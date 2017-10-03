Find the Best BYOBs in Your Chicago Neighborhood

Bucktown Coast Sushi Bar (address and info) This BYOB favorite has been slinging sushi to the hungry folks of Bucktown for well over a decade, and shows no sign of slowing. (Note: the South Loop and Evanston locations both have full bars).





Estrella Negra (address and info) Bring a six-pack of something great to this Latin-inspired resto sporting Day of the Dead decorations because life’s too short to drink crappy beer.

Irving Park Smoque (address and info) Arguably one of the finest barbecue establishments in Chicago, Smoque is a sure bet for a BYOB brisket fix in Irving Park.

Lakeview Crisp (address and info) Since Crisp is home to the finest Korean-style chicken wings in the city, you’d better bring some delicious potables to complement them.



Andy’s Thai Kitchen (address and info) Steps from the Wellington L-stop, this Thai favorite is an easily accessible BYO option for whenever a tom yum craving hits.



Chilam Balam (address and info) Grab some pals and some drinks and swing by this cozy, sustainability-driven spot for a Mexican shared plates feast. Mixers include Topo Chico, virgin sangria, house limeade, and more.



Home Bistro (address and info) Chill vibe? Check. Braised pork shoulder and beer battered zucchini? Yup. BYO? You bet.



Machu Picchu (address and info) Where else in Chicago can you bring your own alcohol and score Peruvian fare?



Rollapalooza (address and info) This Boystown sushi destination has a BYOB (beer and wine only) policy so that you spend more where it counts: on the some of the neighborhood’s freshest sashimi.



Tac Quick (address and info) Thai eats abound (including a “secret” menu) at this BYO on Sheridan Road.



Tango Sur (address and info) This Argentine steakhouse sets the scene for a romantic night out; let a bottle of wine do the rest.



Tanuki (address and info) Spice some lychee soda or Thai iced tea and soak it up with robata-grilled meat at this inviting BYOB.

Lincoln Park Butcher & the Burger (address and info) Few things go together like made-to-order burgers and beer. So when you go here, make sure you bring beer.





Dawali Mediterranean Kitchen (address and info) Pair a chicken shawarma sandwich, falafel, and sticky-sweet baklava with wine or beer at this hidden gem.





Franks ‘n’ Dawgs (address and info) Bring some beer and your appetite and go H.A.M. on the Andouille-based Bayou Dog.





Rickshaw Republic (address and info) Bring up to one bottle of wine or one six-pack of beer per two guests at this Asian street food mecca.



Lincoln Square Goosefoot (address and info) A creative menu is the name of the game at Goosefoot at the avant-garde BYO concept.

Logan Square L’ Patron (address and info) Between bringing your own alcohol and the ridiculously cheap eats at this taco joint, you’ll have no excuse for not gorging yourself on al pastor and carne asada swaddled in flour tortillas.





90 Miles Cuban Café (address and info) Snag a spot on the colorful four-seasons patio and bring the booze necessary to complete a pitcher of mojitos or sangria, because this authentic Cuban eatery offers house-made mixes for both.



Noble Square Ruxbin (address and info) The only thing better than chef/owner Edward Kim’s truly exception dishes are said dishes paired with a really special bottle of wine... with no corkage fee.



Shaman (address and info) Like sister resto Chilam Balam, this Mexican BYO offers mixers like virgin sangria and limeade.



North Center Anna’s Asian Grill & Sushi Bar (address and info) From Laotian namtok and Peking duck buns to an unforgettable fried avocado stuffed with spicy tuna, house spicy mayo, and unagi sauce, this pan-Asian grill has the answer to all your pan-Asian food needs

Old Town Shiso (address and info) While this spot has finally procured a liquor license, they still welcome guests to bring their own booze -- as long as said guests are willing to fork over a $3 corkage fee.





Café Sushi (address and info) Set right in the heart of the neighborhood, this Old Town sushi café sports an extensive sushi selection prime for sharing with friends over a bottle of something potent.





Lan’s Old Town (address and info) Throw back a brewski or three while chowing on Szechwan and Mandarin eats, like steamed shrimp shui mai and General Lan’s chicken



River North Big & Little’s (address and info) Skyrocketing to fame courtesy of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, this cash-only joint now boasts outposts in Wicker Park and Lakeview (both of which are also BYOB), too. Team a burger and the iconic soft-shell crab po-boy with your favorite suds at all three locations.

South Side Go 4 Food (address and info) Head to Chinatown for a chili fusion crab fix; wash it down with a bottle of suds plucked from your private stash.





Han 202 (address and info) This Asian fusion spot doesn’t technically have a corkage fee, but if you don’t bring your own glasses and/or aren’t willing drink from the bottle, you’ll be charged $2 per glass -- still, a small price to pay to enjoy your favorite red alongside foie gras pork dumplings and spicy miso-lacquered ribeye.





Honey 1 BBQ (address and info) This north side classic recently relocated to the south side, and brought it’s BYO policy and hickory-smoked ‘cue with it.

West Town Bite Cafe (address and info) You won’t find a corkage fee at this charming hideaway, but you’ll definitely find more than a few vegetarian-friendly menu items that are good enough to impress even the most devout carnivores.





Briciola (address and info) Get whisked off to the Italian countryside by way of tagliatelle alla Bolognese and a heady Brunello at this neighborhood-y stunner.





Trattoria Ultimo (address and info) Team rustic Italian fare with a bottle of your own wine for a $5 fee.





Whisk (address and info) For hangover curing Reese’s pancakes and a little hair of the dog, nothing tops Whisk; they’ll provide the Bloody Mary mix, you bring the vodka.





Yuzu Sushi & Robata Grill (address and info) Reasonably priced sushi and BYOB. Because they just go together.



Ukrainian Village Kai Zan (address and info) Bring some Japanese beer (for a $5 fee) and throw caution to the wind with the omakase menu if you know what’s good for you.

Uptown Sun Wah BBQ (address and info) The peking duck is outstanding so why not pair it with an amber ale? A $10 corkage fee applies.





La Ciudad (address and info) White tablecloths and refined Mexican cuisine make this BYO feel more romantic than most.



West Ridge Hema’s Kitchen (address and info) Go for the no-fee-required BYOB, stay for the garlic naan and chicken tikka masala.

West Rogers Park The Angry Crab (address and info) Get down and dirty with Cajun spiced seafood by the pound, and kick the heat with whatever will get you buzzing.





Rub’s Backcountry Smokehouse (address and info) The recipe for a good time at Rub’s: equal parts piping hot smoked meat and ice-cold beer.

Wicker Park Sultan’s Market (address and info) Wash a kefta kabob and some baba ghanouj down with a bottle of beer that traveled with you all the way from your fridge to the restaurant. Because you can.





Schwa (address and info) With its playful tasting menu and BYO policy, this Michelin starred spot offers an anything-but-ordinary fine dining experience.



