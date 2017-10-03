5 Chi spots that bring their own brand of sexy

There's no one definition of "sexy" -- what fits the bill for you might be totally un-sexy to someone who gets their definitions from UrbanDictionary.com. We partnered up with GUESS Night -- a new fragrance whose own definition includes "hot peppers" -- to track down five very different Chi spots that, one way or the other, provide an atmosphere that serves as a prelude to getting your freak on.
Tanta
El Hefe Super Macho Taqueria
Kabocha
The Berkshire Room
CH Distillery
Tanta celebrates Peru’s diverse culture by injecting Japanese and Spanish flare into an otherwise Peruvian street-food-centric menu. In addition to traditional street anticuchos (skewers), there's a selection of ceviche, nigiri, and causitas, or whipped potatoes fused with seafood. The restaurant's lively atmosphere -- and creative menu -- tempts you to indulge in fruity, colorful cocktails made with pisco brandy made in the wine regions of Peru.
When you need your next Bulldog-garita fix, come to El Hefe's on Hubbard to get huge tequila 'tails and Mexican fare with a twist.
Kabocha is a French- and Japanese-inspired brasserie serving up heaps upon heaps of seafood in a West Loop posh space.
Inside the Acme Hotel in River North, The Berkshire Room is an old-time cocktail lounge that harks back to when the hotel was called The Berkshire Hotel from the 1920s to 1950s. The drink selection puts a heavy emphasis on barrel-aged cocktails, but the real stunner is the Dealer's Choice, essentially an off-menu cocktail based on your choice of spirit, flavor profile, and glassware. The space is dark and cozy with black-and-white tiled floors and a long, glossy bar.
CH Distillery is Chicago's first distillery/cocktail bar, serving up house-made vodkas with carefully curated concoctions, as well as small plates from other renowned Chi-town eateries. The distillery makes vodka (distilled 40 times for ultimate purity!), rum, whiskey, and two kinds of gin, all in-house. The bar then pours them into inventive, Chicago-inspired craft cocktails such as the Rhymes With Orange, made with Serrano chili vodka, orange Curaçao, lime, and watermelon. The small plates eats include corned duck on black rye, and charcuterie from West Loop Salumi. Does the CH in CH Distillery stand for Chicago? No! No it does not. The CH stands for the periodic symbols for carbon and hydrogen, the fundamental components that make alcohol. And if you can remember that after you've had a few of these cocktails, you might be almost as impressive as the cocktails themselves.