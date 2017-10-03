As your over-served uncle makes a mad dash for the Christmas (holiday?) ham and shopping malls turn into toy-foraging battlegrounds, December offers more legitimate reasons to drink than any other month. Thankfully, there are juuuuust enough nog-spiked events to manage this: The 12 Drinking Days of Chicago Christmas.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 11-21
A Klingon Christmas Carol Performed in Klingon with English "supertitles" that let the audience know what’s happening (or kind of know what's happening, depending on how aggressively you hit the downstairs bar pre-show), A Klingon Christmas Carol transforms the classic Dickens play into a mad space drama about the Warrior’s Code of Honor. Can’t make this stuff up. Honest.
Athenaeum Theatre
A Klingon Christmas Carol Athenaeum Theatre Performed in Klingon with English "supertitles" that let the audience know what’s happening (or kind of know what's happening, depending on how aggressively you hit the downstairs bar pre-show), A Klingon Christmas Carol transforms the classic Dickens play into a mad space drama about the Warrior’s Code of Honor. Can’t make this stuff up. Honest.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Fri
The Grinch Who Gave Back Christmas This fourth annual charitable holiday shindig turns The Underground into Whoville for the night, complete with a VIP cocktail reception and an appearance by the Grinch, natch.
The Grinch Who Gave Back Christmas The Underground This fourth annual charitable holiday shindig turns The Underground into Whoville for the night, complete with a VIP cocktail reception and an appearance by the Grinch, natch.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sat
TBOX: Festa’s Chicago Twelve Bars of Xmas Pub Crawl TBOX has grown into a massive party that features outrageous holiday costumes, endless cereal shooters, and even good-hearted philanthropy that helps out the Lakeview Pantry. The theme of this year’s celebration is "zoo", and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite party animal. They are also encouraged to not bite people after drinking too many Lime-a-Ritas. Seriously, don’t bite anyone.
Wrigleyville bars
TBOX: Festa’s Chicago Twelve Bars of Xmas Pub Crawl Wrigleyville bars TBOX has grown into a massive party that features outrageous holiday costumes, endless cereal shooters, and even good-hearted philanthropy that helps out the Lakeview Pantry. The theme of this year’s celebration is "zoo", and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite party animal. They are also encouraged to not bite people after drinking too many Lime-a-Ritas. Seriously, don’t bite anyone.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sat
SantaCon: Logan Square Born and raised in SF, SantaCon is pretty simple: everyone dresses up like Santa, meets at the Logan Square eagle statue at 1:30pm, and then goes to a bunch of nearby bars.
Logan Square bars
SantaCon: Logan Square Logan Square bars Born and raised in SF, SantaCon is pretty simple: everyone dresses up like Santa, meets at the Logan Square eagle statue at 1:30pm, and then goes to a bunch of nearby bars.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sat
Chicago Christmas Crawl Organized by the same folks behind TBOX, the Chicago Christmas Crawl tries to be a tamer event by stopping at local eateries with a bunch of tasting specials. That said, there are also Fireball specials, sooooooo be prepared for literally anything.
Wicker Park and Noble Square
Chicago Christmas Crawl Wicker Park and Noble Square Organized by the same folks behind TBOX, the Chicago Christmas Crawl tries to be a tamer event by stopping at local eateries with a bunch of tasting specials. That said, there are also Fireball specials, sooooooo be prepared for literally anything.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 13 Sat
Yippee Ki-Yay, Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Christmas Musical Every time death-dodging NYC cop John McClane kills a terrorist, an angel gets its wings. Witness the holiday spirit one bullet at a time at this BYOB musical adaptation of one of the finest feel-good Christmas movies around: Die Hard.
Yippee Ki-Yay, Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Christmas Musical MCL Chicago Every time death-dodging NYC cop John McClane kills a terrorist, an angel gets its wings. Witness the holiday spirit one bullet at a time at this BYOB musical adaptation of one of the finest feel-good Christmas movies around: Die Hard.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 19 Fri
Hogwarts Holiday Feast If you find yourself in the grocery store wearing a bathrobe and scanning the booze section for the best deal on brandy as cartons of eggnog tumble out of your shopping basket, escaping to a fantasy world sounds pretty great. Fortunately, Geek Bar is hosting a Hogwarts-themed dinner w/ cosplay prizes, tabletop gaming, and an English feast.
Hogwarts Holiday Feast Geek Bar If you find yourself in the grocery store wearing a bathrobe and scanning the booze section for the best deal on brandy as cartons of eggnog tumble out of your shopping basket, escaping to a fantasy world sounds pretty great. Fortunately, Geek Bar is hosting a Hogwarts-themed dinner w/ cosplay prizes, tabletop gaming, and an English feast.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 20 Sat
The Fireball Santa Crawl Taking place in the enchanting lands of River North, the Fireball Santa Crawl stops off at Bar Louie, BlackFinn Ameripub, Boss Bar, El Hefe, and Hubbard Inn. Admission also includes a T-shirt, a Santa hat, a breakfast buffet, and lots of bad decisions.
River North bars
The Fireball Santa Crawl River North bars Taking place in the enchanting lands of River North, the Fireball Santa Crawl stops off at Bar Louie, BlackFinn Ameripub, Boss Bar, El Hefe, and Hubbard Inn. Admission also includes a T-shirt, a Santa hat, a breakfast buffet, and lots of bad decisions.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 20 Sat
Santa Booze Cruise One part Christmas bash plus one part yacht party plus all parts spiked eggnog = the Santa Booze Cruise.
Santa Booze Cruise Anita Dee Yacht Charters One part Christmas bash plus one part yacht party plus all parts spiked eggnog = the Santa Booze Cruise.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 20 Sat
Vaudezilla! Trim: A Holiday Spectacular Featuring the talented Tila von Twirl, this burlesque night aims to lift holiday spirits -- and a few skirts too.
Vaudezilla! Trim: A Holiday Spectacular The Underground Featuring the talented Tila von Twirl, this burlesque night aims to lift holiday spirits -- and a few skirts too.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 24 Wed
Matzo Bash Members of the tribe will let loose at the annual Matzo Bash, which takes over Castle on Christmas Eve. Expect appetizers, DJs ‘til 4am, and a party that takes over multiple levels of this cavernous club.
Matzo Bash Castle Members of the tribe will let loose at the annual Matzo Bash, which takes over Castle on Christmas Eve. Expect appetizers, DJs ‘til 4am, and a party that takes over multiple levels of this cavernous club.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 25 Thu
Lottie's Rock and Roll Christmas Your reward for venturing out to the bars on Christmas night? A raucous Rock and Roll Christmas party at Lottie's, complete with holiday rock music, Krispy Kreme hot chocolate, and candy cane shooters.
Lottie's Pub
Lottie's Rock and Roll Christmas Lottie's Pub Your reward for venturing out to the bars on Christmas night? A raucous Rock and Roll Christmas party at Lottie's, complete with holiday rock music, Krispy Kreme hot chocolate, and candy cane shooters.