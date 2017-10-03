Food & Drink

5 ways to pre-celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend

Published On 05/01/2014
Chicago Bust out the sombreros and ponchos -- we’re rounding up five asombroso Cinco de Mayo parties that’ll have you yelling “Whoa, these Cinco parties are totally asombroso, good thing I busted out my sombrero and poncho!”

Pioneer Tavern Group: The good people behind Frontier, Lottie’s Pub, and The Pony are offering a complimentary “Dos de Mayo” bar crawl. Trolleys will be running from 7pm-1am on the half-hour between all three venues, which'll be stocked with Dos Equis promo girls, plenty of beer, $5 Palomas, and $6 tacos. Also: participate in Best Mustache and Best Sombrero competitions. Also ALSO: grow a mustache/bring a sombrero.
High Noon

High Noon Saloon: Frontera vet Chef Ruben Beltran is adding limited-edition $3 Cinco sliders made with roasted chicken thigh, mole poblano, pasilla, ancho, and guajillo chiles to High Noon's Tex-Mex menu. Enjoy 'em with $4 Pacifico drafts, $3 tequila shots, $8 margs, and the celebratory sounds of Mariachi Mexico Vivo.


AyChiwowaChi

¡AY CHIWOWA!: Kill two birds with one stone at ¡AY CHIWOWA! this weekend. On Derby Day, guzzle $14 Derby 'Ritas, $5 Maker’s Mark cocktails, and bet on ponies while supporting Habitat for Humanity. Keep the festivities rolling with a Cinco de Mayo party on Monday that’ll feature $5 tortas and taquitos, $15 Corona buckets (for sharing dude, for sharing...), and $7 margs.

Tavern on Rush

Tavern on Rush: Head to the Viagra Triangle for an all-day fiesta packed with $1 (!!!) steak tacos, $2 tortilla chips and salsa olé, $2 homemade pork tamales, and $3 bottles of Corona. Ole!

Bull & Bear

Bull & Bear: Hit this tavern’s all-day, all-night Cinco de Mayo party, featuring peppers stuffed with Jack, aged cheddar, Chihuahua cheese & chorizo, mini barbacoa tacos, and mini churros accompanied by RumChata-infused chocolate sauce. There’s no cover, and they’re offering three margarita varieties all served in complimentary cactus glasses (!) that you can take home afterward (!!).


