A map where beef is the treasure, plus FREE JUICE!

Eating well is hard, and eating good is harder -- but being able to do both when inhaling poutine is easier than you think. To drive that point home, Thrillist and Bolthouse Farms have teamed up to show off the best of Chi’s farm-to-table restaurants. First up? Local Root. Just now celebrating its one-year, Local Root scours the Midwest for the good stuff -- and they don’t just tell you that your steak frites are grass-fed, they show you via a chalkboard map exactly where that grass is located, whether it’s Fairbury, Illinois, or Black Earth, Wisconsin. The concept’s simple, but the plates aren’t: you don’t just get eggplant, you get a goat cheese, spinach, and pecan-stuffed Eggplant Tower. To show their love for local, the carrot farmers at Bolthouse Farms will give you a free bottle of their tasty juice (maybe carrot, maybe one of their 29 other varieties) if you hit up Local Root this week. Then you can really drive that point home.