Where to Drink in Chicago Right Now

Vol. 39 Loop If Ron Burgundy was looking to impress a date, he’d feel right at home amidst this Downtown hotspot’s leather-bound books and rich mahogany, tucked off the lobby of the Kimpton Gray Hotel. Servers in white coats use gilded silver carts to bring forth opulent offerings like caviar and oysters to pair with not one but six types of Old Fashioneds. Just leave your jazz flute at home.

MONEYGUN West Loop If you’re up for finely crafted Cuba Libres and Manhattans served alongside Solemn Oath and Green Flash on tap to be imbibed with a cool crowd looking to see and be seen, take a seat in a cozy booth beneath the mirror-paneled cocktail menu and get to know your Bumble date a little bit better over soy pickled eggs and salt cod fritters with lobster mayo. Throwback jams and a speakeasy vibe round out the Insta-worthy experience.

The Rabbit Hole Old Town While Anthony Bourdain helped shine a light on the glorious dive that is Old Town Ale House, the neighborhood’s newest hotspot continues to be this Alice in Wonderland-themed playpen where pretty much anything goes -- from sports on flatscreens to live band karaoke. Trippy psychedelic wall art goes hand in hand with exposed brick and more traditional sports bar decor that will have you ready to play a game of giant Jenga over a bucket of Miller Lites and a plate of some of the finest wings in the area.

Estereo Logan Square They like to, as they say, “keep it breezy” around these parts. You’ll get a good breeze when the weather is warm and the garage door is open, but there are always plenty of cool vibes emanating in this funky triangular-shaped space, from DJs spinning vinyl to Latin-inspired cocktails and mescal on draft. You can also order a “Breezy” cocktail by picking your spirit and letting the bartenders do the rest.

The Gingerman Tavern Wrigleyville GMan (aka Gingerman) Tavern has long been one of the coolest bars in a neighborhood painfully devoid of bars that don’t make you wish for death’s sweet embrace. The current Cubs craze hasn’t diminished GMan’s laid-back vibe, as the hipster-friendly neighborhood watering hole continues to provide a welcoming oasis to party near Wrigley without having to endure the worst of humanity. Bonus: They recently got rid of the pool tables in the back, which means more room for live bands and boozing.

The Sixth Lincoln Square This intimate 50-seat neighborhood bar from Fifty/50 beverage director Benjamin Schiller is continuing to pour fancy elixirs in an appropriately fancy space, including drinks served in mini-fishtanks and gold metal pineapples. The Silly Rabbit is a gin concoction poured over flavored ice cubes while the Weston combines bourbon with Dark Matter’s famous Unicorn Blood coffee and pipe tobacco. There’s duck fat frites to soak up the booze and, much like at Schiller’s equally on-point Berkshire Room, you can also order a “dealer’s choice” cocktail and let the bartender make your drink decisions for you.

EZ Inn Ukrainian Village With recent additions like Sportsman’s Club and Boeufhaus joining the ranks of more established spots like Empty Bottle and Lockdown Bar & Grill, the little strip of real estate around Western and Augusta is quickly becoming one of the hippest corners of the city. EZ Inn, a recent revamp of a long-neglected dive, adds to the appeal with a dimly lit throwback vibe similar to places like Best Intentions or Weegee’s Lounge. Besides the Old Styles, there’s local beer on tap from Off Color and Arcade plus “fizzy booze” such as pisco cream soda.

Tapster Wicker Park If you always wanted to be a bartender but could never quite master the mustache-and-bow-tie look, you’re in luck. At Wicker Park’s just-opened Tapster, there are no bottles or cans -- you pour all your own drinks through 62 wall taps dispensing beer, craft cocktails, wine, craft sodas, even coffee and kombucha. Buy a tap card from the hostess stand and then go hog wild serving yourself amidst the exposed brick environs of the tap room, or head upstairs to kick it on leather sofas while listening to live music. There’s also food in the back, where a deli counter is dishing out everything from sandwiches and popcorn to waffles and fondue. On top of all that, there’s a swing set, making it a real playground for adults.

Back Door Saloon West Loop Grange Hall Burger Bar has been serving up one of the most underrated burgers in Chicago for years. And now there’s an actual bar, too, thanks to the recent addition of Backdoor Saloon, located above the restaurant with a copper ceiling and red, bordello-like decor. After 11pm, you’ll need to enter through the alley behind Bar Siena to enjoy the craft cocktails, live entertainment, and dinner entrees such as 36oz bone-in ribeye steak. To complement the cabaret vibe, there are burlesque shows every Saturday evening.

Bunny Slope Near North Side Bunny Slope quite hilariously bills itself as “Chicago’s #1 Apres Ski Lounge,” as if there were a ton of competition in the category. Nevertheless, the space is as unique as it sounds, with all of the action centered around an inviting indoor hot tub located in the basement of the Acme Hotel. The small space is decked out with all the mountain accouterments, including skis, antlers, an electric fireplace, and liability release forms (seriously), but it’s only available to be rented out by private parties of up to 18.

Nighthawk Albany Park Hot damn, people just flat-out love this place. Maybe it’s due to the $2.50 Hamm’s. Maybe it’s the fact that it recently opened in a neighborhood with few cool bar options. Maybe it’s the laid-back vibes, the coffee, the comfy booths, or the clutch location near the last Brown Line stop. Whatever it is, it’s a godsend to Albany Park and the locals couldn’t be happier. Nothing fancy, nothing gimmicky, just everything you need in a solid neighborhood hang that attracts non-locals as well.

Park & Field Logan Square Have you ever been to a bar with a pommel horse? If not, what the hell is wrong with you? That could be the refrain from die-hard aficionados of this funky Logan Square “vintage sports club” that looks like it was programmed in a lab with a strict mission of maximizing Instagram likes. There are bocce courts. There’s a bar in a vintage camper. There’s a back patio with a fire pit and s’mores kits. If that’s not enough, there’s a food menu with polenta fries, short rib pot pie, and quinoa cake sliders. It might be not quite like your childhood camping days, but who cares?

Income Tax Edgewater This neighborhood bar continues to be popular with the more-buttoned up set around Edgewater, where rich dishes like coq au vin and seared rainbow trout are made to be paired with a standout selection of Euro-centric wines and bubbly. Grab an absinthe cocktail or the gin-based Income Tax with friends and chat for hours amidst exposed brick and soft lighting that makes you feel like you’ve stumbled in from some lost cobblestone street in Europe.

Quiote Logan Square Just when you think the local scene can’t possibly handle yet another mezcal joint, another one opens and the boom continues unabated. Hot on the heels of the success of forebears like Lena Brava and nearby Mezcaleria Las Flores, this Logan Square bar and taqueria aggressively covers all of your agave bases with martinis and Old Fashioneds in a lively space that feels like a sexy basement party. Follow the glowing green agave sign and belly up with a plate of duck tacos and a Hotel Victoria mezcal/tequila cocktail.

The Tankard Wicker Park When did this place get so popular? Formerly slipping under the radar compared to its neighborhood contemporaries, this hotspot is famous for its tater tots (get yours with your steak or as a brunch entrée) and has a slightly more upscale vibe. The massive windows let you peer at the action on Milwaukee Ave as you play darts or sip cocktails among exposed brick and funky green booths.

The Ladies' Room Logan Square Chicago has a new Red Light District, and it starts and ends in the back of the bakery next to Fat Rice. A small red-lit room of saucy Cantonese delights tugs at the heartstrings with vintage Asian pinup art on the walls, games on the tables, drinks mixed in glass Buddhas, and flaming bowls of booze like the rum-based Burning Bird. The intimate space only seats about 20, so you’ll need a reservation, and we highly recommend it as a date spot. It’s hard to find a better closing act in the city.

The Flamingo Rum Club River North From Lost Lake to Three Dots, Chicago’s Caribbean drinking climate continues to evolve with increasing flare. Leading the charge are new-ish joints like this Cuban-inspired lounge that houses one of the country’s largest selections of rums in addition to live burlesque and cabaret shows. There are of course palm trees on the walls, staff in island-chic outfits, and plenty of flamingos. So even though the weather may not feel tropical, you can at least drink like it.