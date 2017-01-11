Discover the Best Breweries of Chicago's Rapidly Growing Craft Beer Scene

Has expansion changed the culture of Chicago’s craft beer scene?

One only needs to look at places like the aforementioned Chicago Brew Werks/Werk Force Brewing to understand the camaraderie between brewers that binds the industry in Chicago. It’s there that one can find home brewing supplies and take brewing classes, taste many brewing collaborations, and notice the multitude of stickers and posters provided by almost every other Chicago brewer (and national ones, too). Indeed, collaborations are still a mainstay within the community -- Half Acre has a link on its website for beers “brewed with friends,” and almost every Chicago brewery engages in something similar. Not to mention, festivals are a mainstay within the Chicago craft-beer community: Oak Park Micro Review, Festival of Barrel Aged Beer (FoBAB), Beer Hoptacular, and Chicago Ale Fest, to name a few. In fact, 350 Brewing’s Summer Fest randomly pairs breweries together to formulate collaborative brews just for the festival, known as Collab Roulette. And each May, the entire brewing community comes together for 10 days as part of Chicago's Craft Beer Week -- an entire industry forging together to celebrate Chicago craft beer.