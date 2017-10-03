Food & Drink

Chi's most anticipated brewery taps its first beers; here's where to get them

By Published On 06/26/2013 By Published On 06/26/2013
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

The brainchild of two local brewing heavyweights -- one from Goose Island, the other from Two Brothers -- Off Color Brewing is making a name for itself with innovative techniques and flavor profiles (hibiscus beer with tamarind and chamomile, anyone?) and a sardonic style. We’ve got the skinny on the launch of their first two year-round beers, along with every bar in Chicago where you can taste them, thus rendering you no longer skinny.

Troublesome beer from Off Color Brewing
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Troublesome is a gose, a German semi-tart wheat beer with coriander, the likes of which were first brewed in the 16th century. It earned its name after a long, drawn-out brewing process, combining an ordinary wheat beer with a sour, no-hops beer to create a super beer, sort of like when you combine peanut butter and chocolate. Except, well, beer.

Scurry beer from Off Color Brewing
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

A Kottbusser honey beer with molasses and oats, Scurry is seen here sitting atop a 55gal drum of honey that could make Winnie the Pooh completely lose his mind. And his ability to scurry. Though, really, his gait is more of an amble.

Off Color Brewing
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

The beers are brewed at their 7500sqft warehouse in West Logan Square in housing tanks which're named after dead childhood pets, so pour one out for Waffles or Lady the next time you drink a pint.

Off Color Brewing
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

In addition to brewing on the premises, Off Color has collaborated with area breweries like Metropolitan (Smoked Bock and Pink Pils) and Haymarket (Half Bok), and have also made Tonnere Niege, which translates to "Thunder Snow", a Belgian golden ale/saison hybrid they did with Three Floyds.

Off Color Brewing
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

They’re also brewing this top-secret beer for Big Star, but you didn’t hear it from us, or read it... whatever, just shut up about it.

Hopleaf
Courtesy of Hopleaf

You can now get a taste of Troublesome and Scurry at any of these fine establishments:

Andersonville
Hopleaf
Jerry’s Sandwiches

Lakeview
Paddy Long’s

North Center
Black Rock

Lincoln Park
The Local Option
The Beer Bistro North

Logan Square
Longman & Eagle

Wicker Park
Big Star
Jerry’s Sandwiches
Bangers & Lace

Logan Square
Scofflaw

Bucktown
Map Room

Near North Side
Farmhouse
Whole Foods Kingsbury

River North
Jake Melnick’s

West Loop
The Beer Bistro
Twisted Spoke
The Publican
Haymarket
Little Goat

Ukrainian Village
Small Bar Division

Little Italy
Three Aces

The Loop
Monk’s Pub

1. Off Color Brewing 3925 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Logan Square)

Off Color Brewing is a brewery in Chicago.

Stuff You'll Like