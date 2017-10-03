7 Chicago Craft Beer Week musts (one's at a mini-golf course inside Goose Island!)

Chicago It's Chicago Craft Beer Week... but you already knew that, didn't you? What you didn't know about, though? These seven events that'll help you maximize your craft beer intake at a bunch of once-a-year locations, including... a miniature golf course INSIDE Goose Island Barrel Warehouse?!
May 15th: Beer Under Glass, affectionately called BUG, is the official opening ceremony for Chicago Craft Beer Week. It’s one of the best beer events in Chicago year after year, and features every local brewery of which you’ve ever heard and several that you haven’t. Unlike most fests that're way too crowded, BUG is spread across Garfield Park Conservatory's four acres, including each of their six different climates. That’s like six parties for the price of one. VIP tickets are $90
Continue Reading
May 17th and 18th: Lagunitas' Beer Circus is the perfect way for Chicago’s newest brewery to show off its ridiculous, new 300,000sqft facility. They’re packing the house with 70+ world-class circus arts performers, carnival rides, and large-scale art and entertainment. Did we mention there’s an all-day burlesque show, too? For you do-gooders, proceeds benefit Rock for Kids, which provides music education to Chicago kids. Looks like Lagunitas doesn’t suck, after all. Tickets are $40
May 17th: Pipeworks vs. Emporium is the tap takeover to end all tap takeovers. Hot on the heels of releasing their epic Easter Bunny Vs Unicorn beer, PDubs is already geared up for another battle. They’re bringing 24 of their best brews -- including two never-before-released, barrel-aged beers -- to Emporium Arcade Bar to see if Wicker Park gamers can handle that much greatness. We recommend quickly sipping a "Just Drink It, Dummy" between quarters of NBA Jam. No ticket necessary (woohoo!)
May 18th: Goose Island Sunday Funday is the only chance you’ll get to play mini-golf on a course with hazards like the Juliet and Gillian barrels, while sipping Bourbon County Brand Stout variants. The new barrel warehouse will also play host to live music and an array of food trucks, while slinging $3 beers. That’s right. $3 craft beer. Stick around to cheer on your favorite bearded brewmasters in the Inaugural Battle of the Breweries Dodgeball tournament. Tickets are $10
May 18th: The Craft Beer ‘L’ Train Tour isn’t what Quad City DJs were singing about, but it should've been. Beer lovers can’t be bound by a single color, so this “Brew Line” tour chartered a double-decker bus taking its own path to visit some of the best beer bars along the Green, Orange, Brown, and Red lines. The people behind some top breweries (along with beer/tavern historian, Liz Garibay), will be on board as well, so you can learn how your favorite beers and bars came to be! Tickets are $40
May 22nd: The Craft Beer Cruise is your first chance to dust off those boat shoes for the year. Founders and brewmasters from some of the country’s top breweries will be pouring samples aboard the luxurious Mystic Blue. The first two hours of the event are while docked, but the last hour is spent enjoying tremendous craft beer while admiring Chicago’s skyline from Lake Michigan. There are only two rules you should follow: don’t fall off, and don’t sing T-Pain’s “I’m on a Boat”. Tickets are $30
May 24th: West Loop Craft Beer Fest is the official closing ceremony of Chicago Craft Beer Week, and there’s no better way to finish an amazing week than with the city's largest craft beer block party. Like BUG, this event features every Chicago brewery imaginable. You’ll have four hours and 20 tasting tickets to try the many beers you inevitably missed over the week. Once it's over, you’ll go back to drinking beer at (ugh) bars and (UGH) brewpubs, so take advantage while you can. Tickets are $50
Besides thousands of plants, Garfield Park Conservatory offers composting 101, beekeeping classes, and a gift shop with handcrafted, gourmet honey gathered from their conservatory-bred bees.
Hailing from Northern CA, Lagunitas' Chicago-based brewery and taproom brings all the goods, and then some. It's the biggest brewery in Chicago (Goose Island is second!), offering tastings, events, and seasonal specials.
Emporium Bar Arcade brought to reality the dreams of dudes everywhere. It's about time you and your friends grow up, order whiskey on the rocks and settle, once and for all, who is the true king of Street Fighter 2.
This 130,000sqft West Town facility is the storage spot for a myriad of barrels used to barrel age Goose Island's beer, and it also hosts Goose Island events throughout the year.