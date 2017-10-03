Food & Drink

The 12 Drinking Days of Chicago Christmas

Published On 12/11/2014
tbox
Tbox

As your over-served uncle makes a mad dash for the Christmas (holiday?) ham and shopping malls turn into toy-foraging battlegrounds, December offers more legitimate reasons to drink than any other month. Thankfully, there are juuuuust enough nog-spiked events to manage this: The 12 Drinking Days of Chicago Christmas.

klingon christmas
Flickr/Opacity

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 11-21

A Klingon Christmas Carol Performed in Klingon with English "supertitles" that let the audience know what’s happening (or kind of know what's happening, depending on how aggressively you hit the downstairs bar pre-show), A Klingon Christmas Carol transforms the classic Dickens play into a mad space drama about the Warrior’s Code of Honor. Can’t make this stuff up. Honest.

Athenaeum Theatre

underground
Underground

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 12 Fri

The Grinch Who Gave Back Christmas This fourth annual charitable holiday shindig turns The Underground into Whoville for the night, complete with a VIP cocktail reception and an appearance by the Grinch, natch.

The Underground

Festa Parties

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 13 Sat

TBOX: Festa’s Chicago Twelve Bars of Xmas Pub Crawl TBOX has grown into a massive party that features outrageous holiday costumes, endless cereal shooters, and even good-hearted philanthropy that helps out the Lakeview Pantry. The theme of this year’s celebration is "zoo", and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite party animal. They are also encouraged to not bite people after drinking too many Lime-a-Ritas. Seriously, don’t bite anyone.

Wrigleyville bars

SantaCon
Flickr/Garry Knight

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 13 Sat

SantaCon: Logan Square Born and raised in SF, SantaCon is pretty simple: everyone dresses up like Santa, meets at the Logan Square eagle statue at 1:30pm, and then goes to a bunch of nearby bars.

Logan Square bars

related

Chicago Christmas Crawl
Flickr/Katrina Cole

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 13 Sat

Chicago Christmas Crawl Organized by the same folks behind TBOX, the Chicago Christmas Crawl tries to be a tamer event by stopping at local eateries with a bunch of tasting specials. That said, there are also Fireball specials, sooooooo be prepared for literally anything.

Wicker Park and Noble Square

Die Hard Musical
Die Hard the Musical

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 13 Sat

Yippee Ki-Yay, Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Christmas Musical Every time death-dodging NYC cop John McClane kills a terrorist, an angel gets its wings. Witness the holiday spirit one bullet at a time at this BYOB musical adaptation of one of the finest feel-good Christmas movies around: Die Hard.

MCL Chicago

Hogwarts Feast
Warner Bros. Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 19 Fri

Hogwarts Holiday Feast If you find yourself in the grocery store wearing a bathrobe and scanning the booze section for the best deal on brandy as cartons of eggnog tumble out of your shopping basket, escaping to a fantasy world sounds pretty great. Fortunately, Geek Bar is hosting a Hogwarts-themed dinner w/ cosplay prizes, tabletop gaming, and an English feast.

Geek Bar

Fireball Crawl
Flickr/dprotz
 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 20 Sat

The Fireball Santa Crawl Taking place in the enchanting lands of River North, the Fireball Santa Crawl stops off at Bar Louie, BlackFinn Ameripub, Boss Bar, El Hefe, and Hubbard Inn. Admission also includes a T-shirt, a Santa hat, a breakfast buffet, and lots of bad decisions.

River North bars

related

Santa Booze Cruise
Flickr/Tom Ipri

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 20 Sat

Santa Booze Cruise One part Christmas bash plus one part yacht party plus all parts spiked eggnog = the Santa Booze Cruise.

Anita Dee Yacht Charters

Vaudezilla
Flickr/Audrey Penven

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 20 Sat

Vaudezilla! Trim: A Holiday Spectacular Featuring the talented Tila von Twirl, this burlesque night aims to lift holiday spirits -- and a few skirts too.

The Underground

Mato Bash
Flickr/Brando Bean

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 24 Wed

Matzo Bash Members of the tribe will let loose at the annual Matzo Bash, which takes over Castle on Christmas Eve. Expect appetizers, DJs ‘til 4am, and a party that takes over multiple levels of this cavernous club.

Castle

Rock and Roll Christmas
Lottie's

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 25 Thu

Lottie's Rock and Roll Christmas Your reward for venturing out to the bars on Christmas night? A raucous Rock and Roll Christmas party at Lottie's, complete with holiday rock music, Krispy Kreme hot chocolate, and candy cane shooters.

Lottie's Pub

