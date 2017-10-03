Food & Drink

These are the Chi bars that're open on Christmas Day

12/24/2013
drink
All Photos by Sean Cooley

How do you normally celebrate someone's birthday? Do you unwrap a bunch of gifts not for that person? Do you sit around licking candy canes? No. No you don't. You go to a bar and you drink. Here are the Chi bars that're open tomorrow, so you can go celebrate Jesus' birthday like a normal person.

drinks

Northdown Cafe and Taproom
3244 N Lincoln Ave
Starting around 4p, get your fix of chili and Christmas beer (St. Bernardus Christmas Ale, anyone?).

Delilah's
2771 N Lincoln Ave
Turn to the dark side with Delilah’s Black Christmas Night with $2 PBR Longnecks and $2 Old Crow Reserve – one of 400 whiskeys they stock.

drinks

The Owl
2521 N Milwaukee Ave
Fitting for night owls (!), as the party picks up at 11p with Steven La Groue of Impala Sound Champions spinning.

drinks

O'Donovan's
2100 Irving Park Rd
Head to one of Chi’s oldest bars from 5p-2a to guzzle festive cocktails and escape the inevitable family dysfunction.

Haymarket Pub and Brewery
737 W Randolph
Embrace a cold beer and spud skins at this West Loop watering hole until the doors close at 2a.

drink

Rainbo Club
1150 N Damen Ave
The Christmas tree and decorations are like a dive bar nativity -- expect to hunker down with regulars for cheap cans.

Bangers & Lace
1670 W Division St
It ain’t truly Christmas until you’re spreading holiday cheer over a beer beneath a mounted deer head that's wearing a red nose and a plaid scarf.

Lottie's Pub
1925 W Cortland St
Things Santa forgot to put under your tree: a Fender guitar, $3.50 Newcastle, and $5 candy cane shots; at Lottie’s Rock-N-Roll Christmas, all three could be yours.

drinks

Ricochet's Bar
4644 N Lincoln Ave
Opening at 6p, bounce into this impressive dive for cheap bottles and friendly darts.
 
Hopleaf
5148 N Clark S
The kitchen may be closed, but there are still plenty of craft brews on draft to drink in the spirit of Christmas.

