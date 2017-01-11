Chicago's Top Bartenders Share Their Best 3-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes

Poor Man’s Caipirinha

"My love for caipirinhas runs deep. I was in Cartagena, Colombia walking home passing a cocktail bar called El Baron. My new Colombian buddy Oscar was closing the bar. I banged on the door just to say hola. Knowing they were closing, I started to walk away, but Oscar insisted I have a drink. He probably just meant a shot (my Spanish is terrible). So I came in and asked for a caipirinha. He already stowed the fruit and was burning ice. The only things he had available were lime juice and a really thick, rich house sugar and of course a bottle of Cachaca was on the back bar. So we made a poor man’s caipirinha. He laughed at me for suggesting to botch the classic, but my stupor was so persuasive he shook and I drank the offspring of what those two tins created. Oscar was so pleased with my inebriated concoction that he made two more.” - Bob Begandy, Beverage Director, Dusek’s Board & Beer/Punch House/Tack Room