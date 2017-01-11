23 Chicago Bars That Are Open on Christmas Day

Fortunately for anyone who would rather take a shot of Malört up their nostrils than spend Christmas with the in-laws, this year's festivities fall on a weekend. That means there's a decent number of establishments that are open on Christmas Day, so you can escape the holiday madness whether you celebrate or not. To help in your quest, we've compiled this handy list of bars that will be open so that your local bartender can pour you a tall glass of cheer.
Rex Tavern
Jefferson Park
If you're looking to throw back a few brewskis with locals and probably a few bitter travelers on the way to/from O'Hare, Rex Tavern has you covered starting at 8pm. The kitchen is closed though, so grab some grub before making the trip.
Hopleaf
Andersonville
Holiday fact: Hopleaf has more beers than Santa’s had back injuries (which is a lot, we hear). The kitchen will be closed, but you can still sample fine Belgian brews to your heart's content.
Kit Kat Supper Club
Boystown
Serving brunch from 11am to 4pm, Kit Kat Supper Club also has all your boozin' needs covered until 2am. As a bonus, visitors will score 50% off martinis, cocktails, and the Christmas prix-fixe menu when they bring in canned food donations.
Delilah’s
Lincoln Park
Did you know that the feeling of warming up next to a crackling fire can easily be replicated by sipping rare whiskeys? Test out this hypothesis by visiting Delilah's between 4pm and 2am on Christmas Day.
Quenchers Saloon
Logan Square
Quenchers Saloon has been serving craft beers in Logan Square since 1979, which is also probably the last time Santa ate a salad. Pop in after 5pm and stay until at least midnight. (The bar will remain open past midnight if it gets busy.)
Lotties Pub
Bucktown
Like Officer John McClane, Lottie's Pub does not mess around on Christmas. The 13th annual Rock 'n' Roll Christmas bash includes giveaways and a coat drive, as well as $3.50 Heinekens and $5 Rumple Mintz hot chocolates. Stop by from 6pm to 2am.
Exit
Noble Square
Open 365 days a year until 4am, Exit is as dependable as Ralphie’s official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200 shot range model air rifle! Luckily, they have enough booze and metal to make you forget all about Christmas.
Butch McGuire’s
Gold Coast
Butch McGuire’s is open from 11am to 4am on Christmas, which theoretically gives you 17 hours to drink beer. Pro tip: Do not drink beer for 17 hours.
Liar’s Club
Lincoln Park
Not only is Liar's Club open on Christmas (9pm to 2am), but it will also have a huge vulgar ice sculpture that you can do shots off of. Bring grandma.
Kingston Mines
Lincoln Park
Nothing says Christmas likes blues music and tasty barbecue, according to this sentence. Get your fill from 6pm to 4am at Kingston Mines.
Slippery Slope
Logan Square
The Slope is open from 8pm to 2am on Xmas, and the staff will be ordering in Chinese food. Just like Jesus would've wanted.
Longman & Eagle
Logan Square
Open from 6pm to 2am, Longman & Eagle is serving a limited dinner menu this year. But what is not limited is the selection of whiskeys, so just go ham on that.
LH Rooftop
Loop
Sticking to regular hours (7am to 2am), LH Rooftop offers much better views than your parents' couch, from which you will probably witness cousins wrestle until someone cries and mom starts yelling.
Baptiste & Bottle
Near North Side
Baptiste & Bottle is open until 11pm, and its swanky whiskey bar is totally worth a visit to pregame before listening to uncle Jim's UFO-related theories at dinner.
The Matchbox
River West
Theoretically, could Santa even fit inside The Matchbox? Ponder this and life’s other mysteries while enjoying excellent cocktails from 6pm to 2am.
Richard’s Bar
River West
If you call Richard’s you’ll hear one of those dial-up modem noises on the line, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who has been to Richard’s. But several of our, ahem, “interesting” friends have stated that Richard’s "never closes" and is definitely open on Christmas.
O’Donovan’s
North Center
Serving drinks and a full menu starting at 6pm on Christmas Day, O'Donovan's offers the perfect escape from large men who park reindeer on the roofs of people's houses.
Timothy O’Toole’s
Streeterville
Not only can you hang out at Timothy O'Toole's from 5pm to 2am, you can also totally nuke your body with the Big Timmy Challenge before making that New Year's resolution to lose weight.
Rainbo Club
Ukrainian Village
Cash money is still the best Christmas gift there is, and you'll have more of it if you hit up Rainbo Club for $2 PBR pints from 8pm to 2am.
Bangers & Lace
Wicker Park
The kitchen will be closed on Xmas Day at Bangers & Lace, but you can always stuff your pockets with ma's meatloaf if you want a late-night snack. Right? (Open 7pm to 2am.)
Haymarket Pub & Brewery
West Loop
Haymarket really gets into the giving spirit on Christmas by offering possibly the best deal in town: $1 pints of house beer. Stop in from 5pm to 2am.
Flat Iron
Wicker Park
Air-guitar your way to a totally metal Christmas at the Flat Iron, which is open from 10pm to 4am and offers $2 domestic bottles, $3 import bottles, and a $6 PBR and Heaven Hill shot combo.
Nick’s Beer Garden
Wicker Park
If you squint hard enough, a trip to Nick's Beer Garden actually does start looking and feeling like a Caribbean getaway. Find your beach with $2 bottles and cans, $3 drafts, and $5 PBR and shot combos from 10pm to 4am.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Rex Tavern4933 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
2. Hopleaf5148 N Clark St, Chicago
-
3. Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club3700 N Halsted St, Chicago
-
4. Delilah's2771 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
5. Quenchers Saloon2401 N Western Ave, Chicago
-
6. Lottie's Pub1925 W Cortland St, Chicago
-
7. Berlin Nightclub954 West Belmont Ave, Chicago
-
8. Butch McGuire's20 W Division St, Chicago
-
9. Liar's Club1665 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago
-
10. Kingston Mines2548 N Halsted St, Chicago
-
11. Slippery Slope2357 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
12. Longman & Eagle2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
-
13. LondonHouse Rooftop360 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
-
14. Baptiste & Bottle101 E Erie St Fl 20, Chicago
-
15. The Matchbox770 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
16. Richard's Bar491 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
17. O'Donovan's2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
18. Timothy O'Toole's622 N Fairbanks Ct, Chicago
-
19. Rainbo Club1150 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
20. Bangers & Lace810 Grove St, Evanston
-
21. Haymarket Pub and Brewery737 W Randolph, Chicago
-
22. The Flat Iron1565 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
23. Nick's Beer Garden1516 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
Rex Tavern is a dog friendly dive on Milwaukee in Jefferson Park. Its neighborhood charm and comforting atmosphere draw guests into its confines to lounge on the couches, at the pub tables, or on the back patio (in the rare, weather permitting months). Rex features cheap drinks, water bowls for your dog, darts, and music from a juke box, but don’t come hungry… there's no food here, but the staff has been known to heat up a frozen pizza for guests.
This Andersonville beer bar is known for its rotating selection of draft beers primarily from the Midwest and Belgium. More than just a bar that serves food, Hopleaf has an outstanding menu of Belgian-inspired food like mussels from Prince Edward Island, charcuterie, and steak frites. The place is casual and laid-back, just like a neighborhood bar should be.
Drag-queen divas perform nightly at this upscale American restaurant. KKL is equally as famous for their extensive cocktail list— they’re always adding drinks, divas and decor to the place, so you’re always set for an over-the-top, unlike-any-other night out. This spot is especially popular for bachelorette parties, girls nights out' or boys night out (really). Happy hour is 5:30-7pm everyday, but stop in Monday and Wednesday for special deals like half-priced martinis and half-priced cocktails.
Delilah's is a neighborhood bar with over 400 whiskeys, located in Chicago's Lincoln Park.
Opened in 1979, this laid-back corner bar on the Bucktown/Logan border was a craft beer bar way before people on the Internet were making lists of good craft beer bars. Because there was no Internet. And, there weren’t really other beer bars. They aren’t really the type to brag that they did it first, though (well, they do call themselves “Chicago’s Original Beer Bar,” but they don’t broadcast it too loudly). They’re too busy maintaining an unassailable tap list, throwing kickass rock shows in the back, and offering kickass-er specials all week. Just because you have great craft beer doesn’t mean people can’t appreciate $1 Blatz and $2 mystery shots.
Born in 1934 as a destination for Chicago’s mobsters to gamble and indulge in prostitution, the modern-day Lottie’s promises its guests beer, bar snacks, and a little slice of history. The pub has, obviously, undergone renovations, but its exposed brick walls, wood paneling, and various memorabilia help maintain its old-time, neighborhood atmosphere. Now offering a full menu of bar food favorites -- chicken tenders, nachos, burgers, pizza, and the like -- and a large selection of cheap beer, the two-story dive draws a mixed demographic to its corner in Bucktown.
By virtue of being open until 4am, it’s already got a leg up on the late night scene, but its all-inclusive, extra-freaky, gender-bending drag shows and dance parties bring in all types of people, and in droves.
54 years later and Butch's remains one of the best spots for a good old fashioned night out on the town in Chicago. The scene is festive and friendly; the digs, cozy and well worn in the best way. Drinks are strong and flavorful; you'll need some of the house's Nachos McGuire to wash them down.
This dive bar is great for cold beers, live music and dancing. A pinball machine and photo booth add to the fun. Be prepared, however, for a dark atmosphere and borderline uncomfortably loud music.
Kingston Mine's got two stages, top notch musicians, and awesome acoustics.
Skee-ball, tamales, and and an expansive, crimson-lit dance floor await at this two-story club made to replace what Bonny's once was. The beer is cheap, the wine is boxed, and we promise this will probably be one of the only times you'll hear "Mother-In-Law" (a tamale-chili combo) and not be filled with dread.
Longman & Eagle, the Michelin-starred gastropub in Logan Square, has an exclusive whiskey selection (clocking in at over 400 labels), a craft cocktail menu, and an extensive beer list all fit for the most pretentious of drinkers, in the least pretentious of atmospheres. Longman takes a flavor-forward, honest approach to eating and drinking, and because it doesn’t accept reservations, there is always a wait for brunch, happy hour, and dinner alike. (And it is always worth it.) While whiskey may be king, the regional American fare has just as much to offer, hence the Michelin star. The menu changes often, but expect anything from beef tallow beignets and veal brains to wild boar sloppy joes, chicken and waffles, and a burger that, if you know what's good for you, you will order.
The rooftop at this super-luxe Loop hotel has not one, but THREE levels, each with views of the Chicago skyline that give all other rooftops a run for their money. Each floor is different: the 21st floor features an indoor cocktail bar, while the 22nd is all about the outdoor terrace. The 23rd floor is the most formal of the three with exclusive dining under the building's signature dome. Reservations are recommend for all levels.
Baptiste & Bottle, located on the 20th floor of the Conrad Hotel, specializes in bourbon and provisions, and elevated New American dishes like house charcuterie, asparagus and pimento cheese, and heritage pork. The menu opens with a quote from Mark Twain, appropriately introducing guests to the American cuisine and whiskey selections on the pages that follow. While there’s a serious cocktail program in play -- cocktail cart for tableside service included -- whiskey is front and center. The cellar selections are categorized by style (grain, aging technique, country of origin): bourbon, rye, wheat, Japanese, Irish, Canadian, Scotch. If you’re a connoisseur (or want to be), the “Bourbon Baron Program” is the Baptiste & Bottle’s whiskey education program. Three levels (you must taste 25, 50, or 75 whiskeys, respectively) grant you personalized lockers at the restaurant, premium bottles, invites to exclusive tastings, and the like. Go for the whiskey, stay for the whiskey, and soak it all up with a light plate of bone marrow and oxtail marmalade.
"Chicago's most intimate bar" may be only 460 square feet, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in, well, drinks, from fresh lime juice gimlets to Manhattans garnished with tasty french cherries.
Richard's dive is a primely unique dive with an awesome jukebox.
O'Donovan's is packed with a great beer garden, cheap brews, and an awesome brunch menu.
TOT has everything you could want in a dive bar and more: billiards, classic bar food, 48 beers on tap and over 70 HD televisions. The menu offers wings and burger staples as well as healthy options and a children’s menu. Stop in on the weekend for brunch, featuring a Build Your Own Mimosa and Bloody Mary drink bar. This neighborhood pub hosts events such as trivia, karaoke, and comedy nights.
Rainbo's got a hipster vibe with a photo booth and cheap brews to keep you satisfied.
Wicker Park’s beloved sausage and craft beer haven went suburban with this 130-seat Evanston location that’s just as awesome as the original. The space features a rotating list of 32 beers on tap, as well as their much-loved sausages and small plates.
Haymarket gives you no choice but to do your homework about how and where their brews are made -- you must be led through the brewhouse and fermentation room in order to get to the bar/dining area. Twenty-one tap handles, though, make the trip worth it.
The Note's been transformed from a live music venue to a divey neighborhood tavern, with walls graffiti'd up by nine local artists (buxom women, devils, aliens, robots, etc). The remodel's from the guy who runs the laid-back trio Nick's Beer Garden, Nick'
Nick's is a neighborhood bar that transforms into a packed madhouse in the early hours of the morning. Get there early to snag a table on their little back patio or, as they call it, the beer garden. To avoid the madness, arrive (and leave) before the 1:30am mark to enjoy the more laid-back and friendly crowd. They often have insanely cheap drink deals, which help the conversation if you're headed to this popular late night spot to meet someone new (if you know what we mean.)