broken-in feel.
Game Sound: Yes
The Drinking Bird (address and info)
Lincoln Park
A swanky, 1960s-themed bar.
Game Sound: Yes
Zella (address and info)
Lincoln Park
This place is all kinds of cozy, thanks to blonde wood, high ceilings, exposed brick walls, and a fireplace.
Game Sound: No
Lincoln Square
The Rail Bar & Grill (address and info)
Lincoln Square
17 TVs, four of which are 50in.
Game Sound: Yes
Riverview Tavern (address and info)
Lincoln Square
They features two spacious party rooms that can accommodate groups of 30 to TWO-HUNDRED people.
Game Sound: Yes
Logan Square
Logan Bar and Grill (address and info)
Logan Square
Comfort food + A relaxing atmosphere = This place.
Game Sound: Yes
Owen and Engine (address and info)
Logan Square
British-inspired comfort food. Cheerio.
Game Sound: Yes
The Loop
Franklin Tap (address and info)
The Loop
Enjoy one of the 80 beers on their rotating beer list. Or maybe even... MORE THAN ONE?!?
Game Sound: No
Blackie’s (address and info)
The Loop
Blackie’s has been open since 1939. Bosses.
Game Sound: Yes
Potter’s Bar (address and info)
The Loop
Get in on a new twist on classic cocktails.
Game Sound: No
The Bar Below (address and info)
The Loop
The venue also has a stage with improv and stand-up shows. Post-game Ditka impersonations, anyone?
Game Sound: Yes
The Cactus Bar (address and info)
The Loop
$5 parking vouchers when you spend $25+.
Game Sound: Yes
Old Town
Old Town Social (address and info)
Old Town
The food. Just... go for the food, if nothing else.
Game Sound: No
Benchmark (address and info)
Old Town
46 TVs make Benchmark the perfect place to catch allllllllll the games.
Game Sound: Yes
River North
Municipal Bar + Dining Company (address and info)
River North
Six private booths and 30 HD TVs.
Game Sound: Yes
American Junkie (address and info)
River North
25 big screen TVs, and more than 100+ beers to choose from.
Game Sound: Yes
Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap (address and info)
River North
Try either of their specialty burgers, or wings of the month, or... both????
Game Sound: Yes
O’ Leary’s (address and info)
River North
Classic Irish pub; perfect for watching classic fantasy-team-dominating.
Game Sound: Yes
Rock Bottom (address and info)
River North
Winner’s of multiple brewing awards throughout the years, so maybe go for a beer?
Game Sound: Yes
El Hefe (address and info)
River North
An edgy Mexican restaurant that guarantees you’ll leave well-fed. Pro tip: try a beer-garita.
Game Sound: Yes
Public House (address and info)
River North
10,000sqft, three floors, and one 84in HD video wall.
Game Sound: Yes
Bull & Bear (address and info)
River North
Intimate and low-lit, B&B is a semi-secluded getaway, if you want to watch the game in peace.
Game Sound: Yes
The Kerryman (address and info)
River North
You can order a full bottle of Champagne when your team wins. Spraying it is totally (semi) optional.
Game Sound: Yes
Timothy O’ Toole’s (address and info)
River North
Located right next to the Magnificent Mile, and they have 70+ TVs. FTW.
Game Sound: Yes
South Loop
The Scout (address and info)
South Loop
Home to one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Chicago.
Game Sound: Yes
Kroll’s (address and info)
South Loop
In case someone's forcing you to go to a family dinner or your GF wants you to drink some Chard with her friends, go here. They've got all that stuff PLUS the NFL Package.
Game Sound: Yes
Jimmy Green’s (address and info)
South Loop
The classic All-American sports bar.
Game Sound: Yes
Ukrainian Village
Innjoy Eat & Drink Inc (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Add a little oontz to Matt Forte's next TD scamper at Innjoy, where DJs will be spinning music from every genre and part of the world.
Game Sound: No
The Anthem (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
A hybrid of new-meets-vintage, you can watch America's most popular sport while sitting underneath a glorious American flag from the 1800s.
Game Sound: Yes
SmallBar Division (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Great atmosphere if you want to relax and not be bombarded by yelling, Bloody Mary-fueled dudes.
Game Sound: Yes
The Fifty/50 (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Two full bars and 19 TVs!
Game Sound: Yes
J & M Tap (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Take a trip back to 1976 and enjoy $1.75 PBRs.
Game Sound: Yes
FatPour (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
50+ beers on tap, plus a wood-burning pizza oven.
Game Sound: Yes
Happy Village (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Hone your skills and become a ping pong champion in between quarters.
Game Sound: No
Mac’s (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Mellow, chill, and homey; watch the game without interruption.
Game Sound: Yes
High Dive (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
Tired of burgers and wings? No? Well this place has an eclectic menu of other stuff, anyway!
Game Sound: Yes
Cleo’s (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
It’s technically a futbol bar, but they show actual football, too.
Game Sound: Yes
Root’s Handmade Pizza (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
More than 70 Midwestern-specific craft beers.
Game Sound: Yes
West Loop
West End (address and info)
West Loop
Bring all of your friends, because they have 5,000sqft of room to party.
Game Sound: Yes
Jefferson Tap (address and info)
West Loop
It's cozy, quiet, and we've never seen a Raiders fan there. So, triple threat.
Game Sound: Yes
Union Park Lounge (address and info)
West Loop
26 big screen TVs. Twenty. Six.
Game Sound: Yes
Old 5th (address and info)
West Loop
Great pizza. Great whiskey.
Game Sound: Yes
Haymarket Pub & Brewery (address and info)
West Loop
Things you've always wanted to say during halftime: "I'm just gonna go check out the brewery real quick."
Game Sound: Yes
Kaiser Tiger (address and info)
West Loop
A one-stop shop for sausage, bacon, and beer (and football-watching).
Game Sound: No
West Town
Tuman’s Tap and Grill (address and info)
West Town
Seasonal menus and late-night dancing (post-game, of course).
Game Sound: No
Frontier (address and info)
West Town
If you really want to, you can eat an entire wild boar.
Game Sound: Yes
Five Star (address and info)
West Town
There’s a 75ft L-shaped bar!
Game Sound: No
Wicker Park
Pizano’s (address and info)
Wicker Park
Choose one of two outdoor dining areas to watch the game from.
Game Sound: Yes
Shambles Bar (address and info)
Wicker Park
Open ridiculously late, you can celebrate a win far into the night and beyond.
Game Sound: No
The Easy Bar (address and info)
Wicker Park
Halftime? No problem -- shoot a quick game of pool while you wait.
Game Sound: Yes
Division Ale House (address and info)
Wicker Park
This traditional Irish bar carries Guinness (you are shocked).
Game Sound: Yes
The Boundary (address and info)
Wicker Park
120+ craft beers, so little time.
Game Sound: Yes
The High Noon Saloon (address and info)
Wicker Park
Tex-Mex. Margaritas. Whiskey. Yes x3.
Game Sound: Yes
Wicker Park Tavern (address and info)
Wicker Park
Nine plasma televisions and an ample supply of leather couches to keep you comfortable.
Game Sound: Yes
Pint (address and info)
Wicker Park
Look for the red British call box -- you can’t miss it.
Game Sound: No
Moonshine (address and info)
Wicker Park
Shockingly, specialty cocktails are all the rage here, and not 320-proof alcohol.
Game Sound: No
Piece (address and info)
Wicker Park
Pizza, beer, football!
Game Sound: Yes
The Smoke Daddy (address and info)
Wicker Park
Satisfy your hunger by getting a brisket sandwich, Carolina-style.
Game Sound: Yes
The Southern (address and info)
Wicker Park
Fried chicken, with a side of biscuits and gravy.
Game Sound: Yes
Louie’s Pub (address and info)
Wicker Park
This is one of the few places you can watch the Bears win by one zillion, then have a karaoke party right after!
Game Sound: No
The Bench (address and info)
Wicker Park
Like big televisions? Then you'll like The Bench.
Game Sound: Yes
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Jim Vondruska is a Chicago-based photographer, videographer, and graphic designer who prefers game sound. Because he's not a Communist. Check out some of his awesome pics on Instagram.