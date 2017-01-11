The Best Rooftop Bars in Chicago

Like Sir Edmund Hillary scaling Mount Everest “because it's there,” every summer hordes of pale-faced Chicagoans make their ascent upwards toward the heavens. Only instead of searching for adventure and glory, they're searching for booze and vitamin D. But that doesn't make the accomplishment any less significant, does it? Not when you're doing it right at Chicago's 17 finest rooftop bars. It's why you live here.

The J. Parker Lincoln Park If you're sick of the same old Downtown rooftop scene, this happening spot 13 floors above the Hotel Lincoln offers a welcome respite as well as massive lake views unobstructed by Lincoln Park if you'd rather look at trees than buildings. With a retractable roof and an excellent patty melt, this always-cool option named after one of Lincoln's bodyguards has quickly become as essential a Chicago summer tradition as drinking in the sun.

Cindy's Loop It's the best bar in the Loop, not to mention one of the city's most beautiful. So yeah, by now you know all about the stunning top-floor oasis atop the Chicago Athletic Association and its most Insta-worthy view overlooking Millennium Park. But that doesn't make you want to go there any less, now does it?

GreenRiver Streeterville If the thought of partying near a hospital doesn't get you all hot and bothered, this 18th floor oasis atop Northwestern Memorial Hospital is here to make you frisky anyways. Sample the Irish American-styled cocktail menu featuring drinks inspired by shady local characters with off-duty doctors and nurses (we think they're off-duty?) while taking in the massive panoramic views. Continue Reading

ESTATE Ultra Bar Noble Square While we're still lamenting the long-ago passing of the once great late-night dive Life’s Too Short, its EDM-laced replacement does a more than worthy job keeping the good times rolling with a swanky Miami-style deck overlooking the Chicago River. Regale the eyecandy-licious servers with tall tales of partying backstage with Afrojack before renting a pontoon boat for a booze cruise on the river from the dock below the bar.

Rock Bottom River North If partying with tourists lost on their way to Uno Pizzeria isn't exactly your idea of a sweet-ass time, head up from Rock Bottom's more touristy ground level to discover a little-known, laid-back patio tailor made for drinking Rock Bottom beers while watching the Cubs demolish the latest competition on the bar screens.

The Terrace at Trump River North Granted it's possible to speak of anything related to Trump Hotel without invoking its small-handed human orangutan of a namesake. But don't let politics get in the way of a good time at this beautiful, airy playground for the well-dressed and the well-heeled. In other words, make happy hour... great again? Stop by on Wednesdays and Saturdays after Memorial Day to watch the fireworks.

Fountainhead Ravenswood While probably more restaurant than bar, Fountainhead makes the list by virtue of one of the most pleasant rooftops in the city. Yeah, we said pleasant. Got a problem with that? Well let's sort it out over a few of the 150+ whiskies or 27 beers on tap, including two hand-pulled casks. Also pleasant? Your buzz.

ZED451 River North Like your good buddy who can always be counted on to drive you home from the bar or bail you out of jail, ZED451 can always be relied on for an all-around solid Chicago rooftop experience with everything you need in the form of drinks, a sociable crowd, and killer downtown views. Also, the gingered bourbon lemonade is what summer is all about.

Drumbar Streeterville Are you tired of reading articles about the best Chicago rooftop bars and always seeing Drumbar? Well too bad, because the near-unanimous accolades exist for a reason. Several, actually. Like some of the finest cocktails in the city, a sexy 18th floor vibe above the Raffaello Hotel, and a ridic outdoor lounge with primo views of the lake and downtown. Grab a seat and stay a while or, what the hell, grab a room and keep the party going.

Bernie's Lunch & Supper River North Refreshingly less chic than your typical downtown rooftop, this affable and unpretentious space of family-style seating, turquoise banquets, and coffered ceilings is a casual hangout for ordering up the house-ground Bernie's cheeseburger paired with sangria cocktails on tap or “untranslatable” cocktails named after English words that don’t exist. One thing you can pronounce? $3 Hamm’s, available during happy hour from 4-7pm Mon-Fri.

Raised An Urban Rooftop Bar Loop Is it possible to attend a place called Raised An Urban Rooftop Bar without putting your arms in the air to declare your intent to “raise the roof?” If you're not a total creep, it's actually pretty easy. It's also easy to love this just-opened stunner on the third floor of the newly renovated Renaissance Chicago that has turned a formerly unused meeting space into a gleaming indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with urban gardens, wine on tap, and sexy VIP areas for sipping in seclusion.

AIRE Loop There's no better place to get weird with the after-work crew than 24 floors above the Hyatt Centric. If you're looking for all-encompassing views of the city and Chicago-style hot dog sliders, the answer is no. Order up a Daisy Cutter on tap or My Kinda Town whiskey cocktail while relaxing on comfy sofas underneath playful umbrellas to ruminate on another day at the office with Janice from accounting.

Cerise Loop Somehow slipping under the radar on the 26th floor of the Virgin Hotel, Cerise’s posh flagship terrace wraps around three sides spanning the full width of the hotel. With offbeat art and DJs spinning under twinkling lights inside, this newish space brings a slice of laid-back LA chic to the Loop aided by pitchers of rum punch and one of the finest house gimlets in all of the land. Also, sparkling sake. Do it.

Gene's Sausage Shop Lincoln Square If you don't love the delightful rooftop patio above this equally delightful Lincoln Square sausage shop, you might not be human (or at least not from Chicago). With communal wooden tables and an abundance of greenery, this relaxing European-style spot is the perfect place to tackle plates of goulash and 40+ types of smoked sausage while seeing how many beers and wines you can ingest on a Sunday afternoon before dialing into work “sick.”

Vertigo Sky Lounge River North The 26th floor of the Dana Hotel is another mandatory addition to any rooftop roundup thanks to DJs spinning house, top 40, and live remixes amidst party accessories that may or may not include an outdoor fire pit, buckets of beer, and bottles of Cristal. If you're one of those people lamenting the seasonal loss of the winter ice luge, not to worry: there's plenty of shenanigans to last all year.

The Garage Bar Norwood Park Pretty much the antithesis of the oft-pretentious Downtown rooftop scene, this little neighborhood gem is “where neighbors become friends.” In this case it's not just a self-aggrandizing web site slogan, it's true, especially when you throw in 130 beers, free Wii and shuffleboard, and sandwiches named after Steve Martin. As if you didn't already know this wasn't your typical rooftop scene, they also host monthly bingo.

ROOF on theWit Loop No lineup of rooftop bars in Chicago is complete without the inclusion of ROOF on theWit. It's as essential to the Chicago rooftop scene as a White Castle slider atop your Bloody Mary. In other words, not very. But still nice to have as well as having live DJs, runway shows, and a retractable roof.



Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor and professional rooftop drinker, or so he likes to think. Follow @innerviewmag.