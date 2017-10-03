We made a Chicago "L" coffee map. Enjoy.

From the makers of the L bar map and restaurant map (that's us!), comes every commuter's dream guide to the best coffee shop (not ending in "-bucks" or "-kin' Donuts") within a 10-minute walk of basically every L stop in the city. May your morning commute forever be fueled by sweet, sweet caffeine.
We've got the entire city covered, so check out a blown-up version of our coffee map here, plus details on every spot below (any coffee-dead spots are noted in grey).
Red Line (North)
Howard - Sol Cafe
Jarvis - Towbar
Morse - Royal Coffee
Loyola - Cafe Descartes
Granville - Metropolis Coffee Company
Thorndale - Lovely, Too
Bryn Mawr - The Coffee Studio
Berwyn - Kitchen Sink
Argyle - Ba Le Bakery
Lawrence - Everybody’s Coffee
Wilson - Baker & Nosh
Sheridan - Emerald City Coffee
Addison - Pick Me Up Cafe
Belmont - Dollop Coffee & Tea Company
Fullerton - Bourgeois Pig Cafe
North/Clybourn - Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Clark/Division - Intelligentsia Coffee
Chicago - Pierrot Gourmet
Grand - Adagio Teas
Brown Line
Kimball - Huddle House Grill
Kedzie - Ladybug Book Cafe
Francisco - First Slice
Rockwell - Beans & Bagels
Western - Baker Miller Bakery & Millhouse
Damen - The Perfect Cup
Montrose - Eats and Sweets Cafe
Irving Park - Asado Coffee
Addison - Delicious Cafe
Paulina - Bad Wolf Coffee
Southport - Julius Meinl
Belmont - Dollop Coffee & Tea Company
Wellington - Aje Cafe
Diversey - Heritage Bicycles General Store
Fullerton - Bourgeois Pig Cafe
Armitage - Ambrosia Cafe
Sedgwick - Eva's Cafe
Chicago - Big Shoulders Coffee
Blue Line (Northwest)
O'Hare - Kofe by Intelligentsia
Montrose - City News Cafe
Addison - La Pane
Belmont - La Farine Bakery
Logan Square - New Wave Coffee
California - Gaslight Coffee Roasters
Western - Ipsento
Damen - Wormhole
Division - Intelligentsia Coffee
Chicago - Big Shoulders Coffee
Grand - Sip Coffee House
The Loop
Clark/Lake - Do-Rite Donuts
State/Lake - Argo Tea
Randolph/Wabash - Intelligentsia Coffee
Madison/Wabash - Lavazza Espression
Adams/Wabash - Russian Tea Time
Library - Intelligentsia Coffee
LaSalle/Van Buren - Lavazza
Quincy/Wells - Caffe Rom
Washington/Wells - Caffe Baci
Brown Line
Merchandise Mart - Bow Truss Coffee Roasters
Blue Line
Washington - Intelligentsia Coffee
Monroe - Peet's Coffee & Tea
Jackson - Dollop Coffee Company
LaSalle - Cafecito
Red Line
Lake - Do-Rite Donuts
Monroe - Peet's Coffee & Tea
Jackson - Dollop Coffee Company
Harrison - Cafecito
Green Line (West)
Harlem/Lake - Blue Max Coffee
Oak Park - Sugar Fixe Patisserie
Ridgeland - Live Fresko
California - Grand Cafe
Blue Line (West)
Harlem - Counter Coffee
Oak Park - Lil’ Red Wagon Coffeehouse
Austin - Eastgate Cafe
Western - Hope Cafe
Illinois Medical District - Nohea Cafe
Racine - The Coffee Alley
UIC-Halsted - M2 Cafe
Clinton - Caffe Rom
Pink Line
Kostner - Green Tomato Cafe
Pulaski - La Catedral Cafe & Restaurant
Western - Nitecap Coffee Bar
Damen - Efebina’s Cafe
18th - Cafe Jumping Bean
Polk - Scafuri Bakery
Ashland - Intelligentsia Coffee
Morgan - La Colombe
Clinton - Lavazza Espression
Orange Line
Kedzie - Cafe El Meson
35th/Archer - Jazzy Bean Cafe
Halsted - Bridgeport Coffeehouse
Roosevelt - Bridgeport Coffee
Red Line (South)
Roosevelt - Bridgeport Coffee
Cermak-Chinatown - Saint’s Alp Teahouse
Sox-35th - Jackalope Coffee & Tea House
Garfield - Currency Exchange Cafe
79th - Fleck's Coffee
Green Line (South)
Roosevelt - Bridgeport Coffee
43rd - Netup Cafe
47th - Spoken Word Cafe
Garfield - Currency Exchange Cafe
King Drive - Greenline Coffee
East 63rd/Cottage Drive - Robust Coffee Lounge
Halsted - Kusanya Cafe
