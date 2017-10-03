Where to Boozy Brunch in Chicago

Avondale Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant Address and Info The deal: $20 gets you access to the brunch buffet (with omelette station, seafood, and build-your-own sundaes), which includes a Bloody Mary bar, Sun 10am-2pm.

Bucktown Red Door Address and Info The deal: Just $11 and the mimosas will keep coming, Sat-Sun 11am-3pm.

Edgewater Broadway Cellars Address and Info The deal: Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for just $10, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.

Lakeview El Mariachi Tequila Bar Address and Info The deal: Bottomless mimosa brunch for $23 includes an entrée (like chilaquiles, steak omelet, or piña colada French toast), Sat-Sun 11am-2pm. (Note: this deal is not available at the 3420 N Broadway location.)

Taverna 750 Address and Info The deal: $24 gets you two brunch items and mimosa pitchers that are refillable until the entrees show up, plus an extra $5 gets you two martinis as well, Sat 11am-3pm, Sun 11am-4pm. Pro tip: spend the extra $5.

Angelina Ristorante Address and Info The deal: $21 includes your choice of any brunch item and ever-flowing Champagne, Sat 11am-2pm, Sun 10am-2:30pm.

Southport & Irving Address and Info The deal: Infinite mimosas for $15 when ordered with your brunch, Fri-Sun 10am-close.

F. O'Mahony's Address and Info The deal: $25 for all-you-can-drink mimosas and your choice of brunch entree, Sun 10:30am-3pm.

Duffy's Tavern and Grille Address and Info The deal: $25 for endless mimosa refills and the breakfast buffet, Sun 10am-3pm.

Patsy's Pub & Grill Address and Info The deal: $26 for nearly bottomless mimosas (they cut you off after two Champagne bottles) and a brunch entree, Sat & Sun all day.

Zia’s Lago Vista Address and Info The deal: $12 Mimosa or Bloody Mary bar along with the purchase of a lunch or brunch item, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.

Lincoln Park Zella Address and Info The deal: $37 gets you all-you-can-drink Miller Lite and Coors Light, mimosas, OR Bloody Marys, and a choice of a brunch entree, Sat-Sun 7:30am-3pm.

CRIO Address and Info The deal: Enjoy a Latin-American brunch and go bottomless with $15 for mimosa or $18 for Bloody Marys, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.

Near North Side Bistronomic Address and Info The deal: $16.95 unlimited mimosas on top of your entree purchase, Sat-Sun 10am-2:30pm.

North Center O'Donovan's Pub & Restaurant Address and Info The deal: $25 for the Mimosa Mayhem special, featuring White Trash Mimosas served in pint glasses (!!!) along with a brunch buffet that includes carved meats and a waffle station, Sun 10am-2pm.

Ravenswood Troquet Address and Info The deal: $25 will notch you endless mimosas and a brunch entree at this French-inspired bar, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.

River North Fremont Address and Info The deal: The brunch buffet is pricy, but crazy-good, with a carving station, doughnuts for doughnut vault, and a waffle bar. Drop an extra $15 for bottomless mimosas, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm.

Dolce Italian Address and Info The deal: Your choice of bottomless mimosas, Bloodys, or Bellinis for $25, Sat-Sun 11:30am-3pm.

South Loop Weather Mark Tavern Address and Info The deal: $15 for no-limit mimosas with an entree purchase like build-your-own skillet, Sat-Sun 10:30am-3pm.

Wicker Park Lokal Address and Info The deal: $10 for all-you-can-drink mimosas or bottomless Bloody Marys (you are technically limited to 7, but come on), as long as you have food on the table, Sat-Sun 10am-2pm.