Food & Drink

4 places to score jumbo margaritas this weekend

By Published On 06/26/2014 By Published On 06/26/2014
Ay Chiwowa

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Stuff You'll Like

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

Since today is officially the 51-day anniversary of Cinco de Mayo (!!!), we're celebrating the only way we know how: by giving you four places to score giant-ass margaritas in Chicago this weekend.

Related

related

The Best Mexican Restaurants in Chicago

related

The 11 Best Tamales in Chicago

related

The Best Mexican Restaurants in Chicago
Revolución Steakhouse

34oz Revolución Margarita

Revolución Steakhouse (address and info)
Lakeview
You can't get liter-a-Cola (or even a large Farva), but you can get yourself a liter of ‘rita at Revolución that's made with Camarena Reposado, Gran Gala orange liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh lime. It’s huge, classic, and delicious. 

Colin Joliat

45.5oz Jumbo-Rita

Cocina Tarascas (address and info)
Lincoln Park
You can either build your own 45.5oz margarita at Tarascas, or admit you know nothing and choose one of its many options. You can even get a Sangria Swirl Margarita if you’re feeling... well, swirly.

Sean Cooley

56oz Kegged Cocktails

¡Ay Chiwowa! (address and info)
River North
Question: what do passion fruit tea, açaí, jalapeño, grapefruit, and cucumber all have in common? Answer: they’re all ingredients in different jumbo margaritas at ¡Ay Chiwowa!. You might get tipsy drinking one, but you certainly won’t get bored!

El Hefe

64oz Macho-Garita

El Hefe (address and info)
River North
El Hefe’s standard ‘rita is a sizable 20oz, but the real action is the Macho-Garita, which weighs in at a ridiculous two quarts! The drink -- made with Dobel, agave, sweet & sour, and fresh-squeezed limes -- is so big you can’t order it solo. We sure hope you have one friend!

1. Revolución Steakhouse 3443 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

Taking the classic Chi genre and giving it a South of the Border makeover, Revolucion is an all Mexi-steakhouse, thanks to its aesthetics (artwork depicting the Mexican Revolution, a waterfall-backed bar, etc.) and house favorites like a bone-in rib eye with a cotija-gorgonzola crust/jalapeno red wine reduction.

2. Cocina Tarascas 2585 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626 (Lincoln Park)

Mexican, Caribbean, and huge margaritas -- that's what you get at this Lincoln Park location. The 45.5oz Jumbo-Rita and outdoor seating make this the perfect place to unwind in the Summer.

3. Ay Chiwowa 311 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654 (Near North Side)

Ay Chiwowa's a late-night cantina with cool graffiti decor, 80 different tequilas, and a menu with snacks like tacos and tortas.

4. El Hefe 15 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

When you need your next Bulldog-garita fix, come to El Hefe's on Hubbard to get huge tequila 'tails and Mexican fare with a twist.

Stuff You'll Like