The 16 Chicago Beers Perfect for Spring Drinking

White stout; 6.66% ABV

Sometimes it snows during springtime in Chicago, and sometimes stouts are white. Set to be released in mid-April, Madmen is a pale ale that tastes like a stout -- tame in appearance, but bold in flavor. It’s brewed with lactose, orange peel, cold press coffee, and Madagascar vanilla bean. The beer’s release coincides with longtime Chicago-radio personality Wendy Schneider’s documentary on the legendary rock 'n’ roll studio, Smart Studios.



Belgian-style IPA; 6.2% ABV

Pipeworks never disappoints when it comes to taking care of Chicago’s hopheads. With a nod to the forthcoming warmer months, Pipeworks has again canned their Glaucus Belgian IPA, which combines American Citric hops with bold, spicy Belgian yeast. Previous versions of Glaucus have enjoyed ABVs as high as 8%, but at 6.2% ABV, this one is almost sessionable, at least by Pipeworks standards. What hasn’t decreased is Pipeworks propensity to provide aggressive flavors and Glaucus is no different.