Celebrate National Cognac Day on June 4 With a Sidecar at These Chicago Bars

You can be forgiven for not knowing that June 4th is National Cognac Day before it was explained to you why the spirit deserves its own holiday.
To make things easier for you, and to celebrate the occasion, here's a guide to the best sidecars in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Check out the guide below to see where the cocktail is being featured this week, in celebration of National Cognac Day.
-
1. Pomp & Circumstance1400 N Wells St, Chicago
-
2. Red Door2118 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
3. SPiN Ping Pong344 N State St, Chicago
-
4. reverie414 N Orleans St, Chicago
-
5. Frontier1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
6. The Promontory5311 S Lake Park West, Chicago
-
7. Buddy Guy's Legends700 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
The food at this two level American restaurant is worth all the Pomp and all the Circumstance. The retro, farm-to-table vibe extends to a menu of bison tartare, roast pork belly, oysters with bacon jam, and roasted bone marrow. The bar serves classic cocktails like Manhattans, Sidecars, and Martinis, but also their own creations like the Shakedown and North Park Ave.
This underrated Bucktown gastropub serves upscale bar food alongside a hefty selection of craft beers -- most of which are from the Midwest -- and speciality cocktails. There's a long bar and plenty of two- and four-top tables, so Red Door is a great place for a low-key date, especially given the menu's emphasis on shared plates. The best part about it all? The huge backyard patio that's stocked with long picnic tables.
Part restaurant, part bar, part club, and part ping pong domain, this everything-in-one concept backed by actress Susan Sarandon promises all the key ingredients for a raucous—if a bit competitive—night out. The 16,000-sq. ft. venue is an offshoot of the New York original by the same name, and houses 20 STIGA table tennis tables, a couple bars, and a kitchen that slings everything from sliders and empanadas to charcuterie and truffle fries.
Sports games and high quality food merge at this River North Asian Fusion lounge from Rodelio Aglibot of Yum Cha. The menu features a number of shared plates and inventive rolls like the "I Have a Daydream," and the drink menu offers up numerous specialty cocktails.
It may not be the final frontier, but with ice-taps pouring 16 traditional and seasonal brews, a meat heavy menu featuring specialty sausages, steaks, and "Animal Service", flat screen TVs, and a beer garden, you won't need to explore any further. Allied: Ready yourself for Animal Service with some Smith & Forge, the hard cider that's built strong -- built from Apples and built to Refresh.
The Michelin-lauded team behind Longman & Eagle started this South Side gem, which's an innovative restaurant, bar, and performance space across two floors. Wood-burning hearths scorch spreads of meat, seafood, and virtually everything else on the menu.
This venue has some of the best live music in town. While its known for the tunes, it's got po-boys, gumbo, and jambalaya are available until midnight and they definitely hit the spot.