The 13 Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in Chicago
Bengals or Rams—no matter who wins, beer, wings, and HD TVs are always a sure bet.
While Black Friday certainly makes a decent run at the title, no holiday is a finer representation of American excess in all of its beer-soaked and hot wings-slathered glory than Super Bowl Sunday. So you might as well call in sick on Monday like the rest of the country and join in on the party. Get out of the house and catch the LA Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals live from Southern California this Sunday at any one of these standout Chicagoland sports bars.
The Lincoln Lodge
One of Chicago’s top spots for independent comedy makes for an off-the-beaten path Super Bowl destination with their Super Smiley Super Face Bowl LVI event, featuring live sets from top local comics alongside the Smiley Face House Band performing before kickoff. Afterwards, watch the game on the big screen with pizza, wings, and a chili cook-off to keep you motivated.
How to book: Reserve via Eventbrite.
Tavern On The Point
This under-the-radar and underappreciated Edison Park neighborhood hang is opening up its rooftop for a ticketed Super Bowl viewing party with 30 HD screens and all the sound you can handle. Admission includes access to a loaded dinner buffet and top-shelf bar plus raffles, prizes, and giveaways.
How to book: Reserve via Eventbrite.
Bub City
This Super Sunday, order up Bub City’s Big Game Combo which includes hickory-smoked Chicken Wings, St. Louis Ribs, Bread and Butter Pickles, creamy Mac and Cheese, and more for a cool $145.95 each (serves four). Orders must be placed 24-hours prior to pick-up, with the game broadcast live alongside onsite specials throughout the day.
How to book: Reserve and order via Tock.
Hub 51
Hub 51 is offering a special Big Game package available for pick-up and stocked with Pulled Chicken Nachos, Chicken Tenders with ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard sauces, Spinach Dip, and select sushi rolls. Orders must be placed by February 11, with Hub 51 screening the Big Game onsite for those opting to rouse themselves off the couch.
Pilot Project Brewing
Perennially hip Logan Square brewing incubator Pilot Project will showcase the Super Bowl on its massive projector screen inside their cozy heated tent. $6 drafts and Micheladas complement tasty shareables like specialty house chili, Chili Nachos, Bavarian Pretzels, and assorted sandwiches. Take that, boring old house party.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Cody’s Public House
Recently reopened under new management, old-school neighborhood fave Cody’s Public House will transform into a gathering place for dog lovers as they host Cody's First Annual Puppy Bowl Viewing Party. The pup-friendly event will offer $8 Puptail Cocktail specials for humans, with 10% of proceeds benefiting PAWS Chicago. The Puppy Bowl will be broadcast on eight 65-inch TVs around the bar while a raffle for Cody’s-branded dog bandanas is bound to up the competition.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Rambler
The Rambler will be showing the Big Game complete with sound via 24 big screen TVs throughout the bar. They’re also offering a $40 per person food and beverage package which includes import and domestic bottles, all draft beer, premium liquors, and house wine. Food selections include chicken tenders, a nacho bar, taco bar, mac and cheese, fries, tater tots, and more. Interactive bar games and betting squares keep things interesting.
How to book: Email events@theramblerchicago.com to reserve.
McGee's
This longtime den of bad decisions makes your Super Bowl decisions that much easier this weekend with its 7th annual Super Bowl Viewing Party centered around a $45 food and drinks package with buffet access, raffle squares, and enough booze to make Valentine’s Day even more of a struggle than usual. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
How to book: Reserve via Eventbrite.
Lottie's
You can always count on this Bucktown gem for one of the most raucous Super Bowl parties of the year, toeing a fine line between a fun time with cool people to complete disaster with insufferable idiots. During the Super Bowl, expect chaos and $5 22-ounce Miller Lite stadium cups, $20 party platters with pizza, tenders, and tots, and the chance to kick a field goal to win $250 in prizes.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Reggie's
This iconic South Loop punk rock club doubles as one of the coolest bars in the city to watch the Big Game. Take in the action inside the venue, atop the rooftop deck, or aboard their second floor space with the help of a $15 all-you-can-eat buffet, wing and Sloppy Joe eating contest at halftime, and live music from Sugarman Allstars before kickoff.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Fifty/50
Known for stellar wings and a lively sports bar atmosphere, this erstwhile Wicker Park pub stays on brand this weekend with their $100 Big Game table special. According to internal sources, expect wings, beers, drinking hats, “potential debauchery, and definitely some Tom-foolery.”
Weather Mark Tavern
This laid-back nautically themed spot may not be the first place that pops into your head when you think of ridiculously over-the-top testaments to American gluttony, but they sure know how to throw a Super Bowl party. Their Super Bowl deal features a $15 all-you-can-eat buffet with hot dogs, brats and a chili bar plus drink specials, raffles, giveaways, and Super Bowl squares for purchase.
Benchmark
Don’t sleep on this Old Town stalwart when planning your Super Bowl festivities. This year’s offerings include a $40 food and drinks package spanning one food menu item and a boatload of call cocktails.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.