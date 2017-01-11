Chicago's Unique Style of Magic Is Being Revived at This Uptown Bar

Inevitably, I became curious about how deep the rabbit hole went. “Some effects, magicians only create for other magicians,“ says Cranford. “Those are rarely shown to the public, because they’re almost too good. They’re intended to fool the closest of eyes, which are other magicians.” That’s partially because magic tends to short-circuit the evolution-stamped programming buried deep within our brains, and magicians have put in the necessary time to discern when the brain is fooled. This happens in a variety of ways. One way is that visual neurons don’t stop firing immediately after we see an effect. This betrays our vision, lagging our perception of reality and making us see something that isn’t there. Another way is change blindness, which makes our brains unable to detect variations in visual stimuli. Some tricks can fool even the most discerning of eyes. For example, Purcell told me a story of when he witnessed the respected magician Juan Tamariz perform at a convention to several hundred colleagues. Tamariz presented a version of the famous “Oil and Water” trick, in which black and red playing cards are mixed in an exacting manner, only to become unmixed a moment later. However, he performed the trick without a single false move (a technique that makes it appear like an action has been performed when it hasn’t), dumbfounding even his accomplished peers. An auditorium’s worth of jaws hit the floor. “It was like the moments after a car crash. That was real. I saw it.” (On a related note, do magicians do a wand drop after a show-stopping trick?)