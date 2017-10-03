A Guide to Chicago's Best New Happy Hours

related Why Every City Should Be Jealous of Chicago

AMK Kitchen Bar Bucktown

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: Half-price draft beers, $8 pizza

Pork Shoppe Andersonville

When: Mon, 11am-2pm; Tues-Fri, 3-6pm

The deal: Rotating weekday specials including $3 pints on Tuesdays and $5 cocktails on Friday

Izakaya Mita Bucktown

When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm

The deal: $3 shots of Japanese whisky, $2.50 Kirin, and $5 select bottles of Baird



WhirlyBall Bucktown

When: Sun-Wed, 4-7pm

The deal: Half-price beer cans and wine, $3.50 draft beer specials + half-price appetizers and sliders



The Lodge Tavern Gold Coast

When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: Rotating drink specials throughout the week including $3 drafts on Fridays

Woodie's Flat Old Town

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sun 8-10

The deal: Half-off Ketel One, Jack Daniels, Captain Morgan and Don Julio drinks, $2 beer of the month

Mother's Too Gold Coast

When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $6 domestic pitchers and $3 Green Line drafts

The Irish Oak Lakeview

When: Mon-Fri, 7-9pm

The deal: Half-off Ketel One, Jack Daniel's, Captain Morgan, and Don Julio drinks; $2 beer of the month, half-off Bud Light drafts



Trader Todd's Lakeview

When: Tues-Fri, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $1 Rolling Rock and $2 select apps



The Barrelhouse Flat Lincoln Park

When: Sun-Thurs, 6-8pm

The deal: $6 Old Fashioneds, Tom Collinses, and daiquiris; $5 highballs; $4 Hadouken shots and $4 draft beers

Cantina Laredo River North

When: Mon-Fri, 3:30-6:30pm

The deal: Half-off casaritas, house wine, draft and bottled beer

River Shannon Lincoln Park

When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm

The deal: $4 Jack Daniel's, Maestro Dobel, and Sailor Jerry Cocktails; $3 Southern Comfort cocktails

River Roast River North

When: Mon-Thurs, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $5 draft beers and select small plates.



Reverie River North

When: Mon-Thurs, 4-7pm

The deal: $20 specialty cocktail pitchers



Tallboy Taco River North

When: Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: $5 margaritas

Adamus Lounge at the Silversmith Hotel The Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm

The deal: $4 bottles/cans of beer, $5 glasses of wine, $6 rail cocktails, and $7 select apps

Brownstone Lincoln Square

When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm; Fridays, 3:30-5:30pm; Sat-Sun, 3-5pm

The deal: Half-price draft beers, wine, and mixed drinks

De Noche Mexicana Logan Square

When: Mon-Thurs, 3-6pm

The deal: $4.50 margaritas



Emporium Logan Square Logan Square

When: Mon, 5-9pm

The deal: $2 PBR, $2 well whiskey, and free pool



Carola's Hansa Clipper Ravenswood

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: $5 you-call-it well drinks

Cold Storage West Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm

The deal: $3 draft beer, $1 oysters

Gideon Welles Ravenswood

When: Mon-Fri, 3-5pm

The deal: $2 Miller Lite bottles, $3 Amstel and Heineken, half-price Illinois craft beers

Henry's River North

When: Tues-Wed, 5-8pm; Thurs-Sat, 7-9pm; Sun, 5-8pm

The deal: Get any draft cocktail or beer, plus any slider, for the price of the current hour ($5 at 5pm, $6 at 6pm, etc.)



Municipal Bar + Dining Co. River North

When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $3 local drafts



Oak + Char River North

When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $2 Miller High Life drafts, $4 craft beer drafts, $6 house cocktails, and $8 prime double cheeseburgers

The Stretch Lakeview

When: Fri, 6-10pm (non Cubs game days)

The deal: The $20 meal deal gets you domestic bottles and well drinks (max of three drinks per hour) and a cheeseburger with fries or appetizer of your choice; also $5 Jameson shots.



Pippin's Tavern River North

When: Mon-Fri, 6:10-6:40pm

The deal: $2 well cocktails and domestic drafts



Streeter's Tavern River North

When: Mon-Thurs, 4:30-7pm

The deal: Rotating drink specials throughout the week, including $3 domestic drafts on Tuesdays



Mahoney's Pub & Grille ​River West

When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm

The deal: $1 Bud/Bud Light and $1 Nacho Fries



Rogers Park Social ​Rogers Park

When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $5 Moscow Mules, $2 off any beer & shot combo, $5 glasses of select wines

Castaways Bar & Grill Lincoln Park

When: Tues, 4-8pm; Wed, 3-6pm; Thurs, 11am-11pm

The deal: Weekday specials include half-price margaritas and Lime-A-Ritas (Tues), $4 craft beers (Wed), and $22 buckets of domestic beer (Thurs).



Landshark Beer Garden at Navy Pier ​Streeterville

When: Mon-Tues, 4-8pm; Thurs-Fri, 4-8pm

The deal: $3 domestic drafts, $5 Bud Light 'Ritas, $6 Tito’s vodka lemonade + $5 nachos



Mercat a la Planxa ​South Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: Half-price sangria and cocktails



Heaven on Seven ​The Loop

When: Thurs-Fri, 5:30-7:30pm

The deal: Mini hurricanes for $6 + $2 mini po-boys



Bascule Wine Bar & Bistro ​University Village

When: Mon-Thurs, 3-6:30pm

The deal: $3 off select glasses of wine and half-price appetizers

Tavern on Little Fort North Center

When: Thurs-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $3 Miller Lite drafts and $3 Tito’s and lemonade



Carnivale ​West Loop

When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7:30pm

The deal: Rotating specials, including half-priced pitchers of margaritas on Mondays



Momotaro ​West Loop

When: Wed-Sun, 6-8pm

The deal: A Tiger beer and a shochu shot is included with the two-course ($19) or three-course ($23) tasting menu at the downstairs izakaya bar.



The Ogden West Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 1-4pm

The deal: Half-price drinks



Nellcôte ​West Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-7pm

The deal: A beer and a 10in pizza for $10

The Franklin Room River North

When: Mon-Fri, 11:30am-2pm

The deal: $1 beers and select glasses of wine with $12 lunch purchase (limit two drinks)



TÊTE Charcuterie ​West Loop

When: Tue-Thu, 5-6:30pm

The deal: $8 cocktails including the signature TÊTE A TÊTE “cherry phosphate” cocktail



MAK Restaurant ​West Town

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Saturdays 5-9pm

The deal: $3 beers on weekdays, half-price wine and sake on Saturdays



Umami Burger ​Wicker Park

When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm

The deal: $5 draft beer, $6 wine, and $7 cocktails + $3 truffle fries and $4 sliders



Furious Spoon ​Wicker Park

When: Wed, 11am-1am

The deal: $1 Hamm's to help get you through your hump day

The Hampton Social River North

When: Tues-Fri, 3-6pm

The deal: Half-price specialty cocktails and pizza



Chop Shop Wicker Park

When: Thurs, 4-6pm

The deal: $5 dark and stormy slushies

Fabulous Freddies Bridgeport

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: $5 wine or infused Italian ice; $4 imported beer, $3 domestic beer, and $3 select apps

Pearl's Edgewater

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm; Sat 3-5pm

The deal: $3 domestic bottles, $4 drafts, $5 house wine, and $6 call cocktails

Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club When: Sun-Fri, 5:30-7pm

The deal: $4 martinis and half-priced small plates

Commonwealth Roscoe Village

When: Fri, 3-7pm (half-price appetizers until 6pm)

The deal: $6 craft cocktails + half-price appetizers

mEAT Chicago Lakeview

When: Mon-Thur, 5-7pm

The deal: Half-price specialty cocktails

Wing Factory Lincoln Park

When: Every day, 6-7pm

The deal: $1 drafts, $1 mixed drinks

Sedgwick's Lincoln Park

When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $3 Bud/Miller/Coors bottles, $3 well drinks, $3 glasses of wine, $5 Corona Bottles with a Casamigos Blanco shot

Osteria Langhe Logan Square

When: Tue-Thur, 5:30-7pm

The deal: Half-price cocktails

Bar Allegro The Loop

When: Mon-Sun, 4-6pm

The deal: $5 red and white wine; $5 “bartender’s choice” signature cocktail

Old Town Pour House Old Town

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: $4 rotating happy hour beer, half-price beer bombs and wine

Harry Caray's River North

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: $3 Bud, Bud Light, and Miller Light, $5 select appetizers

Nick's Fishmarket Grill & Bar River North

When: Mon, Wed, Thur 2-7pm

The deal: $4 draft beers, $6 select wines by the glass, $7 cosmos, mules, mojitos; $1 oysters, $5 light bites

Pi Gallery Bar River North

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: $3 draft beers, $4 vodka drinks, and half-off Scotch

Division Ale House Wicker Park

When: Mon-Thur, 6-9pm

The deal: $4 pints and well drinks, $5 glasses of wines

The Betty West Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 4-630pm

The deal: Half-price draft beers, wine, and mixed drinks

Waterhouse Roscoe Village

When: Mon-Thur, 5-7pm

The deal: Half-price specialty cocktails, $2 Bud Light drafts

Congress Plaza Hotel The Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm

The deal: $4 cans of Miller Lite, Smith & Forge, REDD's Apple Ale, and Miller High Life

III Fork Steakhouse The Loop

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: Half-price beer and cocktails, $1 oysters

Ph.D Pub University Village

When: Mon-Thur, 5-7pm

The deal: Half-price well drinks, $6 boilermakers