4 places to score jumbo margaritas this weekend

Since today is officially the 51-day anniversary of Cinco de Mayo (!!!), we're celebrating the only way we know how: by giving you four places to score giant-ass margaritas in Chicago this weekend.
34oz Revolución Margarita
Revolución Steakhouse (address and info)
Lakeview
You can't get liter-a-Cola (or even a large Farva), but you can get yourself a liter of ‘rita at Revolución that's made with Camarena Reposado, Gran Gala orange liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh lime. It’s huge, classic, and delicious.
45.5oz Jumbo-Rita
Cocina Tarascas (address and info)
Lincoln Park
You can either build your own 45.5oz margarita at Tarascas, or admit you know nothing and choose one of its many options. You can even get a Sangria Swirl Margarita if you’re feeling... well, swirly.
56oz Kegged Cocktails
¡Ay Chiwowa! (address and info)
River North
Question: what do passion fruit tea, açaí, jalapeño, grapefruit, and cucumber all have in common? Answer: they’re all ingredients in different jumbo margaritas at ¡Ay Chiwowa!. You might get tipsy drinking one, but you certainly won’t get bored!
64oz Macho-Garita
El Hefe (address and info)
River North
El Hefe’s standard ‘rita is a sizable 20oz, but the real action is the Macho-Garita, which weighs in at a ridiculous two quarts! The drink -- made with Dobel, agave, sweet & sour, and fresh-squeezed limes -- is so big you can’t order it solo. We sure hope you have one friend!
Taking the classic Chi genre and giving it a South of the Border makeover, Revolucion is an all Mexi-steakhouse, thanks to its aesthetics (artwork depicting the Mexican Revolution, a waterfall-backed bar, etc.) and house favorites like a bone-in rib eye with a cotija-gorgonzola crust/jalapeno red wine reduction.
Mexican, Caribbean, and huge margaritas -- that's what you get at this Lincoln Park location. The 45.5oz Jumbo-Rita and outdoor seating make this the perfect place to unwind in the Summer.
Ay Chiwowa's a late-night cantina with cool graffiti decor, 80 different tequilas, and a menu with snacks like tacos and tortas.
When you need your next Bulldog-garita fix, come to El Hefe's on Hubbard to get huge tequila 'tails and Mexican fare with a twist.