25 Signs You're in a Real Chicago Dive Bar

Sometimes you need a break from $12 craft cocktails slung by some stereotypical mustachioed “mixologist” and his vintage bowtie. Luckily, in a city like Chicago where the collars run blue, there’s no shortage of old-school dive bars that will be super unimpressed by your presence. And while many bars on the scene these days claim to be authentic, there’s only one way to know you’re in a real Chicago dive (or 25 ways, to be more precise). From Polish beers to racing turtles, here they are.

1. There’s an Old Style sign hanging out front

The absolute dead giveaway.

2. You can get booze to-go

Because you’ve stumbled into a glorious Chicago “slashie.”

3. They’ve got legit Polish brews

And actually know how to pronounce them correctly.

4. The Tamale Guy is there

And he’s not screwing around.

5. The words “packaged” and “goods” appear anywhere in the bar’s name

Always a key indicator.

6. It opens at 7am

Because Starbucks is for the weak.

7. There are nude portraits of Trump and Palin

And the owner is the one who painted them.

8. You can smoke inside (nine years after the smoking ban went into effect)

Looks like you’ve wandered into Richard’s. Don’t ask any questions.

9. There are vending machines for Lotto scratch tickets

And you will promptly spend all of your Malört money on them.

10. You can sing karaoke until 4am

We’re looking at you, Alice.

11. There are peanut shells on the floor

And, somehow, you find them in your hair. The next morning. When you’re at work.

12. It’s got one of these

And the regulars still use it.

13. Your can of Schlitz has been chilling in and is served from a rusty old cooler

Is there any other way?

14. The bathroom looks like this

And this one’s on the nicer side...

15. Dogs are allowed

And some are even sitting at the bar.

16. The owner lives upstairs

And has been there since before you were born, kiddo.

17. There are microwaves for public use

And no one knows when the hell they were last cleaned.

18. There are turtle races

At Big Joe’s, even the loser is a winner (you get a free drink!).

19. There is a jar of pickled eggs behind the bar that dates back to the Eisenhower administration

Proceed with caution. Or better yet, just don’t.

20. This is the bar’s idea of romance

Perfect for Valentine’s Day and anniversaries.

21. Questionable odors abound

It’s all part of the “atmosphere.”

22. It looks like the type of place a serial killer might frequent

And, in the case of L&L, it probably is. (Local lore dictates that both Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy were once customers.)

23. You can grill your own meats

You’ve heard of BYOB. At locals joints like Cody’s, it’s BYOM.

24. You do birthday shots out of an inflatable sheep’s butt

Because Friar Tuck believes in tradition.

25. It promises air conditioning as a selling point

Just what you want in the winter.

Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor and has been known to do shots in weirder places than a sheep’s butt. Follow @innerviewmag.

1. Big Joe's 1818 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 (Lincoln Square)

Lincoln Square dive bar Big Joe's has an epic turtle racing jaunt every week, as well as solid brew options and a rowdy crowd.

2. L&L Tavern 3207 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

L & L is a dive bar situation that's doling out low-price booze and sporting an awesome jukebox.

3. Cody's Public House 1658 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

This laid back Chicago pub's got everything you need for a chill evening: cheap brews, a nice little patio, a bocce court/beer garden, and a dart room (yes, a dart room). When the drinks are this affordable ($1.75 for a Schlitz) and the crowd is this friendly, you'd best make Cody's your new neighborhood haunt.

4. Old Town Ale House 219 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610 (Old Town)

The Old Town Ale House is an iconic Chicago dive bar whose crowd varies between comedians from nearby Second City, celebrities, hipsters, tried-and-true regulars, and tourists (due in no small part to the bar's feature on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown ). The jukebox, which is usually playing jazz, rules the show, and don't be surprised if one of the bartenders puts on some opera to water down the crowd. The wall is covered with funky paintings of everyone from longtime regulars to celebrities and politicians...case in point: a portrait of a naked Sarah Palin holding a rifle.

5. Richard's Bar 491 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60610 (River North)

Richard's dive is a primely unique dive with an awesome jukebox.

6. Alice's Lounge 3556 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 (Avondale)

There is Karaoke four nights a week at this dive bar, where you can drink all afternoon just to get yourself into the prime condition to hit all those high notes and then some when the curtains drop in the evening.

7. Friar Tuck's 3010 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

The heavy wooded exterior of this Lakeview bar belies a crazy fun and festive karaoke hotspot and dive. Since 1970, Friar Tuck has been serving up cheap beer, free popcorn, and wild nights. Stop by for all of the above, plus possible impromptu dance parties.

