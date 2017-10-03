Where to drink booze-filled slushies this weekend

Chicago A great way to beat the Summer heat in Chicago? A nice cold beverage. A greater way to beat the Summer heat in Chicago? A nice cold beverage WITH BOOZE IN IT! Here are five of those, just in time for Summer (and more importantly, your weekend).
Bunny’s Banana Daiquiri at Three Dots and a Dash: Chicago’s favorite subterranean Tiki bar is home to a banana daiquiri that’s a notch above the rest, packed with a rum triple play (Jamaican, spiced, and overproof), coconut liqueur, banana, lime, nutmeg, and a banana fashioned into a dolphin. Continue Reading
Frozen Mai Tai at The Dawson: Chill out (get it???) on The Dawson’s patio with your favorite pair of sunnies on and a frozen Mai Tai in hand. The seasonally appropriate newcomer is made with Bacardi 8, Clement Premiére Canne, house orgeat, Cointreau, and lime, and is garnished with a sprig of fresh mint.
Sno Kones at Punch House: The downstairs watering hole at Dusek's is giving its delicious punch lineup the shaved-ice treatment with Sno Kones, wherein they take a cone of powdery shaved ice and fill it with any punch on tap, including the mezcal-filled Summer Melon and American Orange Punch w/ rye whiskey.
Fernet Slushies at Parson’s Chicken and Fish: Parson’s and Letherbee Distillers kicked off the recent launch of Letherbee Fernet with a refreshing slushie that even the Glee kids would enjoy, concocted by the man who brought us the Negroni Slushy, Charlie Schott. The celebratory Bitter Bourbon Buck is a mix of Fernet, bourbon, lime, and ginger beer.
Alcoholic Slushies at Red Door: Red Door’s slushies come in three varieties -- the vibrant, Gimlet-esque green Last Word, Pink Lemonade, and Buffala Negra. They’re like snow cones, just minus the cones and plus the alcohol.
Three Dots and a Dash is a tiki-themed speakeasy in the back of Bub City that's pouring out crazy tropical cocktails in vessels like glass skulls and treasure chests.
The Dawson's got a robust space to dole out incredible pork belly tacos, chicken-fried steak, house-made sodas, and serious libations.
Parson's Chicken & Fish in Logan Square knows a thing or two about deep-frying -- the menu features chicken, fish, hush puppies, and cheese curds in all their breaded and battered goodness. Not everything is deep-fried though; there's a small raw bar selection and small plates to share. The spot is upscale for a quick-serve spot, and its large outdoor patio is one of the top summer hang spots in Chicago.
This underrated Bucktown gastropub serves upscale bar food alongside a hefty selection of craft beers -- most of which are from the Midwest -- and speciality cocktails. There's a long bar and plenty of two- and four-top tables, so Red Door is a great place for a low-key date, especially given the menu's emphasis on shared plates. The best part about it all? The huge backyard patio that's stocked with long picnic tables.
Located underneath Thalia Hall, Punch House is Pilsen’s underground, 70s-inspired basement pub specializing in… well, punch. With eight options on draft -- including classics like Milk Punch and Pisco Punch, and contemporary concoctions -- you can enjoy any one of them in a single-serving glass, in sno-cone form, in a carafe, or in a large-format bowl for groups. While punch is the real draw, they have an abbreviated list of craft cocktails, and a more extensive list of beer and wine for those less punch-inclined.