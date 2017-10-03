The 12 Drinking Days of Chicago Christmas

Sat

TBOX: Festa’s Chicago Twelve Bars of Xmas Pub Crawl TBOX has grown into a massive party that features outrageous holiday costumes, endless cereal shooters, and even good-hearted philanthropy that helps out the Lakeview Pantry. The theme of this year’s celebration is "zoo", and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite party animal. They are also encouraged to not bite people after drinking too many Lime-a-Ritas. Seriously, don’t bite anyone.

Wrigleyville bars

