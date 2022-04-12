21 Chicago Rooftop Bars with Breathtaking Views

Posh poolside sipping isn’t exactly easy to come by in Chicago, a city known more for its blustery weather than any abundance of sunshine. But this swank rooftop complex atop the Viceroy Chicago aims to nip that perception right in the bud. At 18 floors up, it’s one of the tallest open-air venues in the city, flaunting its seasonal prowess by way of a sparkling blue pool surrounded by contemporary lounge furniture and unbeatable lakefront views. And we haven’t even gotten to the bounty of cheffy small plates and smart cocktails streaming out of the bustling kitchen and bar—Maine Lobster Sliders, anyone?

How to book: Reserve via Tock.