The Chicagoland Tiki Bar Guide

7068 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634

You’ll find a line-up of middle-aged men noshing on house sausages and potato chips while intently watching the Blackhawks at this quiet 60+ year old Polish dive with a Tiki flair. If you’re lucky, some patrons might take a break to tell you about the time they drank too many of the owner/bartender’s deadly Zombie Punches and saw Tarzan swinging in the Blue Lagoon painting. With most of the lights used to illuminate a few fish tanks in the place, you won’t exactly be able to see what you’re drinking, but you should be enjoying it with your eyes closed anyway. And, if you didn’t know it before you walked in, the lit sign by the bar will tell you, “This is a classy joint. Act respectable.”