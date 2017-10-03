The 10 Best Independent Coffee Shops in Chicago

related The Best Rooftop Bars in Chicago

Café Jumping Bean Pilsen Part coffee house, part gallery, part central neighborhood meeting place for the past 20 years, this warm and inviting space not only opens your eyes with fancy caffeinated drinks like white satin mocha and iced Thai coffee, but also opens your mind too with some of the best revolving art demonstrations in the area, currently featuring the work of Spanish artist Pablo Serrano.

Café Mustache Logan Square Yes it’s true: hipsters drink coffee too. Discover this fact when ordering a black pepper vanilla fig latte while you listen to indie jams culled from a 1,200+ vinyl album collection. Check out live bands while digging into some vegan chili, which goes especially well with house cocktails like the Mayor Daley (bourbon, iced tea, lemonade) or craft brews including Two Brothers Outlaw IPA.

The Coffee Studio Andersonville Looking immaculate amidst exposed bricks and pretty woods, this no-frills modern espresso bar plays music by everyone from Panda Bear to Beastie Boys while packing a massive punch with their double strength cold brew coffee. Chill out with a brie apple walnut flatbread followed by Miko’s Italian Ice and more shots... of booze, not espresso (or both).

Gaslight Coffee Roasters Logan Square If you’re less about Dunkin’s turkey sausage breakfast sandwich and more about duck Benedict with a side of salmon tartine, this just might be the place for you. Taxidermy chic touches like deer heads sticking out of walls get you in the mood for some adventurous coffee drinking, from Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Kochere pour-overs to Brazil Laranjal Farm drip.

Ipsento Bucktown Sometimes it’s not about the fancy touches. It’s all about the coffee. One sip of the Nutella mocha or Ipsento latte with coconut milk and honey and you’ll swear off Starbucks for good. They’ve even got sandwiches named after authors (F. Scott Fitzgerald = ham, Garrison Keillor = turkey), so you know they might have even read some of the books on their shelves.

Bridgeport Coffee Bridgeport Located across the street from Maria’s Packaged Goods, this all-day hangout helps anchor a recent neighborhood revival thanks to its welcoming, sunny vibe paired with standout roasts like Santa Josefita bourbon and Sumatra Gayo Sriwijaya. With four rooms of free Wi-Fi, it’s the perfect place to hole up for hours and pretend to get tons of work done.

The Wormhole Coffee Wicker Park If you’re a sucker for full-scale Back to the Future DeLoreans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dolls, and framed Ghostbusters posters, this funky locals’ favorite is calling your name. Your ‘80s revival comes complete with Nintendo, Star Wars trivial pursuit, and coffee drinks that have no business being this good like the Peanut Butter Koopa Troopa. The only thing better is the people watching.

Star Lounge Humboldt Park This place is just... cool. You know it from the moment you walk in. With an old-school neon sign hanging over burnt orange walls, it feels like the place rock stars go for coffee. If they drank coffee. For you, they have Wake & Bake espresso with maple syrup and Unicorn Blood latte to open your eyes so you can better scan the long wooden bar for your next date, friend, employer, or all of the above.

Osmium Lakeview This one-year-old sister shop of Star Lounge could not have had a more successful debut year, establishing itself as THE coffee scene in a neighborhood packed with coffee shops. The spicy Mayan mocha is a fan favorite and, with everything from steampunk art to weekend DJs, the café is clearly a popular space for first dates. Bonus points for the cool back patio with graffiti-covered picnic tables.