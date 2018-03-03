Food & Drink

Help us select Chi's best beans

Published On 05/22/2013

Let's face it: coffee is important every morning. But it's even more important on the morning of... the Best Day of Your Life! We're putting together the agenda for how best to spend the longest day of the year, June 21st, but we need your help completing our itinerary, this time by having you vote on your favorite coffee spot in Chicago. Take a look at the options below, vote in the comments at the bottom of the page, and get ready to have a truly superlative time. Put "A" in the comments to vote for Bow Truss Named for the fetching wooden arches that adorn the place, the Lakeview roaster has already quickly added a River North outpost, while still maintaining a small enough scale to meticulously source its beans from small farmers in Panama, Costa Rica, and other coffee-rich countries. Put "B" in the comments to vote for Gaslight: In less than a year the Logan Square coffee shop has become a neighborhood mainstay, with a roasting facility in back turning out the beans that make it into your pour overs, siphons and such that pair pleasantly with the buttery croissants from La Boulangerie. Put "C" in the comments to vote for Wormhole: Festooned with '80s nostalgia from action figures to movie posters to -- oh yeah -- a freaking DeLorean, Wormhole would probably draw a crowd even if the coffee didn't happen to be stellar. Fortunately, it is -- bonus points for the lineup of sugary cereal. Put "D" in the comments to vote for Dark Matter: Dark Matter The snug new takeout counter inside the Ukrainian Village roasting institution is an aromatic option for a coffee on-the-go, and if you're looking to linger, you can always enjoy the same beans next door at Star Lounge. Now it's time to vote in the comments with either A, B, C, or D. Democracy!

Coffee grinder at Bow Truss
Coffee machine at Gaslight
Latte art at Wormhole
Dark Matter Coffee exterior

