Food & Drink

11 bars with shuttle service to Blackhawks and/or Bulls games

By Published On 10/09/2014 By Published On 10/09/2014
Flickr/amateur photography by michel

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Delta Will Let You Text for Free on Its Flights

related

Here's How Much a Pizza Costs in Every State

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

With the Hawks opening their season tonight, and the Bulls opening theirs at the end of the month, it's time for a little refresher on which bars will help get you to the United Center once you're done pre-gaming. Here are 11 drinkeries offering shuttle service to Blackhawks and/or Bulls games. Say hi to Kaner for us.
 

WestEnd Bar & Grill

33 plasma TVs and shuttle service to all Blackhawks/Bulls games and United Center concerts.
 

Beer Bistro

Seven TVs and shuttles to Hawks/Bulls games and most United Center concerts. Drop-offs begin one hour before the game, with pickups starting 15 minutes after the game.
 

Bottom Lounge

Five TVs plus a video projector upstairs and game day specials. Bus service to Madison/Wood begins one hour before the game.

Related

related

60 Free Things to Do in Chicago

related

97 Chicago Sports Bars With the NFL Sunday Ticket

related

The 10 oldest bars in Chicago

related

60 Free Things to Do in Chicago
Bottom Lounge

Park Tavern

28 TVs and shuttles to all games; service starts two hours before game time.
 

Haymarket Pub & Brewery

30+ TVs and two party buses to select Blackhawks games, departing 45 minutes and 15 minutes before the game with Haymarket beer on board. Picks up at Madison & Wood, and the driver gives you a card on the way there so you can text if you can’t find the bus after the game.
 

Reggies

17 flat-screen TVs and two big-screen projectors. They've got service from the South Loop on the tripped-out "Rock Bus" (colorfully painted by local artist Terrance Curtis), departing 75 minutes before the game with pickup/drop-off at Madison & Wood.

Bottom Lounge

The CrossRoads Bar & Grill

15 TVs and shuttle service every 15 minutes to games starting one hour before game time, plus half-price appetizers after the game with ticket stub.
 

Hawkeye’s Bar & Grill

22 HDTVs and shuttle service from Little Italy to Hawks games starting one hour before puck drop.
 

Union Park Lounge

26 plasma-screen TVs, NHL Center Ice package, and shuttle service to games starting 45 minutes before game time.

Union Park Chicago

Carmichael's Steak House

Three TVs in the bar and shuttle service leaving about an hour before games.
 

Packing House

Four TVs in the bar and three in the rooftop lounge, with shuttle service to all concerts and sporting events.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Jay Gentile is the publisher of Chicago INNERVIEW Magazine and a Thrillist contributor. Follow him on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like