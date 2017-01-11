Chicago Bartenders Share Their Worst Bar Stories

Of course, in walked a girl that looked nothing like the photo. She came in wearing this outfit -- let's just say that it was too small for her body. She sat down next to the guy, they started talking, and I could tell by the look on his face that he was bummed. They ordered bottomless mimosas. This was a mistake. At one point, he turned around to ask a waitress a question, but when his back was turned, his date immediately drank down her flute of mimosa, and then reached for the pitcher and proceeded to chug the whole thing down.

Initially, he was all surprised that the pitcher was gone, but he quickly realized what happened to it. So, I made them another one but put it by him so she couldn't just grab it right away. But she kept going for that pitcher, and within 20 minutes I had to serve her coffee. This girl was a wreck. She then started grabbing all on the guy. Eventually, when he went to the bathroom, she stole some drinks off a nearby table.