173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago

Trapped inside for seven months out of the year, nobody earns their summers quite like Chicagoans. For putting up with ominous fog, random hail, and, well, all of winter, we are blessed with a bounty of patios, rooftops, and other places to booze it up in the summer sun. To expedite said boozing, our hood-by-hood listing of 173 prime outdoor drinking spots will have you drinking outdoors in no time.
Andersonville
Neighborhood favorite Southern dining sports an intimate patio space out back.
This beer mecca serves 200+ brews and sports an outdoor garden.
There're 35 al fresco seats with specialty cocktails and whiskey to compliment the new American fare.
Giant margaritas go down even better on their stone patio with plenty of seating.
Avondale
There's live Irish music on Sundays, a back patio, and three fireplaces.
Featuring a picnic-style back patio for ginger mules, whiskey sours, and house lemonade.
A neighborhood dive with a retro interior and a Tiki-style patio.
Bridgeport
Hidden beer garden where you can get haute bar food and an award-winning hot dog.
Has a large outdoor patio and the ballpark outpost also has outdoor seating for Sox games.
Bucktown
Featuring dozens of goofily named cocktails and a rotating menu of shareable plates.
With a kitchen open 'til 1am and about 100 seats, this open-through-October bar is full service with 10 outdoor TVs and private tents.
Enclosed below-level beer garden with picnic table-style seating and tree shading make this one of the best patios in Bucktown.
Au Cheval’s burger-centric offshoot has a large outdoor patio perfect for fries, milkshakes, and beer.
Edgewater
Neighborhood bistro with plentiful wine selection and outdoor seating options off of
Broadway.
A sprawling wraparound garden space shaded by trees with great burgers, local beer, and pitchers of sangria.
Backyard garden-driven beer garden offers upscale Vietnamese food and afternoon lounging.
Covered retractable beer garden offers bar food and multi-level seating.
Wide-ranging brunch, lunch, and dinner menu and about a dozen tables on a new patio.
Their huge outdoor dining area sits right on the Lake and boasts one of the best views in Chicago.
Gold Coast
Elegant cocktails and an impressive bourbon list go great with the impressive patio space on Bellevue.
Hello, three-story wine tower with 1,200 selections, and patio seating.
What could be better than sidewalk cocktails and seafood-focused Italian dining in this Thompson Hotel hot spot.
Hyde Park
Soak in Hyde Park's patio weather with wood-fired, Roman-style pizza and on-tap cocktails.
Step away from the city with two outside areas -- a first floor patio and a second floor outdoor lounge that seats 45 each and a fire pit on the ground floor.
This 40-seat patio has a canopy and communal tables.
Irving Park
Neighborhood Irish pub has a large front and side patios where you can relax and down a few rounds of Guinness among friends.
Saloon-style BBQ joint has a wide selection of whiskeys and flower lined outdoor seating.
Lakeview
Extensive beer list, great BBQ, and a covered patio with Belmont people watching.
Mexican-inspired shared plates and tacos with a gigantic new patio along George St.
A patio/beer garden with house-brewed beer, fish tacos, poutine, and brisket/short rib burgers on the menu.
A great Scottish whiskey list, among the top in Chicago.
Hunker down outside with one of its specialty martinis or craft cocktails and order some classic American food (baby back ribs, steak frites, etc.).
This sports bar by Wrigley Field has an outdoor beer garden with a rooftop deck known as the Ivy Lounge.
A beer & wine garden with an extensive selection. Pros know that the best action can be found at "Beer School" -- the bar-within-the-bar inner sanctum with its own eclectic tap list.
This cash-only spot (owned by a woman with 10 cats... !?) prides itself on its vintage-themed outdoor garden.
Hidden behind this tequila bar might be Lakeview’s prettiest outdoor patio.
It’s right there in the name so you know the space delivers, and the near endless bottle and can list doesn’t hurt either.
Three wonderful things: beer gardens, cheese curds, moose statues.
Watch the brown-liners go by in droves while sipping on prosecco and eating Neapolitan-style pizza at this 60-seat corner patio.
Rotisserie meets complimentary stroller valet at this 40-seat, family-friendly spot.
Lincoln Park
One of Lincoln Park's best bars features a sleek outdoor space in back.
Huge two-story BBQ joint offers picnic table seating for all your lip-smacking rib and pork pleasure.
A beer-centric restaurant with 38 seats outside, 180 bottled beers, and 20 draft options.
A true authentic Irish spot and an elevated patio with a great view over Clark.
A bistro-cum-patio, this spot has a beautiful marble bar inside, and 40+ seats on the sidewalk.
Top-notch margaritas and affordable Mexican is perfect summer fare.
Cocktails, beer, and wine in a secluded stretch of Lincoln Park.
Attached to Hotel Lincoln, sidle up with some homemade corn nuts and other bar snacks.
This pizzeria right by Lincoln Park sports a large side patio with beautiful views of the historic hood.
The Oregon-born log cabin pizza joint has a well-heated patio and a vintage Airstream trailer.
Neapolitan-style wood fired pizza and a 50-60 seat patio with a 6ft fireplace.
There's a tree canopy over the beer garden and a lounge inside with sofas and chairs around a fireplace.
This sports bar and Hoosier haven has more than 100 TVs and a courtyard patio.
On the 13th floor of the Hotel Lincoln, The J. Parker is a leader in the rooftop pack with a year-round rooftop bar and dynamite views of Lincoln Park.
The drink selection is decent at best but the prices are solid and the South Pond location second to none.
Lincoln Square
A rooftop beer and wine garden with a rotating beer selection and freshly grilled sausages.
Popular local spot for bar grub and beer with a shady brick patio space.
Little Italy/University Village
This UIC bar’s patio features picnic tables, lounge chairs, and couches for your outdoor boozing comfort.
Sporting an all-domestic beer list, and a menu that's got everything from pistachio tiramisu to chicken thigh ragu.
Rustic back patio where you can satisfy all your vices with BBQ and brown liquor.
Logan Square
Few things go better with a sunny afternoon than a beer and some cajun cooking.
Logan’s current dive bar king more than earns its reputation when you are sipping cocktails in their first-class tree-covered outdoor bar.
The craft beer specialists have a relaxing side patio for downing a few drafts in the sun.
Hit up the 15-table patio for pressed Cuban sandwiches.
Have at the PB & J Special: an enormous slice of pizza, a tall boy of PBR, and a shot of Jameson for $7.50.
This homestyle Mexican spot's got a back patio bar and house specialties like fish and chicken tacos.
The Off Site Bar adjacent to Longman has a dedicated bar and also transforms into a donut pop-up shop every Sunday.
With bars made from hollowed-out shipping containers, the expansive outdoor patio has room for bocce and other games, as well as Negroni slushies.
Signature burgers, root beer floats, and front and back patios.
A dive on the Bucktown/Logan border with an unassailable tap list, kick-ass rock shows, and even more kick-ass drink specials all week.
A cash-only pizza and bagel place, Reno's pie toppings -- like pork belly carnitas and smoked chicken -- will land them in your good graces.
Alpine inspired cuisine and German beers complete with a small canopy for sidewalk seating.
Gin-focused, speakeasy cocktail spot whose cozy sidewalk patio gets regular stops from the traveling vintage store, The Bus Stop.
Unique mix of soul food and Mexican dishes with a quiet and cozy back-patio space.
Small but with a good amount of seating for some of the best hipster cocktail creations in the city.
This Midwestern, comfort-food joint has 60 seats of patio available for you to do all the people watching and day drinking you want.
The Loop
The three-level rooftop crown of the LondonHouse Hotel on Michigan Ave is worth nabbing a reservation online.
Busy Downtown spot in the Board of Trade has cocktails and a massive courtyard.
Sitting atop the Virgin Hotel this high-end bar justifies the price tag with a refined air and sweeping views of the city.
On top of the Chicago Athletic Association, Cindy’s has unparalleled views of Millennium Park.
On the 27th floor of theWit Hotel, ROOF has fireplaces under its glass enclosure and a patio that hangs out over the city.
This kitchen patio serves American fare and signature sangria.
Take in the lakeshore view on a rooftop lounge with room for 100.
A full-service restaurant in Millennium Park, and the largest al fresco dining area in Chicago. POINTS!
Complete with a covered terrace in the modern wing of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Get city and river views while sipping on wine at this happy-hour spot.
They could rest on laurels of their riverside space alone but also offers one of the Loop’s best beer lists.
North Center
Near the heart of North Center this sports bar has a beer garden with plenty of seating.
Complete with a beer garden in the back, German beer, and wrought iron tables.
With heat lamps in a plastic-enclosed space (for cold), this beer garden boasts picnic tables and 26 draft beers.
This Italian-inspired secret patio with table tops and covered booths boasts some of Chicago’s best romantic al fresco seating.
A gate-enclosed beer garden with classic bar food, steps from the Brown Line.
Old Town
Tree-lined, pet-friendly patio that offers house-made charcuterie and craft cocktails.
A sun deck, Chicago’s first retractable roof beer garden, and a sidewalk patio make sure that you’re definitely going to get some vitamin D at this upscale sports bar.
Pilsen
For when you need empanadas outdoors, which is pretty much all the time right?
Dusek's latest addition, Tack Room, has live piano Thursday through Saturday to go along with a varied cocktail list.
A vacant lot has been transformed into a BYOB tamale haven.
Ravenswood
Neighborhood spot will serve you up a great burger on their large sidewalk patio overlooking Welles Park.
An impressive wine list accompanies a beautiful canopy, which's got heat lamps for when it's chilly.
Among the best bars in the city, no better place to sample than the pub's rooftop garden.
The former Bad Dog space kept the 125-seat patio and added two big-screen televisions and better food.
Put your name on the chalkboard to snag a seat at one of the better sun-soaking spots in the neighborhood.
River North
Modern gastropub with a 180 seat river-view terrace.
Steaks and wine over a breathtaking view of the Chicago River makes this an ideal spot for a breezy summer evening.
Combining a nightclub with a upscale dining experience this swanky spot now features a retractable roof patio.
A 26th-story rooftop ice bar that's open year-round, complete with a fire pit, communal bathroom area, and waitresses using club carts.
This all-you-can-eat Brazilian meat house has a fire pit and double-sided fireplaces. The seasonal rooftop deck features tasty bar bites like pad Thai tacos and ahi tuna tartare.
Rooftop with two bars: one pisco, one that serves raw seafood.
The fourth-floor rooftop aptly named "Garden" features a Victorian chaise-style seating design and ivy-covered brick walls. Translation: keep the flip-flops at home.
Get to know all 5,000sqft of outdoors at this Downtown bar & grill.
A new riverside eatery featuring four types of tacos.
Casual but nice Irish pub with a long flower-laden street patio.
Sleek rooftop above the Godfrey Hotel featuring small bites and pitchers full of mojitos and margaritas.
Located at the Park Hyatt Chicago, this French-influenced restaurant has a terrace lounge and an extensive wine list.
A beer garden with house-brewed beers and a classic pub menu.
Complete with greenery, Chinese food, a view of the Water Tower, and specialty cocktails, all at the Peninsula Hotel.
The Italian eatery from Top Chef favorite Fabio Viviani has a street-level, canopy-covered lounge serving wine and beer by the can or bottle.
A chic rooftop garden atop the Parliament where you'll pay a pretty penny but won't mind at all.
When you're on the 16th floor of Trump Tower, you'll have views of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.
This first come, first served sidewalk patio is your newest brunch spot and has tasty craft cocktails and a good selection of beer.
A 40-plus-seat sidewalk patio joins the best of East and West Coast seafood with craft cocktails.
Enjoy prime riverside seating as the staff wheels up giant slabs of meat to complement your beer.
River North's latest rooftop opening has been long awaited at this multi-level hotspot.
Rogers Park
Wash down an extensive menu of beef, chicken, and pork dishes with one of the nine house-made drafts on a lovely brick back patio.
South Loop
This intimate spot has only 12-16 seats, so get there early.
Get pizza and pierogies in the same place at this large beer garden.
There's a rooftop with a basketball hoop, a patio out front, a bar and grille inside, multiple stages, and 30 bottled specialty beers/24 drafts.
While it's not open very late, the large beer garden is perfect for some good old-fashioned day drinking.
This spot's got banquette seating and serves sake slushies.
Complete with tapas dishes, sangria, and fresh seafood.
Streeterville
Swank and modern with inspired cocktails and a new terrace for stunning skyline views.
Capping the MileNorth Hotel, this open-air lounge has glass wall to protect from the wind and a nice laid-back atmosphere.
One of the largest roofs in the city tops the Loews Hotel with street food-inspired plates and fancy cocktails.
Right on the Mag Mile, there's a 300-seat patio with 100+ draft beers, as well as a secluded cocktail room on the 25th floor of the Tribune Tower.
On the 12th floor of The Ritz, this spot's got 40+ wines and craft cocktails.
Mixture of Irish and American dishes with a tree-covered garden patio off the side.
A 40-seat sidewalk patio for clearing plates of upscale American classics and sipping on wine and bottles of beer.
Classic cocktails on the 18th floor of the Raffaello Hotel.
Large menu of pizzas and pastas washed down with a chilled glass of white along Ohio Ave.
Ukrainian Village
Soccer bar sports a brick back patio with extra TVs so sitting outside means you won't miss a match.
A well-treaded dive bar with cheap beer, ping-pong tables, a lawn, and a fish pond.
West Loop
Move upstairs from Top Chef Stephanie Izard's bakery and diner to a rooftop with a full view of restaurant row.
A stone patio with communal tables for updated takes on comfort food.
A renowned Korean BBQ spot with ramen on the patio and a fire pit in the back.
Snow cone versions of cocktails are available, made with house-distilled spirits.
Outdoor picnic tables line the way to Brendan Sodikoff's secluded honky-tonk BBQ joint with first-rate hot links.
A beer hall with a Viking-inspired menu of sausages and bacon, a 200-seat patio, and sidewalk seating.
A beer garden gastropub with 12+ TVs that's serving house-smoked, PBR-can chicken, and pour-your-own drafts or vodka.
RM serves Champagne and is situated in a cobblestone courtyard.
Mixed selection of beer, cocktails, and wine and plenty of seating on a roomy patio.
Skip to a Greek island on this umbrella-shaded patio.
The venerable wine bar that relocated to the West Loop offers a side patio with shaded seating, lounging, and cold-pressed sangria.
Open patio seating for 100 surrounded by grape vines, greenery, and lots of wine on tap.
This new 24-seat, outdoor-only pop-up cafe next to Soho House offers buckets of beers, boozy snow cones, and small bites.
Sip on rosés and haute comfort food at this newly opened sidewalk patio next to Publican Quality Meats.
West Town
A rear patio with a fire pit, communal tables, a satellite bar, and herb garden.
A biker bar with 500+ whiskeys, it's perfect for brunch with Bloodys.
A standout sports bar with a beautiful ivy-covered beer garden.
The food is great of course, but this River West spot also has over 400 wines to choose from and a garden patio enmeshed in trees and flowers.
In the space of a former gas station, G & O is a patio-adorned spot that does in-house liquor infusions, small-batch beer, and brunch on weekends.
Prepare for next-level animal eats like smoked gator ribs or buffalo heart sliders while on the wood-trimmed, fireplace-equipped patio primed for party dinners.
A bicycle bar with one of the city's most ridiculous Bloody Marys.
A patio + rooftop garden just above Roots Pizza.
A three-level sports bar with a dozen flat-screens and some real heavy-duty bar food including some of the best wings in Chicago.
Get Kansas City-, Memphis-, and Carolina-style barbecue on a 65-seat alfresco section with 60" all-weather, high-def big-screens.
Wicker Park
This space boasts 60 seats at high-top tables and on couches, a bar, 50 beers on tap, and 100 beers in bottles and cans.
Of course the tacos are great but Big Star is a bar first and foremost, with some of the best whiskey and tequila lists in the city.
This warehouse building (with an outdoor patio and upstairs garden) is 100 years old, is part bar and restaurant, and sports a seriously meat-focused menu, wine, and local brews.
Get an 80oz beer tower with a built-in ice core, or get an Irish breakfast/brunch served every day. It features a mac & cheese with Guinness-spiked sauce.
The Wicker Park location of Jerry’s has a sandwich for every palate and an outside patio with an extensive list of craft beers.
One hundred-seat patio with charcuterie, cheese, and meaty entrees aplenty.
Dixie cocktails, beer, and fried chicken on a sunny North Ave patio.
New whiskey bar has an airy, open rooftop that might be the best on Milwaukee.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Big Jones5347 N Clark St, Chicago
-
2. Hopleaf5148 N Clark St, Chicago
-
3. The Brixton5420 N Clark St, Chicago
-
4. Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill5403 N Clark St, Chicago
-
5. Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant3471 N Elston Ave, Chicago
-
6. Honey Butter Fried Chicken3361 N Elston Ave, Chicago
-
7. The Orbit Room2959 N California Ave, Chicago
-
8. Duck Inn2701 S Eleanor, Chicago
-
9. Cork & Kerry10614 S Western Ave, Chicago
-
10. Ada Street1664 N Ada St, Chicago
-
11. Jack & Ginger's2048 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
12. Red Door2118 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
13. Small Cheval1732 N Milwaukee, Chicago
-
14. Broadway Cellars5900 N Broadway, Chicago
-
15. Moody's Pub5910 N Broadway St, Chicago
-
16. Pasteur5525 N Broadway, Chicago
-
17. Fireside Restaurant & Lounge5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
-
18. Revival Social Club1133 W Granville Ave, Chicago
-
19. Waterfront Café6219 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
-
20. LuxBar18 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago
-
21. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse58 E Oak St, Chicago
-
22. Nico Osteria1015 N Rush St, Chicago
-
23. A101462 East 53rd St, Chicago
-
24. The Promontory5311 S Lake Park West, Chicago
-
25. Plein Air Café and Eatery5751 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago
-
26. McNamara's4328 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
27. Pitchfork2922 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
28. Cooper's1232 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
-
29. Barcocina2901 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
-
30. Dryhop Brewers3155 N Broadway St, Chicago
-
31. Duke Of Perth2913 N Clark St, Chicago
-
32. Hutch3301 N Clark St, Chicago
-
33. Casey Moran's3660 N Clark St, Chicago
-
34. Sheffield's3258 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
-
35. Ten Cat Tavern3931 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
-
36. El Mariachi Tequila Bar & Grill3906 N Broadway St, Chicago
-
37. Burke's Patio & Tap2913 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
38. Will's Northwoods Inn3030 N Racine, Chicago
-
39. Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar3358 N Paulina St, Chicago
-
40. Crosby's Kitchen3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
-
41. The Drinkingbird2201 N Clybourn, Chicago
-
42. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que923 W Weed St, Chicago
-
43. Compass Bar433 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
-
44. Galway Arms2442 N Clark St, Chicago
-
45. Gemini Bistro2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
46. Mayan Palace2703 N Halsted St, Chicago
-
47. The Monkey's Paw2524 N Southport, Chicago
-
48. Perennial Virant1800 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
49. Ranalli's1925 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
50. Homeslice938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
-
51. Stella Barra Pizzeria1954 N Halsted St, Chicago
-
52. Zella1983 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
-
53. Joe's Bar940 W Weed St, Chicago
-
54. J. Parker1816 N Clark St, Chicago
-
55. Patio at Cafe BrauerThe Patio At Cafe Brauer, Chicago
-
56. Gene's Sausage Shop And Delicatessen4750 N Lincoln, Chicago
-
57. Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
-
58. Ph.D Pub Chicago1257 S Halsted St, Chicago
-
59. Three Aces1321 W Taylor St, Chicago
-
60. County BBQ1352 W Taylor St, Chicago
-
61. Analogue2523 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
62. Best Intentions3281 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
63. SmallBar2956 N Albany Ave, Chicago
-
64. 90 Miles Cuban Cafe3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
-
65. The Boiler Room2210 N California, Chicago
-
66. El Cid #22645 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
-
67. Longman & Eagle2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
-
68. Parson's Chicken & Fish2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
69. Parts and Labor2700 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
70. Quenchers Saloon2401 N Western Ave, Chicago
-
71. Reno2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
72. Table, Donkey and Stick2728 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
73. Scofflaw3201 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
74. The General2528 N California Ave, Chicago
-
75. The Whistler2421 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
76. Dunlay’s on the Square3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
-
77. LondonHouse Rooftop360 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
-
78. Ceres Cafe141 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago
-
79. Cerise203 N Wabash, Chicago
-
80. Roof on the Wit201 N State St, Chicago
-
81. Chuck's: A Kerry Simon Kitchen224 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
-
82. III Forks Prime Steakhouse180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
-
83. Park Grill11 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
-
84. Terzo Piano159 E Monroe St, Chicago
-
85. Rittergut Wine Bar & Social Club10 S Wacker Dr, Chicago
-
86. South Branch Tavern & Grille100 S Wacker Dr, Chicago
-
87. O'Donovan's2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
88. Resi Bierstube2034 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
89. Village Tap2055 W Roscoe St, Chicago
-
90. Volo Restaurant Wine Bar2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
-
91. Fizz Bar & Grill3220 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
92. Old Town Social455 W North Ave, Chicago
-
93. Benchmark1510 N Wells St, Chicago
-
94. Whiskey Business1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, Chicago
-
95. Chicago Cut Steakhouse300 N LaSalle, Chicago
-
96. Fremont15 W Illinois St, Chicago
-
97. Vertigo Sky Lounge2 W Erie St, Chicago
-
98. Zed451739 N Clark St, Chicago
-
99. Celeste111 W Hubbard St, Chicago
-
100. Tanta118 W Grand Ave, Chicago
-
101. Sportsman's Club948 N Western Ave, Chicago
If you’re looking for real Southern comfort in Chicago, then Big Jones in Andersonville is for you. The menu is filled with authentic Lowcountry dishes adapted from antique cookbooks, like cornbread muffins taken from an 18th-century plantation recipe and traditional Cajun gumbo. The sustainable menu changes seasonally, but no matter what, expect the signature fried chicken every night. Big Jones’ weekend brunch is also a stunner, especially if you nab a table on the back patio.
This Andersonville beer bar is known for its rotating selection of draft beers primarily from the Midwest and Belgium. More than just a bar that serves food, Hopleaf has an outstanding menu of Belgian-inspired food like mussels from Prince Edward Island, charcuterie, and steak frites. The place is casual and laid-back, just like a neighborhood bar should be.
The Brixton is an Andersonville pubstaurant that’s great for craft beer, speciality cocktails, shareable plates, and next-level bar food. There are three different areas to choose from: the downstairs dining room caters to the food-first crowd, the upstairs lounge is more of a bar, and the backyard patio turns into a beer garden during the warm weather months. Aside from brunch and dinner, it has a late-night menu that’s available during the week as well as on weekends.
This chill, neighborhood Andersonville margarita bar serves traditional Mexican fare in a low-key setting. The menu encompasses a wide variety of grilled meat dishes, plus crowd pleasing options like freshly smashed guac, prepared tableside. Frozen mezcal cocktails and daiquiris taste better while lounging on Cescas' spacious stone patio.
Named after a Chicago policeman who supposedly saved Irish music (he reportedly collected and published the largest collection of Irish music ever), Chief O’Neill’s in Avondale is the place to go for an authentic pub experience. Its huge drink menu covers everything from Irish, North American, and Scotch whiskey to local craft beers, and is matched in size only by the food menu, on which you’ll find traditional dishes like corned beef and cabbage alongside vegetarian plates. Add a backyard patio, and you’ve got a great spot to take in some Irish jigs.
This Avondale quick-serve is a fried chicken lover's mecca that's doing great things for fast-casual dining and antibiotic-free, cage-free, humanely-raised chicken. The menu includes stellar sandwiches complemented with toppings like jalapeño mayo, Thai green curry, and the namesake honey butter; plus two, four, and eight-piece fried chicken plates served with corn muffins. There are quintessential Southern sides (we see you, pimento mac & cheese), plus dump cake for dessert. A balanced meal indeed.
Relax in the stunning outside patio or survey the extensive cocktail list at the retro bar inside—you can’t go wrong at The Orbit Room. A surprisingly upscale bar for the neighborhood, the prices are reasonable and the décor is updated ‘70s tiki style. If you like strong drinks that come complete with tiny umbrellas, this is the place for you.
The name of this spot might conjure up images of a cute bed and breakfast, but in reality, The Duck Inn is a stylish restaurant decked in bare brick and orange accents that specializes in -- you guessed it -- duck. They aren't playing around here: The seasoned rotisserie duck, four-course chef's tasting menu, and creative dishes like potted foie gras and scallop and clam stew earned it a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2016.
Cork & Kerry is an Irish sports bar on Western Ave where the draft beer is always flowing and the TVs are always on. The food is decidedly more American than Irish, with burgers, wings, and Chicago faves like hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches dominating the menu. If you aren’t there to watch the game, the backyard beer garden will do just fine when the weather’s right.
The accolades for this Bucktown bar-slash-restaurant begin with the cocktail menu, which features classic drinks (G&Ts, Old Fashioneds, Moscow Mules) alongside completely new and exciting ones you've likely never tasted before. Then there's the food: the dinner menu is heavy on small plates, but there are meatier mains, like prime ribeye, as well. Finally, there's the backyard patio, which is way more casual than the restaurant's interior with picnic tables and a ping pong table.
This is Bucktown’s ultimate sports bar. Featuring a 3,000+ square-foot dog-friendly outdoor patio and over 50 different beers, this is the place to watch the big game (regardless of what game that is). Jack & Ginger’s is spacious and welcoming, pairing their drink selection with a classic bar menu (think pizza and sandwiches) that will satisfy everyone, including the dog.
This underrated Bucktown gastropub serves upscale bar food alongside a hefty selection of craft beers -- most of which are from the Midwest -- and speciality cocktails. There's a long bar and plenty of two- and four-top tables, so Red Door is a great place for a low-key date, especially given the menu's emphasis on shared plates. The best part about it all? The huge backyard patio that's stocked with long picnic tables.
Au Cheval's pared-down little sister in Bucktown slings similar superlative burgers as its West Loop counterpart. Small Cheval's focus is simple: hamburgers and cheeseburgers -- plus or minus bacon -- and golden fries. There's beer, a few cocktails, and the space, which feels like a retro roadside burger joint, is open until midnight on weekends and includes an expansive back patio.
On top of awesome breakfast and brunch options, Broadway Cellars in Edgewater offers great drinks, including bottomless Bloody Marys!
Step behind the heavy, wooden door of Moody’s Pub, and into its ski lodge-reminiscent dining room in Edgewater for cheap drinks, locally acclaimed cheeseburgers, and free peanuts. The pub, born in 1959, features two fireplaces, oak wood tables, stained glass windows, and beamed ceilings, lending to the cozy, lodge-like atmosphere. During the few weather-permitting months, an enormous and extravagant (there are waterfalls and ivy-lined brick walls) beer garden fills up fast with pub goers, but in the winter, it’s the roaring fires indoors that draw the crowds. And the cheeseburgers, pitchers of sangria, and wallet-friendly prices, of course.
This Vietnamese hub has got a French touch with a co-captained kitchen serving up bowls of pho, garlic-sauced deep-fried snapper, and duck breast w/ bacon, peas, and pearl onions.
Cajun takes on American comfort food classics and a nice selection of craft brews are what you can expect at this appropriately named (this spot features a heated patio and fireplace), cozy Edgewater tavern. You'll feel comfortable hanging out in their covered retractable beer garden while you nurse a brew (or two). Dinner fare like bone-in grilled pork chops are hearty and flavorful.
Inspired by the aesthetic of retro speakeasies, Edgewater's Revival Social Club's part chic gastropub, part reliable neighborhood watering hole; it's classy, but also the kind of place you can come back to again and again and it won't disappoint. Upscale comfort food and desserts ("North Side meatlballs;" iron skillet monkey bread) and classic cocktails make up the bulk of the menu.
This super-chill spot is one of the city's best kept secrets. It's great for kicking back with a Cuba Libre and listening to live music. The craft beers and caipirinhas don’t make for a bad afternoon outing either.
Near North Side's Luxbar is the lounge to be at during the weekend. With stellar American fare, drink specials, and perfectly-crafted 'tails, there's not much more your Friday night needs.
Del Frisco's is a two-level sky-lit temple of the meaty arts overflowing with opulence in everything from the curving marble staircase to the two-story chandelier that ascends through the open mezzanine. While smaller bites are served, don't forget about the 30oz "longbone" Wagyu ribeye, with a side of king crab gnocchi or lobster mac 'n cheese.
Nico Osteria is serving up some seafood-y deliciousness, as well as some epic cocktails alongside mains like their in-shell lobster spaghetti. As far as we are concerned, Nico Osteria is one of the best restaurants in Chicago, but you'll have to stop by and see for yourself.
A10 is one of the best places to indulge in creme brulee, on-tap cocktails, and awesome brews. Not particularly in that order.
The Michelin-lauded team behind Longman & Eagle started this South Side gem, which's an innovative restaurant, bar, and performance space across two floors. Wood-burning hearths scorch spreads of meat, seafood, and virtually everything else on the menu.
This petite Hyde Park cafe and eatery is known for their spacious and picturesque outdoor patio and delicious baked goods. Stop in for freshly roasted coffee, savory handmade pies, and European inspired breakfast and lunch dishes, like baguette sandwiches, tartines, and bistro salads.
This Irving Park tavern has everything you'd want in a neighborhood bar: it has a dedicated local clientele, a nice selection of domestic and imported brews on tap, in addition to well liquor, and all the kinds of grub you'll want when you're three sheets to the wind. Enjoy a pint or two of Guinness, chat up your bartender, and nosh on pub dishes incorporate elements of Irish fare and American comfort food classics.
Just opened by the Rebel/Waterhouse crew, Pitchfork is an Old Westish saloon with antique-style chandeliers, padded wooden barstools and a chalkboard listing their robust stash of Bourbons and whiskies. Chase down the sauce with bar eats like buffalo chic
Cooper's is a favorite neighborhood bar and restaurant in the Lakeview area serving classic American fare in a relaxed environment. The menu of modern pub food includes great BBQ, sandwiches, pizza, and an extensive beer selection that is constantly growing. This spot also has a covered patio area, which is great for Belmont people watching.
The Chicago outpost of this Baltimore-based Mexican-inspired concept arrives with an airy, wood-accented space flooded with natural light and rigged with ample patio space. The menu includes plenty of favorites from the original spot, like cheeseburger tacos and lobster guacamole, as well as some brand new and thematically on-point dishes spanning from pork belly rebocado and lamb French dip tacos to an array of spicy, smoky, and sweet cocktails prime for all-day-sipping in the sunshine.
Dryhop Brewers is more than just a brewery; it's complete pub with great food like bacon-wrapped scallops, skillet mac & cheese, and buttermilk fried chicken. Brewmaster Brant Dubovick has brewed more than 150 in-house beers since the Lakeview spot opened in 2013, and the styles range from seasonal IPAs to traditional Belgian farmhouse ales.
The Duke of Perth is serving up pub-style fish and chips, and a whiskey selection that'll blow your mind.
Hutch is an American steak-ery that's serving up huge portions of meat in the old Socca space in Lakeview.
Casey Moran's is a sports bar by Wrigley Field with an outdoor beer garden with a rooftop deck known as The Ivy Lounge. The main floor of this spacious restaurant features a full-service bar, a state of the art lighting and sound system, flatscreen TVs, and a large selection of beers. On the menu, you can expect to find great classic pub fare like burgers and sandwiches, plus amazing brunch options.
Sheffield's is a BBQ joint in Chicago that's got a huge, tree-shaded patio area and a ton of drafts for you to enjoy.
Fact: There are not, in fact, 10 cats that frequent this bar. However, dogs are welcome so you will find some of them.
El Mariachi Tequila Bar & Grill is a Mexican restaurant serving all your favorite classics alongside a very, very large tequila menu. The authentic fare in this casual restaurant is top notch, but the best part about this place, apart from the Margherita's, is the hidden outdoor patio outback, which is one of Lakeview's prettiest without a doubt.
JP Burke's Patio & Tap in Lakeview is a spacious watering hole that serves classic pub fare, brunch on the weekends (Saturday & Sunday 11am-3pm) and craft beers on tap. This neighborhood favorite cooks up all the comfort food from scratch, but the beer selection here is hard to beat, offering over 125 cans & bottles of brews.
In the heart of Lakeview, decamped Wisconsin residents, Packer fans, and UW Badger fans alike gather at Will’s Northwoods Inn to celebrate all things Dairyland. Will’s is dedicated to creating a northwoods atmosphere, on the menu and off. Enjoy cheese curds, brats, and a fish fry or two among taxidermy-lined walls, or outside in the beer garden. Or snack on free popcorn while you sip on local Wisconsin suds, featuring Leinenkugel’s, Sprecher, and, of course, Miller Lite. Great for watching a game, loading up on Wisconsin fare, or just grabbing a beer, Will’s Northwoods Inn will bring you back to the great northwoods from its post just north of downtown.
Stop into this Lakeview pizzeria hotspot for their Saturday morning hangover-curing Benedict pie -- and then do it all over again.
This classy eatery's rotisserie-equipped open kitchen cranks out dishes like pepper-crusted Angus prime rib and piquillo pepper-sauced leg of lamb while the wine list, drafts, and cocktails keep you hydrated (or you know, not).
A '60s-inspired cocktail lounge sporting retro neon signage behind the bar, and a turquoise-hooded pool table near the remote control fireplace, the D-bird's backing up cocktails like the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club (Flor de Cana/Velvet Falernum/Cointreau) and the gin/maraschino/chartreuse Last Word with edibles exemplified by pork rillettes w/ house-baked challah and bourbon butter, which Louis XIV liked to put on everything.
This New York-based franchise produces of some of the finest barbecue North of the Mason-Dixon line. Its Chicago spot is a massive, two-level storefront in Lincoln Park with special only-in-Chicago menu items like the Pork 3-Way.
What do you get when you pair cold craft beers with tasty wood-fired pizzas? Compass Bar, of course.
The 90-year-old building it lives in may lend this place an air of authenticity, but live Irish music and a strong Irish whiskey program might also have something to do with that. Not to mention, most of the staff is actually Irish and not just pretending to be for the tips.
This modern bistro illuminates its creme/brown/black hues with oversized drum lighting mixed with single Edison-style bulbs, casting light on smaller options like chilled lobster gazpacho with cilantro pesto, and steamed PEI mussels.
Mayan Palace serves authentic affordable Mexican cuisine classics like burritos, fajitas, tacos and top-notch margaritas- which can be ordered by the pitcher. This casual spot is great for groups, has outdoor seating, great service, but the real winner here is the margaritas, which comes in tons of flavors like raspberry, peach, and Jamaican flower.
It's been said that a monkey's paw has the power to grant wishes, which probably would have resulted in fewer pawless monkeys, if only they understood the concept of "wishing". Thankfully, your wish for an entire wall of whiskey has been brought true by the team at The Monkey's Paw, a new grub-pub handsomely stocking nearly 50 single malts and other fine browns behind a meandering cork bar that's flanked by a dusty-booked library, which operates on the Dewar's Decimal System.
Taking the title of its Green City Market-neighboring predecessor and tacking on the last name of the Michelin-starred, farm-to-table-fixated chef now manning the kitchen, PV's an "urban garden" thanks to copious greenery interspersed amongst tables of aged oak, which explains why he was so easy to rough up in Vegas.
Homeslice is a retro log cabin pizzeria boasting 30 signature thin crust pies made with six base sauces (BBQ, ranch, spinach ricotta... ). The interior is incredibly rustic, with 400 pounds of exposed Douglas Fir tree beams that Oregon natives imported from the Northwest.
From Lettuce Entertain You, Stella Barra is an upscale mini chain that focuses on artisanal pizza. The menu is split between red and white thin-crust pies (plus a few starters and salads), and there's an option to have your pie made the extra-thin, Roman way. The shaved mushroom pie, topped with parmesan cream instead of tomato sauce, is a signature. The Lincoln Park space is laid-back and homey with a center bar that serves cocktails, mostly-Italian wines, and draft and bottled beer.
Zella has an enormous, fantastic secluded beer garden -- and $4 Fireball shots, if that's something you're into.
Joe's Sports Bar is exactly the place to be when any Indiana game is on. Their crazy-cheap beers lure in many walks of life... but really, just mainly those looking to scream at a TV or listen to some quality live music.
This rooftop bar atop the Hotel Lincoln features an impressive cocktail list, views of the park/lake shore/skyline, and small bites so good you'll hang around for a dangerously long time--no big deal.
Located in a serene setting at the edge of Lincoln Park’s South Pond on the outskirts of Lincoln Park Zoo, this romantic Tavern on the Green-style restaurant only serves food to the public during the summer when their lagoon-side outdoor patio is open. The rest of the time you’ll need to rest it out for a wedding or private event.
Gene's is pouring the experience honed from their own 37-year-old family-run biz into their new-to-them two-story temple of cased meats (walls of exposed steel, wood, and stone, gigantic chandeliers, and the Meyer's neon sign above the deli), where the goods are whipped up by Euro-trained sausage makers and smoked on the premises, a past time that also got you kicked off the high school lacrosse team. The Liverbest Sandwich has a thick slab of creamy liverwurst with sliced pickles on a pretzel roll, so it's prepped for you to slather on one of the assorted mustards and wash it all down with a Pilsner. Plus, Gene's rooftop beer and wine garden is undoubtedly one of the best summer drinking spots in the city.
Rockwell’s Neighborhood Grill is a popular family-friendly local spot for bar grub and craft beers with a charming shady brick patio space. The casual tavern space serves burgers & sandwiches, plus brunch and weekly specials. Rockwell's also has TV's, and a relaxed vibe that's perfect for chowing down on some comfort food and throwing back a few beers.
This UIC bar’s patio is a University Village outdoor favorite and features picnic tables, lounge chairs, and couches for your outdoor boozing comfort. Designed with a 1920s mahogany bar and stained glass touches throughout the bar, the casual and cozy haunt seamlessly adds to the historic Maxwell Street's repertoire of friendly dining and retail offerings. Stop in for a craft brew in the beer garden, or a vodka lemonade that'll evoke summer on any month of the year.
A rock-inspired gastropub filled with secluded black leather "gangster booths" and black glass chandeliers, TA's bringing the flavor with bar snacks from pork-fried nuts to farm-raised jerky, and Italian-influenced eats like wild boar sausage.
If you want to explore the wide world of bacon and BBQ, look no further than County BBQ, which has got burnt ends, brisket, and a bacon parfait (!!!).
Cajun is the name of the game at this Logan Square restaurant and cocktail lounge. You could to Analogue for just a drink, but you’d probably find the dinner menu, heavy on crawfish, po boys, and catfish, too tempting to pass up. The weekend brunch is one of the best, mainly because of the beignets, biscuits, and house-made bacon.
Best Intentions is a neighborhood dive with a fancy twist: the drinks and digs are a bit sleeker than your typical watering hole. But, fear not, you can still play Big Buck Hunter while you sip on one of their many beer options, a craft cocktail, or shots of Angostura bitters -- a rarity in the city. The best part? There's also a backyard patio with palm plants and a cabana bar that makes this Logan Square spot a go-to for warm-weather drinking.
A spot that’s not nearly as small as its name suggests, SmallBar is the cornerstone of the Logan Square neighborhood. The staff is dedicated to craft beer, often offering beers from limited edition kegs, and always keeping independent breweries in rotation on their draft list. In keeping with their upscale neighborhood bar feel, they offer traditional pub food done well, with fresh ingredients and the prices to match.
Open since 2009, the original Roscoe Village location of this local mini-chain serves some of the best Cuban food around in a funky quick-serve space (the other two outposts are full-service). 90 Miles serves an all-day menu of classic Cuban combo plates and sandwiches, including a stellar daily sandwich and fries deal. The restaurant is more of a roadside shack, and though there are only a few seats inside, there's an outdoor patio with plenty of umbrella-shaded tables. Oh, and it's BYOB.
This industrial restaurant-slash-bar in Logan Square does pizza, beer, and general comfort food (fried cheese balls, poutine, mac & cheese) really really well. The pizza options are staggering: aside from simple cheese, pepperoni, and sausage pies, there are more than 15 specials and a build-your-own options. The Boiler Room's real claim to fame is its PB&J special: a slice of pizza, PBR tall boy, and a Jameson. There's plenty of communal tables and a great outdoor patio, and if you couldn't tell from the aforementioned PBR and whisky special, this place is a hipster destination.
El Cid is a homestyle Mexican restaurant in Logan Square with a bar, outdoor patio seating, and an upstairs lounge with weekly live music. This stylish spot serves diverse dishes with modern and traditional menu items, but we recommend one of the house specialities like the fish and chicken tacos paired with its famous Margaritas, of course.
Longman & Eagle, the Michelin-starred gastropub in Logan Square, has an exclusive whiskey selection (clocking in at over 400 labels), a craft cocktail menu, and an extensive beer list all fit for the most pretentious of drinkers, in the least pretentious of atmospheres. Longman takes a flavor-forward, honest approach to eating and drinking, and because it doesn’t accept reservations, there is always a wait for brunch, happy hour, and dinner alike. (And it is always worth it.) While whiskey may be king, the regional American fare has just as much to offer, hence the Michelin star. The menu changes often, but expect anything from beef tallow beignets and veal brains to wild boar sloppy joes, chicken and waffles, and a burger that, if you know what's good for you, you will order.
Parson's Chicken & Fish in Logan Square knows a thing or two about deep-frying -- the menu features chicken, fish, hush puppies, and cheese curds in all their breaded and battered goodness. Not everything is deep-fried though; there's a small raw bar selection and small plates to share. The spot is upscale for a quick-serve spot, and its large outdoor patio is one of the top summer hang spots in Chicago.
Parts and Labor is a hamburger-centric barestaurant in Logan Square known for its griddle burgers, sodas, and beer. The classic double burger, topped with two slices of American cheese, packs so many sandwich pickles between buns that you'll get a taste of the crisp texture in every bite. Vegetarians, don't be turned away by the beefy signature -- black bean and vegan patties are available, and the grilled cheese sandwich is a beautiful blend of three cheeses.
Quenchers Saloon is a dive on the Bucktown/Logan border with an unassailable tap list, kick-ass rock shows, and even more kick-ass drink specials all week. This spacious spot boasts over 300 types of beers, interesting pub food, and a variety of baskets of tater tots that come with eclectic toppings like the Porked Up Suds, with pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, roasted jalapeno, and green onions.
A cash-only wood-fired pizza and bagel place, Reno's pie toppings -- like pork belly carnitas and smoked chicken -- will land them in your good graces. The casual space is big a lofty, serving up other Italian favorites like pasta, burrata, focaccia, meatballs, and more. Plus, this spot has one of the best brunches in town, along with a great outdoor patio.
Table, Donkey and Stick is all about the Alps: independent wines and Bavarian beers, cuisine influenced by the mountainous regions of France & Germany, even the cozy layout imitates lodges housing Alps hikers.
This classy bar in Logan Square will make a gin lover out of even the most gin-averse of clientele. It's one of Chicago's top cocktail bars because it proves that the versatility of gin extends far beyond the usual G&T and because it's outfitted with antique sofas that are palatial AND comfortable. Scofflaw also serves a menu of better-than-basic small bites, and the kitchen is open until 1am daily.
This rustic neighborhood tavern offers up traditional American soul food with a Mexican twist-- think fried chicken tacos, whiskey cocktails, and braised brisket with poblano peppers. The vibe is friendly and hip, but not overly so. There's also a great beer list and a cozy, private patio perfect for hanging out on and enjoying a pint.
Started by two indie label owners/members of a punk acapella group (seriously), Whistler's a music venue so great, you'd happily hang out when no bands are playing: decked out w/ exposed brick, an L-shaped walnut bar top, reclaimed church pews and chairs with hymnal holders on back, and an intimate, nicotine-friendly back patio, where you can indulge in the habit that'll one day ensure daily prayer.
This place serves up Midwestern, comfort food and has 60 seats on the patio available for people watching and cold drinks on summer nights.
The rooftop at this super-luxe Loop hotel has not one, but THREE levels, each with views of the Chicago skyline that give all other rooftops a run for their money. Each floor is different: the 21st floor features an indoor cocktail bar, while the 22nd is all about the outdoor terrace. The 23rd floor is the most formal of the three with exclusive dining under the building's signature dome. Reservations are recommend for all levels.
Where else besides a Jewish deli would you look for a manly, old-school sandwich? How about a bar and grill in the Board of Trade? No commodity meat is being bought and sold here, however, as the staff grinds their own grass-fed beef in-house for a hand-packed patty in your burger or melt.
Perched atop the swanky Virgin Hotel Chicago is the even swankier rooftop bar, Cerise. The sweeping space spans the full width of the hotel and comes equipped with a terrace that wraps around three sides. Stop by for drinks and the shareable Izakaya inspired snacks including “hot mame” edamame with bacon and ghost pepper, beef short rib sliders and Hamachi sashimi.
Do you like models, bottle service, and DJs? If so, theWit's rooftop lounge is for you. More than just a glitzy bar, the 27th-floor hotspot features a retractable roof (it's open year-round, after all), a 3D video-mapping wall, and a sleek bar that turns into a runway. The food and drink menu is equally fit for a glam squad, serving up flatbreads, seafood towers, fancy craft cocktails, and punch bowls.
"Rock and roll" chef Kerry Simon's eponymous resto located in the Hard Rock Hotel serves bold takes on contemporary American fare. The menu's full of plenty of crave-worthy shareable plates, like waffle fry nachos and for dessert, Simon's signature "Junk Food platter," a monster sized confection with topped with an assortment of house-made candies and pastries.
This Loop area American steakhouse and wine bar should be your next go-to when you're looking for somewhere impressive to take that special someone. Not only does Three Forks serve certified prime and dry aged meats of the highest caliber, but it also offers a wide selection of premium wine from small batch vineyards around the world. The rooftop lounge is also a sight to see-- take in the lakeshore views on the patio space that seats up to 100.
Nestled right on the edge of Millenium Park by the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, Park Grill is an upscale American restaurant and bar. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there's something for everyone on the varied menu of loaded burgers, panini sandwiches, and fresh salads. Take in prime views of the park when you relax al fresco in what claims to the Chi-town's "largest" outdoor dining area.
Located in the Modern wing of the Art Institute of Chicago, Terzo Piano is a classy, European inspired restaurant and bistro that serves cuisine as artful as its surroundings. Chef Tony Mantuano's plates are delicate and refined, but still packed with flavor; the tightly curated menu features flatbread pizzas, fresh salads, antipasti, and braised meat dishes. Terzo Piano is open for unch daily, Thursday night dinner, and Sunday brunch.
Rittergut Wine Bar and Social Club in The Loop serves new American cuisine in a stylish and intimate dining area. This spot also has a riverside outdoor patio with city and river views, making it the perfect place to sip on any number of the French, Italian and Spanish wines during happy hour, available by both the glass or bottle.
This upscale and modern spot offers a huge craft beer list and seasonal cocktails on their cozy, riverside patio.
Whether you're looking for a cold IPA, table-side magic tricks, or a hefty plate of steak nachos, this Irish pub will certainly deliver. With a relaxed, sunny beer garden, a wood-paneled dining room, and a lengthy mahogany bar studded with black vinyl stools, the space has ample seating, with a diverse menu to match. Ranging from typical bar snacks to thick-cut burgers and pasta entrées, there are more than enough available food options, and the all-you-can-drink weekend brunch special offers a 4$ pint-of-bacon.
Open since 1973, Resi's Bierstube restaurant serves traditional German food and imported beers, complete with a beer garden in the back and wrought iron tables. This spot has over a dozen German beers on tap, over 20 Weiss Biers on tap and in bottles, and features a new brew every week. The authentic homemade German dishes include the likes of frankfurters, a variety of schnitzels, bratwurst sausages, and more.
Village Tap Bar is a local Roscoe Village tavern serving a variety of classic bar food in a cozy dining room. There's also a charming beer garden in the back, with heat lamps in a plastic-enclosed space for when it's cold, picnic tables, and over 25 rotating draft beers available.
Volo Restaurant and Wine Bar is located in a boutique storefront in Roscoe Village with a charming and cozy ambiance inside. The Italian and American menu has a rotating list of small plates, artisan cheeses, desserts, and an extensive wine list. The real winner here though is the secret patio in the back with table tops and covered booths, boasting some of Chicago’s best romantic al fresco seating.
Fizz Bar and Grill, located in the heart of the Lakeview area, boasts a huge gate-enclosed beer garden with couches, heaters, and TV's, a party loft space, and a classic main bar with low lighting and exposed brick walls. On the menu, you'll find classic bar food, accompanied by a large selection of cocktails, craft beers, and wine.
This Old Town spot is like your typical neighborhood sports bar, but gone upscale. The spacious, high-ceiling'ed gastropub is just a good place to watch the game as it is to enjoy a nice dinner out. Nestle up to the TV-lined bar and sip on a signature cocktail (we like the "New H" with Grey Goose and blackberries), or gather a group and dine on shareable antipasti plates.
Get your Vitamin D on this swanky Old Town rooftop bar and restaurant. This spot has plenty of locales to get your drink on-- A sun deck, a large retractable roof beer garden, and a sidewalk patio. If you're feeling hungry, the menu features a nice selection of salads and sandwiches for brunch and dinner.
Sporting arguably the best open rooftop on Milwaukee, this Wicker Park pub offers excellent outdoor patio drinking space and equally laudable french fries. The casual, relaxed space features a '90s aesthetic, with condiments organized in throwback metal lunchboxes and old-school tunes playing in the background. The grub and drinks, however, are more of the modern variety, and include 115 kinds of whiskies.
A steakhouse hit among the power meal set, Chicago Cut attributes its quality cuts to the Colorado cattle it raises 1,300ft above sea level. The beef is dry-aged for 35 days then butchered on-site, and no matter what you order (the bone-in prime rib is knockout good), expect dense muscle and an intense flavor. The 225-seat space, outfitted with red velvet booths, overlooks the river.
This River North cocktail bar-slash-restaurant is part nightclub, part swanky brasserie. The menu revolves around shareable small plates (oysters, fries, flatbreads) and larger platters (shout out to the fried chicken). The drink menu is full of remixed classic cocktails and features equally shareable Moscow Mules made with your choice of vodka. The two-level space has a retractable rooftop on the second floor and a stage where DJs turn Fremont into a dancing destination.
On the 26th floor of the Dana Hotel, this rooftop lounge is one of the best party spots in the Chicago hotel bar scene. In the winter, Vertigo turns into an indoor/outdoor ice bar where you can do necessary winter drinking activities like take shots on an ice luge. The rest of the year, it returns to its ultra-luxe penthouse vibe with DJs, bottles of Cristal, buckets of beer, and an outdoor fire pit.