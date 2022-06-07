The Best BYOB Spots in Chicago Right Now

Expect high energy and bold flavors at this Wicker Park destination, where two venues welcome diners—a front space offering casual South East Asian street food, and a coach house featuring a multi-course weekend menu. Either one boasts memorable, much-buzzed-about fare from chef Zubair Mohajir, who cooked at some of the world’s finest restaurants before returning to Chicago to pursue his own ventures. With options like the Kati Roll (house-made roti bread with scrambled egg and green chutney) and the THC Sando (tandoori-marinated fried chicken on brioche with gochujang aioli and spicy honey butter), we’re sure glad he did—especially when said flavors are heightened through the help of bottles like Riesling or Gamay.