We made a Chicago "L" coffee map. Enjoy.

By and Published On 09/24/2014 By And Published On 09/24/2014
Chicago coffee map

From the makers of the L bar map and restaurant map (that's us!), comes every commuter's dream guide to the best coffee shop (not ending in "-bucks" or "-kin' Donuts") within a 10-minute walk of basically every L stop in the city. May your morning commute forever be fueled by sweet, sweet caffeine.

We've got the entire city covered, so check out a blown-up version of our coffee map here, plus details on every spot below (any coffee-dead spots are noted in grey).

Red Line (North)

Howard - Sol Cafe
Jarvis - Towbar
Morse - Royal Coffee
Loyola - Cafe Descartes
Granville - Metropolis Coffee Company
Thorndale - Lovely, Too
Bryn Mawr - The Coffee Studio
Berwyn - Kitchen Sink
Argyle - Ba Le Bakery
Lawrence - Everybody’s Coffee
Wilson - Baker & Nosh
Sheridan - Emerald City Coffee
Addison - Pick Me Up Cafe
Belmont - Dollop Coffee & Tea Company
Fullerton - Bourgeois Pig Cafe
North/Clybourn - Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Clark/Division - Intelligentsia Coffee 
Chicago - Pierrot Gourmet
Grand - Adagio Teas

Brown Line

Kimball - Huddle House Grill
Kedzie - Ladybug Book Cafe
Francisco - First Slice
Rockwell - Beans & Bagels
Western - Baker Miller Bakery & Millhouse
Damen - The Perfect Cup
Montrose - Eats and Sweets Cafe
Irving Park - Asado Coffee
Addison - Delicious Cafe
Paulina - Bad Wolf Coffee
Southport - Julius Meinl
Belmont - Dollop Coffee & Tea Company
Wellington - Aje Cafe
Diversey - Heritage Bicycles General Store
Fullerton - Bourgeois Pig Cafe
Armitage - Ambrosia Cafe
Sedgwick - Eva's Cafe
Chicago - Big Shoulders Coffee

Blue line wicker park coffee

Blue Line (Northwest)

O'Hare - Kofe by Intelligentsia
Montrose - City News Cafe
Addison - La Pane
Belmont - La Farine Bakery
Logan Square - New Wave Coffee
California - Gaslight Coffee Roasters
Western - Ipsento
Damen - Wormhole
Division - Intelligentsia Coffee
Chicago - Big Shoulders Coffee
Grand - Sip Coffee House

Loop downtown coffee

The Loop

Clark/Lake - Do-Rite Donuts
State/Lake - Argo Tea
Randolph/Wabash - Intelligentsia Coffee
Madison/Wabash - Lavazza Espression
Adams/Wabash - Russian Tea Time
Library - Intelligentsia Coffee
LaSalle/Van Buren - Lavazza
Quincy/Wells - Caffe Rom
Washington/Wells - Caffe Baci
 

Brown Line

Merchandise Mart - Bow Truss Coffee Roasters
 

Blue Line

Washington - Intelligentsia Coffee
Monroe - Peet's Coffee & Tea
Jackson - Dollop Coffee Company
LaSalle - Cafecito
 

Red Line

Lake - Do-Rite Donuts
Monroe - Peet's Coffee & Tea
Jackson - Dollop Coffee Company
Harrison - Cafecito

green line coffee

Green Line (West)

Harlem/Lake - Blue Max Coffee
Oak Park - Sugar Fixe Patisserie
Ridgeland - Live Fresko
California - Grand Cafe

blue line train coffee

Blue Line (West)

Harlem - Counter Coffee
Oak Park - Lil’ Red Wagon Coffeehouse
Austin - Eastgate Cafe
Western - Hope Cafe
Illinois Medical District - Nohea Cafe
Racine - The Coffee Alley
UIC-Halsted - M2 Cafe
Clinton - Caffe Rom

Pink Line

Kostner - Green Tomato Cafe
Pulaski - La Catedral Cafe & Restaurant
Western - Nitecap Coffee Bar
Damen - Efebina’s Cafe
18th - Cafe Jumping Bean
Polk - Scafuri Bakery
Ashland - Intelligentsia Coffee
Morgan - La Colombe
Clinton - Lavazza Espression

Orange line coffee shops

Orange Line

Kedzie - Cafe El Meson
35th/Archer - Jazzy Bean Cafe
Halsted - Bridgeport Coffeehouse
Roosevelt - Bridgeport Coffee

red line south coffee cafes

Red Line (South)

Roosevelt - Bridgeport Coffee
Cermak-Chinatown - Saint’s Alp Teahouse
Sox-35th - Jackalope Coffee & Tea House
Garfield - Currency Exchange Cafe
79th - Fleck's Coffee

green line coffehouse

Green Line (South)

Roosevelt - Bridgeport Coffee
43rd - Netup Cafe
47th - Spoken Word Cafe
Garfield - Currency Exchange Cafe
King Drive - Greenline Coffee
East 63rd/Cottage Drive - Robust Coffee Lounge
Halsted - Kusanya Cafe

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he still misses the old Chicago Card Plus. Follow him @SeanCooley.

Jim Vondruska is a Chicago-based writer and photographer. Follow him on Instagram @doomsdayrobot.

