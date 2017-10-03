Where to Boozy Brunch in Chicago

Great boozy brunches are an elusive treasure in Chicago. Deals are changing all the time, which makes it hard to find a place to spend that ideal Sunday morning chasing away your hangover with a pitcher of bottomless breakfast cocktails. Luckily, we’ve done the fieldwork, and found 21 boozy brunch deals broken down by neighborhood so you can find the closest place to get your mimosa/Bloody Mary fix the quickest.
Avondale
Chief O'Neill's Pub & RestaurantAddress and Info
The deal: $20 gets you access to the brunch buffet (with omelette station, seafood, and build-your-own sundaes), which includes a Bloody Mary bar, Sun 10am-2pm.
Bucktown
Red DoorAddress and Info
The deal: Just $11 and the mimosas will keep coming, Sat-Sun 11am-3pm.
Edgewater
Broadway CellarsAddress and Info
The deal: Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for just $10, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.
Lakeview
El Mariachi Tequila BarAddress and Info
The deal: Bottomless mimosa brunch for $23 includes an entrée (like chilaquiles, steak omelet, or piña colada French toast), Sat-Sun 11am-2pm. (Note: this deal is not available at the 3420 N Broadway location.)
Taverna 750Address and Info
The deal: $24 gets you two brunch items and mimosa pitchers that are refillable until the entrees show up, plus an extra $5 gets you two martinis as well, Sat 11am-3pm, Sun 11am-4pm. Pro tip: spend the extra $5.
Angelina RistoranteAddress and Info
The deal: $21 includes your choice of any brunch item and ever-flowing Champagne, Sat 11am-2pm, Sun 10am-2:30pm.
Southport & IrvingAddress and Info
The deal: Infinite mimosas for $15 when ordered with your brunch, Fri-Sun 10am-close.
F. O'Mahony'sAddress and Info
The deal: $25 for all-you-can-drink mimosas and your choice of brunch entree, Sun 10:30am-3pm.
Duffy's Tavern and GrilleAddress and Info
The deal: $25 for endless mimosa refills and the breakfast buffet, Sun 10am-3pm.
Patsy's Pub & GrillAddress and Info
The deal: $26 for nearly bottomless mimosas (they cut you off after two Champagne bottles) and a brunch entree, Sat & Sun all day.
Zia’s Lago VistaAddress and Info
The deal: $12 Mimosa or Bloody Mary bar along with the purchase of a lunch or brunch item, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.
Lincoln Park
ZellaAddress and Info
The deal: $37 gets you all-you-can-drink Miller Lite and Coors Light, mimosas, OR Bloody Marys, and a choice of a brunch entree, Sat-Sun 7:30am-3pm.
CRIOAddress and Info
The deal: Enjoy a Latin-American brunch and go bottomless with $15 for mimosa or $18 for Bloody Marys, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.
Near North Side
BistronomicAddress and Info
The deal: $16.95 unlimited mimosas on top of your entree purchase, Sat-Sun 10am-2:30pm.
North Center
O'Donovan's Pub & RestaurantAddress and Info
The deal: $25 for the Mimosa Mayhem special, featuring White Trash Mimosas served in pint glasses (!!!) along with a brunch buffet that includes carved meats and a waffle station, Sun 10am-2pm.
Ravenswood
TroquetAddress and Info
The deal: $25 will notch you endless mimosas and a brunch entree at this French-inspired bar, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.
River North
FremontAddress and Info
The deal: The brunch buffet is pricy, but crazy-good, with a carving station, doughnuts for doughnut vault, and a waffle bar. Drop an extra $15 for bottomless mimosas, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.
Dolce ItalianAddress and Info
The deal: Your choice of bottomless mimosas, Bloodys, or Bellinis for $25, Sat-Sun 11:30am-3pm.
South Loop
Weather Mark TavernAddress and Info
The deal: $15 for no-limit mimosas with an entree purchase like build-your-own skillet, Sat-Sun 10:30am-3pm.
Wicker Park
LokalAddress and Info
The deal: $10 for all-you-can-drink mimosas or bottomless Bloody Marys (you are technically limited to 7, but come on), as long as you have food on the table, Sat-Sun 10am-2pm.
The MonarchAddress and Info
The deal: Drop $11 and all the mimosas are yours for the taking, Sat-Sun 10am-4pm.
Named after a Chicago policeman who supposedly saved Irish music (he reportedly collected and published the largest collection of Irish music ever), Chief O’Neill’s in Avondale is the place to go for an authentic pub experience. Its huge drink menu covers everything from Irish, North American, and Scotch whiskey to local craft beers, and is matched in size only by the food menu, on which you’ll find traditional dishes like corned beef and cabbage alongside vegetarian plates. Add a backyard patio, and you’ve got a great spot to take in some Irish jigs.
This underrated Bucktown gastropub serves upscale bar food alongside a hefty selection of craft beers -- most of which are from the Midwest -- and speciality cocktails. There's a long bar and plenty of two- and four-top tables, so Red Door is a great place for a low-key date, especially given the menu's emphasis on shared plates. The best part about it all? The huge backyard patio that's stocked with long picnic tables.
On top of awesome breakfast and brunch options, Broadway Cellars in Edgewater offers great drinks, including bottomless Bloody Marys!
Since 1996, the father and son team behind this Lakeview Mexican spot has been supplying locals with quality, authentic Mexican fare and an impressive range of tequila options. Menu highlights include ribeye with jalapeño chimichurri, ceviche, and, for brunch, a trio of South of the Border-style omelettes. A list of 150 blue agave tequilas are also available, which allow of variety of hand-crafted margaritas.
This refined casual spot in Lakeview is known for it's globally-inspired, New American small plates and sophisticated drink program. Among several of the meticulously-curated menu items, favorites include the country-fried steak, shrimp and grits, spicy crab dip, and Nutella bread pudding. Be sure to pair your brunch or dinner with a copper mug cocktail, crafted ice cocktail, or martini with house-made limoncello.
This Lakeview mainstay has been around since 1988, supplying the neighborhood with authentic Italian cuisine and a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere. Old World decor and bright, white linens set the scene while classic, Italian comfort foods solidify the ambience. Angelina Ristorante offers hand-rolled gnocchi, asparagus risotto, scallop and shrimp scampi, indulgent desserts, and a refreshing list of red and white wine.
This Lakeview restobar is a classy corner tavern that serves upscale but unpretentious American fusion food. You're just as likely to find steak frites and a hamburger on the menu as you are samosas and tacos. Aside from dinner and weekend brunch, SIP serves "late-night brunch" menu Thursday through Saturday nights where you'll find a mix of comfort food and hardcore cocktails.
This Irish pub in East Lakeview is the kind of basic bar-slash-restaurant every neighborhood needs. F.O'Mahony's has a solid selection of draft beer and whiskey, and the food menu features build-your-own-sandwiches, fish & chips, and plenty of fried appetizers. It's most well-known for its weekend boozy brunch with bottomless mimosas.
Duffy's is a sports bar in Lincoln Park where you can catch all your favorite games, plus a serious unlimited brunch buffet on Sundays.
This casual sports bar and grill in Lakeview is known for is known for its easy going vibes, house-made/from-scratch pub fare, and vibrant cocktails. Alongside an American brunch and dinner menu that features comfort foods like biscuits and gravy, build-your-own skillets, and beer nuggets, Patsys also supplies an (almost) bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday.
This family-owned and operated Italian restaurant in Lakeview supplies a plethora of authentic dishes in ornate, Venetian digs. Part bar, restaurant, and banquet hall, Zia's Lago Vista is a neighborhood staple offering decadent pizzas, indulgent pastas, and traditional entrees like veal porcini, pancetta wrapped pork tenderloin, and number of gluten-free options.
Zella has an enormous, fantastic secluded beer garden -- and $4 Fireball shots, if that's something you're into.
This modern, Latin American eatery in Lincoln Park sports vibrant digs and authentic cuisine. In addition to savory dinner options -- such as egg battered poblano pepper and salmon al pastor -- CRĪO also has a gluttonous "Cravings" menu that highlights indulgent entrees like the chorizo burger, beer-battered fish filet, and ground beef/andouille sausage CRĪO burger. The real highlights, however, are the guava and mascarpone cheese pancakes.
This Gold Coast bistro makes French food approachable by incorporating Midwestern elements into every dish. Take the cheese selection, which draws on a classic French tradition but instead of camembert, features cheese from Iowa and Indiana. The menu is filled with a mix of seafood, steak, and poultry entrees plus daily specials. The interior dining room is large and intentionally rustic, with wooden chairs and chalkboard menus.
Whether you're looking for a cold IPA, table-side magic tricks, or a hefty plate of steak nachos, this Irish pub will certainly deliver. With a relaxed, sunny beer garden, a wood-paneled dining room, and a lengthy mahogany bar studded with black vinyl stools, the space has ample seating, with a diverse menu to match. Ranging from typical bar snacks to thick-cut burgers and pasta entrées, there are more than enough available food options, and the all-you-can-drink weekend brunch special offers a 4$ pint-of-bacon.
Every culture has its version of the local watering hole, from the Japanese izakaya, to the German bierhaus, to the American... Irish Pub. Evincing the Gallic take on that tradition is Troquet, both a French term for "neighborhood bar", and a new eat-and-drinkery in the former Wolcott's space, which has been warmed up with hues of red & cream, an open kitchen, and plenty of black & white French scenes, hardly as black & white as German scenes.
This River North cocktail bar-slash-restaurant is part nightclub, part swanky brasserie. The menu revolves around shareable small plates (oysters, fries, flatbreads) and larger platters (shout out to the fried chicken). The drink menu is full of remixed classic cocktails and features equally shareable Moscow Mules made with your choice of vodka. The two-level space has a retractable rooftop on the second floor and a stage where DJs turn Fremont into a dancing destination.
The third location -- and first in the Midwest -- of New York-based LDV Hospitality's modern Italian restaurant adds a touch of casual elegance to the ground floor of The Godfrey Hotel in River North. The upscale traditional menu features a range of Italian classics like Neapolitan pizzas and the house signature veal Milanese. In true hotel restaurant format, Dolce Italian (the decor is inspired by La Dolce Vita and Fellini's Rome) serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. As for drinks, expect traditional cocktails with a twist, like the strawberry cucumber Moscow Mule.
Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling sails along one wall, this nautically-themed tavern in South Loop is an homage to Chicago's lake fleet. The bar has more than 50 varieties of house and speciality rums and thematic cocktails to match, plus plenty of beer. The kitchen serves up quintessential bar food with a touch of Southwestern flavor, and the weekend brunch is a neighborhood standby.
A resto-lounge whipping up Euro-infused comfort food, an epic Sunday brunch with bottomless bloodys, mimosas, and champagne, and music nights featuring house, live jazz, or funky jams.
The Monarch is candelabra-lit bar providing the ambiance for elevated pub fare and royalty-inspired cocktails, such as George Remus, Steve McQueen, and Johnny Cash. The food varies from Parm-topped pretzel with beer cheese sauce, potted pork w/ cornichons, and crispy chicken wings.