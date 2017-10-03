173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago

related The Best Beer Bars in Chicago

Big Jones (Info) Neighborhood favorite Southern dining sports an intimate patio space out back.

Hopleaf (Info) This beer mecca serves 200+ brews and sports an outdoor garden.

The Brixton (Info) There're 35 al fresco seats with specialty cocktails and whiskey to compliment the new American fare.

Cescas Margarita Bar & Grill (Info) Giant margaritas go down even better on their stone patio with plenty of seating.

Chief O'Neill's Pub (Info) There's live Irish music on Sundays, a back patio, and three fireplaces.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken (Info) Featuring a picnic-style back patio for ginger mules, whiskey sours, and house lemonade.

Orbit Room (Info) A neighborhood dive with a retro interior and a Tiki-style patio.

The Duck Inn (Info) Hidden beer garden where you can get haute bar food and an award-winning hot dog.

Cork & Kerry (Info) Has a large outdoor patio and the ballpark outpost also has outdoor seating for Sox games.

Ada Street (Info) Featuring dozens of goofily named cocktails and a rotating menu of shareable plates.



Jack & Ginger's (Info) With a kitchen open 'til 1am and about 100 seats, this open-through-October bar is full service with 10 outdoor TVs and private tents.

Red Door Chicago (Info) Enclosed below-level beer garden with picnic table-style seating and tree shading make this one of the best patios in Bucktown.

Small Cheval (Info) Au Cheval’s burger-centric offshoot has a large outdoor patio perfect for fries, milkshakes, and beer.

Broadway Cellars (Info) Neighborhood bistro with plentiful wine selection and outdoor seating options off of

Broadway.

Moody's Pub (Info) A sprawling wraparound garden space shaded by trees with great burgers, local beer, and pitchers of sangria.

Pasteur (Info) Backyard garden-driven beer garden offers upscale Vietnamese food and afternoon lounging.



Fireside Restaurant & Lounge (Info) Covered retractable beer garden offers bar food and multi-level seating.

Revival Social Club (Info) Wide-ranging brunch, lunch, and dinner menu and about a dozen tables on a new patio.

Waterfront Cafe (Info) Their huge outdoor dining area sits right on the Lake and boasts one of the best views in Chicago.

Luxbar (Info) Elegant cocktails and an impressive bourbon list go great with the impressive patio space on Bellevue.

Del Frisco's (Info) Hello, three-story wine tower with 1,200 selections, and patio seating.

Nico Osteria (Info) What could be better than sidewalk cocktails and seafood-focused Italian dining in this Thompson Hotel hot spot.

A10 (Info) Soak in Hyde Park's patio weather with wood-fired, Roman-style pizza and on-tap cocktails.

The Promontory (Info) Step away from the city with two outside areas -- a first floor patio and a second floor outdoor lounge that seats 45 each and a fire pit on the ground floor.

Plein Air Cafe (Info) This 40-seat patio has a canopy and communal tables.

McNamara’s (Info) Neighborhood Irish pub has a large front and side patios where you can relax and down a few rounds of Guinness among friends.

PitchFork (Info) Saloon-style BBQ joint has a wide selection of whiskeys and flower lined outdoor seating.

Cooper’s (Info) Extensive beer list, great BBQ, and a covered patio with Belmont people watching.

Barcocina (Info) Mexican-inspired shared plates and tacos with a gigantic new patio along George St.

DryHop Brewers (Info) A patio/beer garden with house-brewed beer, fish tacos, poutine, and brisket/short rib burgers on the menu.

Duke of Perth (Info) A great Scottish whiskey list, among the top in Chicago.

Hutch (Info) Hunker down outside with one of its specialty martinis or craft cocktails and order some classic American food (baby back ribs, steak frites, etc.).

Casey Moran's (Info) This sports bar by Wrigley Field has an outdoor beer garden with a rooftop deck known as the Ivy Lounge.

Sheffield's (Info) A beer & wine garden with an extensive selection. Pros know that the best action can be found at "Beer School" -- the bar-within-the-bar inner sanctum with its own eclectic tap list.

Ten Cat Tavern (Info) This cash-only spot (owned by a woman with 10 cats... !?) prides itself on its vintage-themed outdoor garden.

El Mariachi Tequila Bar & Grill (Info) Hidden behind this tequila bar might be Lakeview’s prettiest outdoor patio.

JP Burke’s Patio & Tap (Info) It’s right there in the name so you know the space delivers, and the near endless bottle and can list doesn’t hurt either.

Will’s Northwoods Inn (Info) Three wonderful things: beer gardens, cheese curds, moose statues.

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar (Info) Watch the brown-liners go by in droves while sipping on prosecco and eating Neapolitan-style pizza at this 60-seat corner patio.

Crosby’s Kitchen (Info) Rotisserie meets complimentary stroller valet at this 40-seat, family-friendly spot.

The Drinkingbird (Info) One of Lincoln Park's best bars features a sleek outdoor space in back.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (Info) Huge two-story BBQ joint offers picnic table seating for all your lip-smacking rib and pork pleasure.

Compass Bar (Info) A beer-centric restaurant with 38 seats outside, 180 bottled beers, and 20 draft options.

Galway Arms (Info) A true authentic Irish spot and an elevated patio with a great view over Clark.



Gemini Bistro (Info) A bistro-cum-patio, this spot has a beautiful marble bar inside, and 40+ seats on the sidewalk.

Mayan Palace (Info) Top-notch margaritas and affordable Mexican is perfect summer fare.

The Monkey’s Paw (Info) Cocktails, beer, and wine in a secluded stretch of Lincoln Park.

Perennial Virant (Info) Attached to Hotel Lincoln, sidle up with some homemade corn nuts and other bar snacks.

Ranalli’s (Info) This pizzeria right by Lincoln Park sports a large side patio with beautiful views of the historic hood.

Homeslice (Info) The Oregon-born log cabin pizza joint has a well-heated patio and a vintage Airstream trailer.



Stella Barra (Info) Neapolitan-style wood fired pizza and a 50-60 seat patio with a 6ft fireplace.

Zella (Info) There's a tree canopy over the beer garden and a lounge inside with sofas and chairs around a fireplace.

Joe's Bar (Info) This sports bar and Hoosier haven has more than 100 TVs and a courtyard patio.

The J. Parker (Info) On the 13th floor of the Hotel Lincoln, The J. Parker is a leader in the rooftop pack with a year-round rooftop bar and dynamite views of Lincoln Park.

The Patio at Café Brauer (Info) The drink selection is decent at best but the prices are solid and the South Pond location second to none.

Gene’s Sausage Shop (Info) A rooftop beer and wine garden with a rotating beer selection and freshly grilled sausages.

Rockwell’s Neighborhood Grill (Info) Popular local spot for bar grub and beer with a shady brick patio space.

Ph.D Pub (Info) This UIC bar’s patio features picnic tables, lounge chairs, and couches for your outdoor boozing comfort.

Three Aces (Info) Sporting an all-domestic beer list, and a menu that's got everything from pistachio tiramisu to chicken thigh ragu.

County Barbeque (Info) Rustic back patio where you can satisfy all your vices with BBQ and brown liquor.

Analogue (Info) Few things go better with a sunny afternoon than a beer and some cajun cooking.

Best Intentions (Info) Logan’s current dive bar king more than earns its reputation when you are sipping cocktails in their first-class tree-covered outdoor bar.

Small Bar (Info) The craft beer specialists have a relaxing side patio for downing a few drafts in the sun.

90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Info) Hit up the 15-table patio for pressed Cuban sandwiches.

Boiler Room (Info) Have at the PB & J Special: an enormous slice of pizza, a tall boy of PBR, and a shot of Jameson for $7.50.

El Cid 2 (Info) This homestyle Mexican spot's got a back patio bar and house specialties like fish and chicken tacos.

Longman & Eagle’s OSB (Info) The Off Site Bar adjacent to Longman has a dedicated bar and also transforms into a donut pop-up shop every Sunday.

Parson's Chicken & Fish (Info) With bars made from hollowed-out shipping containers, the expansive outdoor patio has room for bocce and other games, as well as Negroni slushies.

Parts and Labor (Info) Signature burgers, root beer floats, and front and back patios.

Quenchers Saloon (Info) A dive on the Bucktown/Logan border with an unassailable tap list, kick-ass rock shows, and even more kick-ass drink specials all week.

Reno (Info) A cash-only pizza and bagel place, Reno's pie toppings -- like pork belly carnitas and smoked chicken -- will land them in your good graces.

Table, Donkey and Stick (Info) Alpine inspired cuisine and German beers complete with a small canopy for sidewalk seating.

Scofflaw (Info) Gin-focused, speakeasy cocktail spot whose cozy sidewalk patio gets regular stops from the traveling vintage store, The Bus Stop.

The General (Info) Unique mix of soul food and Mexican dishes with a quiet and cozy back-patio space.

The Whistler (Info) Small but with a good amount of seating for some of the best hipster cocktail creations in the city.

Dunlays on the Square (Info) This Midwestern, comfort-food joint has 60 seats of patio available for you to do all the people watching and day drinking you want.

LondonHouse (Info) The three-level rooftop crown of the LondonHouse Hotel on Michigan Ave is worth nabbing a reservation online.

Ceres Cafe (Info) Busy Downtown spot in the Board of Trade has cocktails and a massive courtyard.

Cerise (Info) Sitting atop the Virgin Hotel this high-end bar justifies the price tag with a refined air and sweeping views of the city.

Cindy’s Rooftop (Info) On top of the Chicago Athletic Association, Cindy’s has unparalleled views of Millennium Park.

ROOF on theWit (Info) On the 27th floor of theWit Hotel, ROOF has fireplaces under its glass enclosure and a patio that hangs out over the city.

Chuck's: A Kerry Simon Kitchen (Info) This kitchen patio serves American fare and signature sangria.

III Forks Steakhouse (Info) Take in the lakeshore view on a rooftop lounge with room for 100.

Park Grill (Info) A full-service restaurant in Millennium Park, and the largest al fresco dining area in Chicago. POINTS!



Terzo Piano (Info) Complete with a covered terrace in the modern wing of the Art Institute of Chicago.



Rittergut Wine Bar and Social Club (Info) Get city and river views while sipping on wine at this happy-hour spot.

South Branch Tavern & Grille (Info) They could rest on laurels of their riverside space alone but also offers one of the Loop’s best beer lists.

O’Donovan’s (Info) Near the heart of North Center this sports bar has a beer garden with plenty of seating.

Resi's Bierstube (Info) Complete with a beer garden in the back, German beer, and wrought iron tables.



The Village Tap (Info) With heat lamps in a plastic-enclosed space (for cold), this beer garden boasts picnic tables and 26 draft beers.

Volo (Info) This Italian-inspired secret patio with table tops and covered booths boasts some of Chicago’s best romantic al fresco seating.

Fizz Bar & Grill (Info) A gate-enclosed beer garden with classic bar food, steps from the Brown Line.

Old Town Social (Info) Tree-lined, pet-friendly patio that offers house-made charcuterie and craft cocktails.

Benchmark (Info) A sun deck, Chicago’s first retractable roof beer garden, and a sidewalk patio make sure that you’re definitely going to get some vitamin D at this upscale sports bar.

Simone's (Info) For when you need empanadas outdoors, which is pretty much all the time right?

Dusek's (Info) Dusek's latest addition, Tack Room, has live piano Thursday through Saturday to go along with a varied cocktail list.

Dia De Los Tamales (Info) A vacant lot has been transformed into a BYOB tamale haven.

Gideon Welles (Info) Neighborhood spot will serve you up a great burger on their large sidewalk patio overlooking Welles Park.

Gather (Info) An impressive wine list accompanies a beautiful canopy, which's got heat lamps for when it's chilly.

Fountainhead (Info) Among the best bars in the city, no better place to sample than the pub's rooftop garden.

Mash Craft Kitchen & Patio (Info) The former Bad Dog space kept the 125-seat patio and added two big-screen televisions and better food.

Daily Bar & Grill (Info) Put your name on the chalkboard to snag a seat at one of the better sun-soaking spots in the neighborhood.

Bridge House Tavern (Info) Modern gastropub with a 180 seat river-view terrace.

Chicago Cut Steakhouse (Info) Steaks and wine over a breathtaking view of the Chicago River makes this an ideal spot for a breezy summer evening.

Fremont (Info) Combining a nightclub with a upscale dining experience this swanky spot now features a retractable roof patio.

Vertigo Sky Lounge (Info) A 26th-story rooftop ice bar that's open year-round, complete with a fire pit, communal bathroom area, and waitresses using club carts.

ZED451 (Info) This all-you-can-eat Brazilian meat house has a fire pit and double-sided fireplaces. The seasonal rooftop deck features tasty bar bites like pad Thai tacos and ahi tuna tartare.

Tanta (Info) Rooftop with two bars: one pisco, one that serves raw seafood.



Celeste (Info) The fourth-floor rooftop aptly named "Garden" features a Victorian chaise-style seating design and ivy-covered brick walls. Translation: keep the flip-flops at home.

Citizen Bar (Info) Get to know all 5,000sqft of outdoors at this Downtown bar & grill.

Elle on the River (Info) A new riverside eatery featuring four types of tacos.

The Kerryman (Info) Casual but nice Irish pub with a long flower-laden street patio.

I|O Godfrey (Info) Sleek rooftop above the Godfrey Hotel featuring small bites and pitchers full of mojitos and margaritas.

Nomi (Info) Located at the Park Hyatt Chicago, this French-influenced restaurant has a terrace lounge and an extensive wine list.

Rock Bottom (Info) A beer garden with house-brewed beers and a classic pub menu.

Shanghai Terrace (Info) Complete with greenery, Chinese food, a view of the Water Tower, and specialty cocktails, all at the Peninsula Hotel.

Siena Tavern (Info) The Italian eatery from Top Chef favorite Fabio Viviani has a street-level, canopy-covered lounge serving wine and beer by the can or bottle.

The Kensington (Info) A chic rooftop garden atop the Parliament where you'll pay a pretty penny but won't mind at all.

The Terrace at Trump (Info) When you're on the 16th floor of Trump Tower, you'll have views of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.

Oak + Char (Info) This first come, first served sidewalk patio is your newest brunch spot and has tasty craft cocktails and a good selection of beer.

Kinmont (Info) A 40-plus-seat sidewalk patio joins the best of East and West Coast seafood with craft cocktails.

River Roast (Info) Enjoy prime riverside seating as the staff wheels up giant slabs of meat to complement your beer.

Joy District (Info) River North's latest rooftop opening has been long awaited at this multi-level hotspot.

Peckish Pig (Info) Wash down an extensive menu of beef, chicken, and pork dishes with one of the nine house-made drafts on a lovely brick back patio.

Acadia (Info) This intimate spot has only 12-16 seats, so get there early.

Flo & Santos (Info) Get pizza and pierogies in the same place at this large beer garden.

Reggies Music Joint (Info) There's a rooftop with a basketball hoop, a patio out front, a bar and grille inside, multiple stages, and 30 bottled specialty beers/24 drafts.

The Spoke & Bird (Info) While it's not open very late, the large beer garden is perfect for some good old-fashioned day drinking.

Asian Outpost (Info) This spot's got banquette seating and serves sake slushies.

Mercat a la Planxa (Info) Complete with tapas dishes, sangria, and fresh seafood.

GreenRiver (Info) Swank and modern with inspired cocktails and a new terrace for stunning skyline views.

52Eighty Rooftop Lounge (Info) Capping the MileNorth Hotel, this open-air lounge has glass wall to protect from the wind and a nice laid-back atmosphere.

Streeterville Social (Info) One of the largest roofs in the city tops the Loews Hotel with street food-inspired plates and fancy cocktails.

Howells & Hood (Info) Right on the Mag Mile, there's a 300-seat patio with 100+ draft beers, as well as a secluded cocktail room on the 25th floor of the Tribune Tower.

The Dec (Info) On the 12th floor of The Ritz, this spot's got 40+ wines and craft cocktails.

D4 Irish Pub (Info) Mixture of Irish and American dishes with a tree-covered garden patio off the side.

Bellwether Meeting House & Eatery (Info) A 40-seat sidewalk patio for clearing plates of upscale American classics and sipping on wine and bottles of beer.



Drumbar (Info) Classic cocktails on the 18th floor of the Raffaello Hotel.

Tre Soldi (Info) Large menu of pizzas and pastas washed down with a chilled glass of white along Ohio Ave.

Cleos (Info) Soccer bar sports a brick back patio with extra TVs so sitting outside means you won't miss a match.

Happy Village (Info) A well-treaded dive bar with cheap beer, ping-pong tables, a lawn, and a fish pond.

Little Goat Diner (Info) Move upstairs from Top Chef Stephanie Izard's bakery and diner to a rooftop with a full view of restaurant row.

The Dawson (Info) A stone patio with communal tables for updated takes on comfort food.



bellyQ (Info) A renowned Korean BBQ spot with ramen on the patio and a fire pit in the back.

CH Distillery & Cocktail Bar (Info) Snow cone versions of cocktails are available, made with house-distilled spirits.



Green Street Smoked Meats (Info) Outdoor picnic tables line the way to Brendan Sodikoff's secluded honky-tonk BBQ joint with first-rate hot links.

Kaiser Tiger (Info) A beer hall with a Viking-inspired menu of sausages and bacon, a 200-seat patio, and sidewalk seating.

Park Tavern (Info) A beer garden gastropub with 12+ TVs that's serving house-smoked, PBR-can chicken, and pour-your-own drafts or vodka.

RM Champagne (Info) RM serves Champagne and is situated in a cobblestone courtyard.

Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse (Info) Mixed selection of beer, cocktails, and wine and plenty of seating on a roomy patio.



Athena Greek Restaurant (Info) Skip to a Greek island on this umbrella-shaded patio.

BIN 36 (Info) The venerable wine bar that relocated to the West Loop offers a side patio with shaded seating, lounging, and cold-pressed sangria.

City Winery Chicago (Info) Open patio seating for 100 surrounded by grape vines, greenery, and lots of wine on tap.

Expat (Info) This new 24-seat, outdoor-only pop-up cafe next to Soho House offers buckets of beers, boozy snow cones, and small bites.

The Betty (Info) Sip on rosés and haute comfort food at this newly opened sidewalk patio next to Publican Quality Meats.

Sportsman's Club (Info) A rear patio with a fire pit, communal tables, a satellite bar, and herb garden.



Twisted Spoke (Info) A biker bar with 500+ whiskeys, it's perfect for brunch with Bloodys.

Grandview Tavern (Info) A standout sports bar with a beautiful ivy-covered beer garden.

Piccolo Sogno (Info) The food is great of course, but this River West spot also has over 400 wines to choose from and a garden patio enmeshed in trees and flowers.



G & O (Info) In the space of a former gas station, G & O is a patio-adorned spot that does in-house liquor infusions, small-batch beer, and brunch on weekends.

Frontier (Info) Prepare for next-level animal eats like smoked gator ribs or buffalo heart sliders while on the wood-trimmed, fireplace-equipped patio primed for party dinners.

Handlebar (Info) A bicycle bar with one of the city's most ridiculous Bloody Marys.

Homestead on the Roof (Info) A patio + rooftop garden just above Roots Pizza.

The Fifty/50 (Info) A three-level sports bar with a dozen flat-screens and some real heavy-duty bar food including some of the best wings in Chicago.

Smoke Daddy (Info) Get Kansas City-, Memphis-, and Carolina-style barbecue on a 65-seat alfresco section with 60" all-weather, high-def big-screens.

Fatpour Tap Works (Info) This space boasts 60 seats at high-top tables and on couches, a bar, 50 beers on tap, and 100 beers in bottles and cans.

Big Star (Info) Of course the tacos are great but Big Star is a bar first and foremost, with some of the best whiskey and tequila lists in the city.

Chop Shop (Info) This warehouse building (with an outdoor patio and upstairs garden) is 100 years old, is part bar and restaurant, and sports a seriously meat-focused menu, wine, and local brews.

Division Ale House (Info) Get an 80oz beer tower with a built-in ice core, or get an Irish breakfast/brunch served every day. It features a mac & cheese with Guinness-spiked sauce.

Jerry's Sandwich Shop (Info) The Wicker Park location of Jerry’s has a sandwich for every palate and an outside patio with an extensive list of craft beers.

Taus Authentic (Info) One hundred-seat patio with charcuterie, cheese, and meaty entrees aplenty.

The Southern (Info) Dixie cocktails, beer, and fried chicken on a sunny North Ave patio.