A Guide to Chicago's Best New Happy Hours

Ever since last year’s glorious emancipation of the Illinois happy hour, Chicago has been flooded with cheap drink specials for the "thank god work’s over" crowd. How the hardened Midwestern drinkers of the city managed to survive without happy hour for over 25 years is beyond us, but now our pint glass overflows with specials, and it is all the sweeter. Here are a whole bunch of the best deals in Chicago.
AMK Kitchen Bar
Bucktown
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Half-price draft beers, $8 pizza
Pork Shoppe
Andersonville
When: Mon, 11am-2pm; Tues-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: Rotating weekday specials including $3 pints on Tuesdays and $5 cocktails on Friday
Izakaya Mita
Bucktown
When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm
The deal: $3 shots of Japanese whisky, $2.50 Kirin, and $5 select bottles of Baird
WhirlyBall
Bucktown
When: Sun-Wed, 4-7pm
The deal: Half-price beer cans and wine, $3.50 draft beer specials + half-price appetizers and sliders
The Lodge Tavern
Gold Coast
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: Rotating drink specials throughout the week including $3 drafts on Fridays
Woodie's Flat
Old Town
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sun 8-10
The deal: Half-off Ketel One, Jack Daniels, Captain Morgan and Don Julio drinks, $2 beer of the month
Mother's Too
Gold Coast
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $6 domestic pitchers and $3 Green Line drafts
The Irish Oak
Lakeview
When: Mon-Fri, 7-9pm
The deal: Half-off Ketel One, Jack Daniel's, Captain Morgan, and Don Julio drinks; $2 beer of the month, half-off Bud Light drafts
Trader Todd's
Lakeview
When: Tues-Fri, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $1 Rolling Rock and $2 select apps
The Barrelhouse Flat
Lincoln Park
When: Sun-Thurs, 6-8pm
The deal: $6 Old Fashioneds, Tom Collinses, and daiquiris; $5 highballs; $4 Hadouken shots and $4 draft beers
Cantina Laredo
River North
When: Mon-Fri, 3:30-6:30pm
The deal: Half-off casaritas, house wine, draft and bottled beer
River Shannon
Lincoln Park
When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm
The deal: $4 Jack Daniel's, Maestro Dobel, and Sailor Jerry Cocktails; $3 Southern Comfort cocktails
River Roast
River North
When: Mon-Thurs, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $5 draft beers and select small plates.
Reverie
River North
When: Mon-Thurs, 4-7pm
The deal: $20 specialty cocktail pitchers
Tallboy Taco
River North
When: Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: $5 margaritas
Adamus Lounge at the Silversmith Hotel
The Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm
The deal: $4 bottles/cans of beer, $5 glasses of wine, $6 rail cocktails, and $7 select apps
Brownstone
Lincoln Square
When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm; Fridays, 3:30-5:30pm; Sat-Sun, 3-5pm
The deal: Half-price draft beers, wine, and mixed drinks
De Noche Mexicana
Logan Square
When: Mon-Thurs, 3-6pm
The deal: $4.50 margaritas
Emporium Logan Square
Logan Square
When: Mon, 5-9pm
The deal: $2 PBR, $2 well whiskey, and free pool
Carola's Hansa Clipper
Ravenswood
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $5 you-call-it well drinks
Cold Storage
West Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: $3 draft beer, $1 oysters
Gideon Welles
Ravenswood
When: Mon-Fri, 3-5pm
The deal: $2 Miller Lite bottles, $3 Amstel and Heineken, half-price Illinois craft beers
Henry's
River North
When: Tues-Wed, 5-8pm; Thurs-Sat, 7-9pm; Sun, 5-8pm
The deal: Get any draft cocktail or beer, plus any slider, for the price of the current hour ($5 at 5pm, $6 at 6pm, etc.)
Municipal Bar + Dining Co.
River North
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $3 local drafts
Oak + Char
River North
When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $2 Miller High Life drafts, $4 craft beer drafts, $6 house cocktails, and $8 prime double cheeseburgers
The Stretch
Lakeview
When: Fri, 6-10pm (non Cubs game days)
The deal: The $20 meal deal gets you domestic bottles and well drinks (max of three drinks per hour) and a cheeseburger with fries or appetizer of your choice; also $5 Jameson shots.
Pippin's Tavern
River North
When: Mon-Fri, 6:10-6:40pm
The deal: $2 well cocktails and domestic drafts
Streeter's Tavern
River North
When: Mon-Thurs, 4:30-7pm
The deal: Rotating drink specials throughout the week, including $3 domestic drafts on Tuesdays
Mahoney's Pub & Grille
River West
When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm
The deal: $1 Bud/Bud Light and $1 Nacho Fries
Rogers Park Social
Rogers Park
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $5 Moscow Mules, $2 off any beer & shot combo, $5 glasses of select wines
Castaways Bar & Grill
Lincoln Park
When: Tues, 4-8pm; Wed, 3-6pm; Thurs, 11am-11pm
The deal: Weekday specials include half-price margaritas and Lime-A-Ritas (Tues), $4 craft beers (Wed), and $22 buckets of domestic beer (Thurs).
Landshark Beer Garden at Navy Pier
Streeterville
When: Mon-Tues, 4-8pm; Thurs-Fri, 4-8pm
The deal: $3 domestic drafts, $5 Bud Light 'Ritas, $6 Tito’s vodka lemonade + $5 nachos
Mercat a la Planxa
South Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: Half-price sangria and cocktails
Heaven on Seven
The Loop
When: Thurs-Fri, 5:30-7:30pm
The deal: Mini hurricanes for $6 + $2 mini po-boys
Bascule Wine Bar & Bistro
University Village
When: Mon-Thurs, 3-6:30pm
The deal: $3 off select glasses of wine and half-price appetizers
Tavern on Little Fort
North Center
When: Thurs-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $3 Miller Lite drafts and $3 Tito’s and lemonade
Carnivale
West Loop
When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7:30pm
The deal: Rotating specials, including half-priced pitchers of margaritas on Mondays
Momotaro
West Loop
When: Wed-Sun, 6-8pm
The deal: A Tiger beer and a shochu shot is included with the two-course ($19) or three-course ($23) tasting menu at the downstairs izakaya bar.
The Ogden
West Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 1-4pm
The deal: Half-price drinks
Nellcôte
West Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-7pm
The deal: A beer and a 10in pizza for $10
The Franklin Room
River North
When: Mon-Fri, 11:30am-2pm
The deal: $1 beers and select glasses of wine with $12 lunch purchase (limit two drinks)
TÊTE Charcuterie
West Loop
When: Tue-Thu, 5-6:30pm
The deal: $8 cocktails including the signature TÊTE A TÊTE “cherry phosphate” cocktail
MAK Restaurant
West Town
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Saturdays 5-9pm
The deal: $3 beers on weekdays, half-price wine and sake on Saturdays
Umami Burger
Wicker Park
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: $5 draft beer, $6 wine, and $7 cocktails + $3 truffle fries and $4 sliders
Furious Spoon
Wicker Park
When: Wed, 11am-1am
The deal: $1 Hamm's to help get you through your hump day
The Hampton Social
River North
When: Tues-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: Half-price specialty cocktails and pizza
Chop Shop
Wicker Park
When: Thurs, 4-6pm
The deal: $5 dark and stormy slushies
Fabulous Freddies
Bridgeport
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: $5 wine or infused Italian ice; $4 imported beer, $3 domestic beer, and $3 select apps
Pearl's
Edgewater
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm; Sat 3-5pm
The deal: $3 domestic bottles, $4 drafts, $5 house wine, and $6 call cocktails
Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club
When: Sun-Fri, 5:30-7pm
The deal: $4 martinis and half-priced small plates
Commonwealth
Roscoe Village
When: Fri, 3-7pm (half-price appetizers until 6pm)
The deal: $6 craft cocktails + half-price appetizers
mEAT Chicago
Lakeview
When: Mon-Thur, 5-7pm
The deal: Half-price specialty cocktails
Wing Factory
Lincoln Park
When: Every day, 6-7pm
The deal: $1 drafts, $1 mixed drinks
Sedgwick's
Lincoln Park
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $3 Bud/Miller/Coors bottles, $3 well drinks, $3 glasses of wine, $5 Corona Bottles with a Casamigos Blanco shot
Osteria Langhe
Logan Square
When: Tue-Thur, 5:30-7pm
The deal: Half-price cocktails
Bar Allegro
The Loop
When: Mon-Sun, 4-6pm
The deal: $5 red and white wine; $5 “bartender’s choice” signature cocktail
Old Town Pour House
Old Town
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $4 rotating happy hour beer, half-price beer bombs and wine
Harry Caray's
River North
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: $3 Bud, Bud Light, and Miller Light, $5 select appetizers
Nick's Fishmarket Grill & Bar
River North
When: Mon, Wed, Thur 2-7pm
The deal: $4 draft beers, $6 select wines by the glass, $7 cosmos, mules, mojitos; $1 oysters, $5 light bites
Pi Gallery Bar
River North
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $3 draft beers, $4 vodka drinks, and half-off Scotch
Division Ale House
Wicker Park
When: Mon-Thur, 6-9pm
The deal: $4 pints and well drinks, $5 glasses of wines
The Betty
West Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 4-630pm
The deal: Half-price draft beers, wine, and mixed drinks
Waterhouse
Roscoe Village
When: Mon-Thur, 5-7pm
The deal: Half-price specialty cocktails, $2 Bud Light drafts
Congress Plaza Hotel
The Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: $4 cans of Miller Lite, Smith & Forge, REDD's Apple Ale, and Miller High Life
III Fork Steakhouse
The Loop
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: Half-price beer and cocktails, $1 oysters
Ph.D Pub
University Village
When: Mon-Thur, 5-7pm
The deal: Half-price well drinks, $6 boilermakers
The Boundary
Wicker Park
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $4 rotating happy hour beer, $5 Tito's cocktails, half-price apps, and wine
Matt Spina is a writer living in Chicago who should not be trusted with $2 drafts and especially 30 cent wings. Follow his occasional thoughts @MR_spina.
Comfort food goes chic at this creative, casual diner in Bucktown. Their extensive menu promises plenty of options for all, but we recommend their "ultimate" grilled cheese, which lives up to its name with five cheeses, bacon, and tomato jam. Check out their happy hour deals, half price draft beers and $8 pizza, Monday through Friday, 5-7pm.
This 38-seat outlet of porcine goodness is decked out with mounted farm tools and pig diagrams in a barn-like space. Smoked baby back ribs, pulled pig & fowl, Texas-style brisket, and sliced steak dominate the menu alongside a choice of three different sauces: molasses-based Sweet & Sticky, vinegar-y Tart & Tangy, and Wicked Spicy. Atop a fluffy brioche bun, meaty, fatty bacon that's been cured for ten days a smoked for 12 hours meets pastrami on what is undoubtedly one of the best sandwiches in the city.
An izakaya is a Japanese style drinking establishment, notable for its informal setting and popularity for after-work drinking. Izakaya Mita calls itself an authentic Japanese izakaya establishment, and serves small plates, grilled dishes, sashimi, noodles, and tempura alongside sake and cocktails.
Whirlyball combines lacrosse, basketball, and a bumper car arena -- and it's also super fun. This gigantic Whirly complex in Bucktown is complete with a 32-strong beer list, Buffalo chicken BLTs, bowling, laser tag, and 60 flat screens.
Over fifty years in the Chicago-nightlife scene have left the Lodge as an icon -- a simple bar that hasn't changed much since they opened their doors in 1957.
At Woodie's Flat you can get your favorite American beer and a delicious wood-fired burger to match. Look for drink specials and great food at this Near North Side establishment.
This bar takes its inspiration from the saloon-style bars of Nashville. They bring in a rotation of live acoustic acts every night from Wednesday to Sunday -- and there's no cover.
The Irish Oak is a serious, almost literally imported, Irish pub. With two bars, a Signature Whiskey Still Room, and a menu featuring fish-and-chips, Irish stew, and Corned Beef, there's no denying the style of this bar or the fact that you'll probably love it.
At Trader Todd's you can sing karaoke, drink in a beer garden setting and make a fool of yourself all in one place. Grab a mic and a tiki-tropical drink and start singing.
This two-floor throwback cocktail bar in Lincoln Park churns out classic tipples like Sazeracs, Old Fashioneds and Manhattans alongside lesser-known drinks like the Jimmie Roosevelt, a blend of cognac, green chartreuse and Champagne. Choose from 60+ varieties of shaken or stirred drinks.
CL serves authentic Mexican food with a modern twist. Menu items include grilled fish, chicken or steak topped with one of a kind signature sauces like chipotle-wine and Portobello mushroom or sautéed artichoke heart and roasted red bell pepper. It’s an upscale spot, so be ready to dine like a king (there are worse things, right?). Stop in Monday through Friday, 3:30-6:30pm for a bangin' happy hour: half-off casaritas, house wine, draft and bottled beer.
This Irish pub has allegedly been open in Lincoln Park since around 1946. They boast a menu with plenty of beer and Irish whiskeys, and have a giant Jenga set in the back.
On the north bank of the Chicago River is River Roast, an upscale tavern that combines traditional British roasts with new American ingredients. The menu revolves around roasted proteins -- fish, beef, chicken, pork -- that are carved table-side for two. There are also a variety of small plates and vegetables to share. The large space includes two bars and an expansive riverside patio.
Sports games and high quality food merge at this River North Asian Fusion lounge from Rodelio Aglibot of Yum Cha. The menu features a number of shared plates and inventive rolls like the "I Have a Daydream," and the drink menu offers up numerous specialty cocktails.
Located in River North, Tallboy Taco is a cozy, café light-strewn taqueria set up inside Nacional 27 that's offering counter-service lunch, full-service dinner, eight killer taco varieties (including a 12-hour smoked brisket taco, a shredded adobo chicken taco, and a meatless beer-battered avocado taco), and a tallboy selection that runs more than a dozen brews deep.
Adamus is a lively restaurant and lounge inside The Silversmith Hotel. Experienced mixologists serve specialty cocktails that you won’t find anywhere else, and the food menu features contemporary American cuisine that uses fresh, local ingredients. The sleek decor presents a perfect backdrop to sip aperitifs, and the contemporary, illuminated bar takes center stage for a mingling crowd. Stop in Monday through Friday for enticing happy hour deals.
Bronze fixtures and stained glass might remind you of the idea of a classic brownstone, but we doubt that's what you're going to focus on in this saloon. Your focus will likely be caught by the 16 beers on tap, 40 more in bottles or the slightly upscale American contemporary menu. If that sounds like a bunch of buzz words, think seared ahi tuna, soft pretzels, and sandwiches named after Chicago highlights like "lakeshore Drive".
This Latin spot in Logan Square serves up Cuban, Mexican and South American original recipes and plate presentations in a trendy, urban space. The atmosphere feels modern, definitely not hole-in-the-wall. It’s good for dates, romantic or casual dining, and even large groups. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 6pm, with a $4.50 margarita deal. One of the most popular is “Oaxaquita" made with mezcal and chili powder with a chili and salt rim (different for sure, but perfect for the drink). Start with a plate of croquetas— the aioli like sauce is delicious and you’ll want to pour the rest of it onto your entree.
Emporium’s added a new location in Logan Square that's even bigger than the original and full of video games, an indoor food truck, plus vintage pinball, bubble hockey, and pool.
This neighborhood bar specializes in German beers and liqueurs, and has some great cocktails as well.
This casual but refined seafood concept inside Swift & Sons specializes in shellfish towers, seafood items both large and small, fish sandwiches, and best of all, ice cream sundaes. The 60-seat space is equally chic but more laid-back than its steakhouse sibling.
Gideon Welles, the man, was a 19th-century journalist and politician who served as secretary of the U.S. Navy from 1861-1869, but as serious as that sounds, you'll find wacky prints of him on the exposed-brick walls at Gideon Welles, the pub. This friendly Ravenswood spot is cooking up everything from pulled pork nachos to a beet & goat cheese salad to the Old Neptune Burger, topped with triple cream brie, tangy tomato chutney, and a giant onion ring. There's also an extensive wine and beer list, plus classic cocktails like a barrel-aged Manhattan.
This River North hub is home to over 22 slider options on its menu, as well as serious drink options (buy a bottle of Jack and get free Coke refills all night!), playing cards, vintage Playboys, and pool tables.
This upscale sports bar is very much inspired by the streets of Chicago, with gritty murals depicting El tracks and drawbridges, a concrete bar, and 35 flat screens. In addition to their brews and cocktails, Municipal Bar also serves up some seriously good grub like the chorizo gourmet burger, sliders, and loaded fries.
Staying true to its name, the space sports plenty of oak, as well as billowy light fixtures that look like plumes of smoke. Feast on ultra-flavorful "M.S.G." wings (trust us, it’s not what you think) and a smoky double-patty burger, or go big with a market price 32oz bone-in ribeye served with bone marrow and sauce Perigueux on a badass wooden board.
Fourteen TVs and two video walls ensure that you won't miss the game at The Stretch, while a delicious assortment of burgers, beers, and mason jar cocktails (available in 13, 32, 64, and 128oz versions!) ensure that you don't go hungry or thirsty, either.
Quintessential Irish tavern with $2 well cocktails and domestic drafts during happy hour.
Escape the madness of the Mag Mile at the self-proclaimed "Greatest Bar Below Earth", whose ample basement-style entertainment includes pool, foosball, and a drinking-games-friendly ping pong table, and whose ample winter warmers include Rumple Minze'd cocoa, though don't tell your woman you were getting boozed up with some Swiss Miss.
Mahoney's is king at elevated bar food, and we're not talking about peanuts in fancy bowls. Soak up their expansive beer menu with tequila pasta, Irish whiskey steak, or good ole' fried pickles.
Rogers Park Social epitomizes the idea of a "neighborhood" watering hole, because it's actually founded and operated by neighborhood residents, who serve up inventive cocktails and craft beers inside a homey, industrial space. There's also a retro lounge where you can play games like Monopoly while you sip on bar favorites, such as the Socialite (St. George California Citrus Vodka, agave, lime, cranberry, Napoleon Mandarine Orange Cognac) or the Super Rad (CH Key Gin, Stiegl Grapefruit Radler, Pür Likor Elderflower Liqueur). It's a social spot, so bring plenty of friends, or go alone and get to know some of the locals.
Located at North Avenue Beach, this bar and grill serves american classics (think burgers and sandwiches) along with a full menu of island worthy umbrella drinks, from daiquiris to margaritas. In addition to incredible lake views, this bar-on-a-boat has South-Beach style cabanas you can rent out to privately sip your very tropical drinks. Of course, this place is a hot spot during the summer, so come early to grab a good spot to take in the sun and sand.
Bavarian beer and bar bites, say that three times fast.
The South Loop’s Mercat a la Planxa brings the Mediterranean to Michigan Ave from its post at the Renaissance Blackstone Hotel. The menu is replete with Catalan-inspired tapas and cocktails from famed Spanish Chef Jose Garces. Start with a variety of cured meats (read: Jamón ibérico) and a pitcher of sangria before moving on to tapas like boquerones and pulpo con patatas. Finish with classic large-format items like paella and cochinillo asado (the latter of which must be ordered 72-hours in advance -- it is a whole suckling pig, after all).
Cajun and creole cooking, check out their happy hour for mini hurricanes for $6 + $2 mini po'boys.
This quaint Taylor Street find brandishes some 135 wines. Despite its location, you’ll find that the wine list spans far beyond just Italian varietals. Pick a bottle that suits your taste and pair it with a BLT3 (pancetta, prosciutto, and applewood smoked bacon) or line-caught yellowfin tuna, encrusted in coriander, splashed with a bouillabaisse vinaigrette, and finished with chickpeas.
Saloon vibes and sando bites. Sip on a cold brew amongst the antiques.
Carnivale... exactly as it sounds! This Latin American hub is doling out delicious ceviches, steaks, and zesty 'tails.
Momotaro is Fulton Market’s 11,000sqft, three-story, high-end Japanese restaurant from Boka Restaurant Group. And it should come as no surprise that the menu, like the restaurant itself, is enormous: it is a daunting multiple-page list with myriad options (order with purpose) and obscure ingredients (pay attention, heed your server’s advice, and keep your smartphone handy). There are a dozen categories to navigate, among them Kushi Yaki, Rice and Noodles, Nigirizushi, Makimono, and Donburi Bowls. Decisions are best made over cocktails (or sake, wine, or Japanese whiskey), which are available both in the dining room and at Izakaya Lounge, the subterranean late-night bar below the restaurant. Momotaro is a destination for an immersive, modern Japanese experience; go hungry, choose wisely.
This United Center-friendly sports bar permeates industrial-chic by mixing a fireplace-equipped lounge with flatscreen-appointed booths, setting the stage for next-level bar eats like whipped salt cod tacos, truffle mac & cheese, and garlic buffalo wings in portions so hefty, you might need to take them to go. They're also sporting a lineup of 20 local craft beers on tap, and even more by the bottle.
Nellcote was named after the mansion on the French Riviera in which The Rolling Stones recorded Exile on Main Street, and it bears all the trappings that you'd expect for a place connected to such fame and splendor. Beyond the fanciful decor, this restaurant features an eclectic menu ranging from pizza and pasta, to wood-grilled chicken and pork belly confit.
This whiskey-focused tavern is from the Union Sushi + Barbecue folks, who're doing classic comfort food like chick-fried ribeye, fried bologna, and Reuben sandwiches, as well as a healthy selection (as in, large amount-healthy, not, like, healthy-healthy) of cheese and charcuterie boards.
TÊTE has that something extra -- actually, multiple somethings extra. There's a dedication to making sure all the selections -- peppery coppa, rich fromage de tête, silky duck rillette -- are all given the proper attention. There're also international encased meats from French boudin blanc to Moroccan merguez that'll push you further toward your meat coma, plus dishes like Peking duck with white miso and rutabaga mostarda that don't seem to really fit the concept, but are too tasty for anyone to get upset.
Modern Chinese cuisine meets laid-back bar vibe.
LA-based burger chain Umami Burger has arrived in Chicago via Milwaukee Ave. Here, each patty is seared, topped with special Umami seasoning, and cooked to medium rare (plus, the toasted Portuguese-style bun features a branded "U" on top). Try the Manly Burger made with beer-cheddar, bacon lardons, and smoke-salt onion strings. Or, exclusive to the Chicago shop, the Calabrese Burger that digs into the city's love of sausage with a calabrese sausage patty, fondued truffle cheese, and house-pickled giardiniera. Sides include fries, tempura battered onion rings, four dipping sauces. The Un-Beef menu section provides a sushi-grade ahi tuna burger with daikon sprouts, crushed avocado and gingered carrots. But possibly best of all, the street art-tagged interior houses a full bar with a whiskey wall that goes 70 varieties deep, plus 20 beers on draft or in bottles.
Shin Thompson's small-but-mighty Furious Spoon in Wicker Park stands well above the rest of Chicago's ramen shops for its bowls of handmade noodle soups. The menu features a few kinds of ramen with suggested toppings, like the house apple chili sauce. The signature Furious Ramen, a soul-warming blend of tonkotsu broth and spicy miso, pairs well with a Surly Furious Beer. The restaurant is sleek and narrow with a minimalist, artsy vibe that fits in perfectly with the trendy neighborhood.
This seafood spot is a laid back scene with a great brunch and killer happy hour with $89 dollar magnums and half-price glasses of rosé and pizza from 4-7pm on weekdays.
Wicker Park's hybrid butcher shop/eatery/salumeria serves up stand-out, meat-oriented American fare such as the deli's Porchetta sandwich, a housemade pork loin wrapped in pork belly with asiago, arugula, apricot marmalade, and tomato on your choice of 7" or 12" French, white, or wheat bread. CS is a spacious joint -- a whopping 6,000 square foot event space -- so it's also great for hosting parties or business meetings.
This Bridgeport pizza/sub joint covers all the classic Italian bases, from steak sandwiches to Italian ice. Like most of the sandwiches here, the beef is a monster, densely packed with lots of meat and the house giardiniera.
Pearl’s serves mouth watering Cajun and Creole cuisine in a casual, comfortable Edgewater joint. It’s a perfect spot for low-key date nights or family outings. On warmer days, dine on the rooftop for spectacular views of the city. The friendly staff will make you feel right at home, whether you’re a local or out-of-towner.
Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club is one of Boystown's best destinations for a night out. The American restaurant and lounge is decorated as an homage to supper clubs of the past -- it's plastered with animal prints, vinyl, and bright, mosaic tiles. The atmosphere is quirky and lighthearted, but the cocktail menu is serious, featuring a robust martini list. But despite the selection and quality of drinks here, the real reason you're here is for the live entertainment... to be serenaded by the lip-syncing ladies in drag who keep the Kit Kat Lounge alive.
Hints of industrial Americana shine through amongst the food, libations, and good ol' fashioned cups of Joe offered here.
MEAT specializes in skewered menu items and imaginative cocktails. Their skewers are meant to be ordered like sushi— creative, gourmet menu items, cut in bite-sized pieces, uniquely presented for family-style serving. Each diner gets their own tongs to select the scrumptious bites of their choice. Using foams, whipped creams, carbonation and gels, their cocktails put a twist on the familiar drinks in order to liven up traditions.
This is Lincoln Park’s go-to place for wings, offering menu items for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike. With a large range of appetizers, entrees and desserts, you’ll be back again soon. The Wing Factory uses fresh chicken from a medium wing that’s never frozen or preserved, and then is fried twice for extra crisp. It's all topped off with signature sauces like soy garlic, spicy soy garlic, and traditional housemate sauses like buffalo, hickory BBQ, and jalapeno BBQ.
Stop in this neighborhood bar that serves mouth-watering burgers, sandwiches and Mexican fare with hearty sides. It’s welcoming atmosphere will make you feel like a regular from the moment you walk in the door. Service is attentive and drinks are strong. There are plenty of TVs for game time, too.
This Logan Square spot seamlessly blends slow food (literally, there's snail confit) with fine wines, all while transporting you to the northern Italian countryside. Expect rich dishes like prosciutto-wrapped rabbit loin and hand-pinched ravioli tossed with Parmesan, thyme, and butter. You'll want to grab a table in the Giardino Segreto ("secret garden" in Italian), but heads up: you'll need a reservation to dine on this lovely patio, so be sure to plan ahead.
Mood-lit hotel bar with a jazzy personality.
Taking over the former 33 Club, OTPH-no-J is a wood-ensconced bi-level brew hall with wall-to-wall flatscreens and 120 taps, which pour out suggested pairings for truffle mac 'n cheese w/ Guinness-braised short ribs (uhhhh... Guinness?), blackened red snapper tacos w/ cilantro-lime cream, and crab fondue infused with Humboldt Fog.
Housed inside a landmark building that was once home to Frank Nitti, the notorious enforcer of Al Capone’s gang, this storied steakhouse is named for the famous sportscaster Harry Caray. It serves a wide variety of prime cuts and Italian-American dishes, but the thing to order is the chicken Vesuvio, a Chicago-born speciality made with roast chicken, garlic, and white wine. A giant mural of Caray beside the building will be the beacon that leads you to this buzzy, River North institution that's a time capsule of sports memorabilia and relics of the gangster-era.
Nick’s is a seafood restaurant with a modern, blue-lit bar, accented by glass walls and blue decor. For lunch, there's a three-course prix fixe of a soup/salad, an entree and a dessert $22. Stop in Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for an extra long happy hour (2-7pm) featuring $4 draft beers, $6 select wines by the glass, $7 cosmos, $1 oysters, and $5 light bites.
Check out this art-centric cocktail lounge that overlooks the historic Clark St. in Chicago's River North. Menu items include Neapolitan-style pizza and craft cocktails. Stop in and see rotating local art.
Nothing says Celtic-authenticity quite like 80oz beer towers and Guinness-spiked mac and cheese.
Right next to The Publican, this neighborhood tavern in West Loop is upscale enough to impress clients but casual enough to take a first date. The dimly lit, rustic space is decorated with vinyl-stacked bookcases and red leather sofas, and something about the retro vibe creates a perfect ambience to drink fancy cocktails and small bites than run the gamut from chicken liver mousse to pierogies. Drinks range in price -- there's 23-year Pappy Van Winkle, but there are also half-price beers when the happy hour time is right.
III Forks Steakhouse is a contemporary steakhouse nestled in Chicago’s Lakeshore East. With a lively bar/lounge area and beautiful views overlooking the park side—not to mention the array of over 3,000 fine wines from the spectacular glass wine room—this spot is perfect for special occasions or after-work drinks. The menu features USDA Prime beef and ocean-fresh seafood.
This UIC bar’s patio is a University Village outdoor favorite and features picnic tables, lounge chairs, and couches for your outdoor boozing comfort. Designed with a 1920s mahogany bar and stained glass touches throughout the bar, the casual and cozy haunt seamlessly adds to the historic Maxwell Street's repertoire of friendly dining and retail offerings. Stop in for a craft brew in the beer garden, or a vodka lemonade that'll evoke summer on any month of the year.
Contrary to its name, The Boundary is actually a very welcoming neighborhood spot. They serve lunch and dinner, and have a beer menu with over 120 options.