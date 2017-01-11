Get to Know Chicago's Izakayas: Japan's Answer to the Irish Pub



Regardless, people shouldn’t get too hung up on navigating new or unfamiliar dishes and drinks because izakayas are above all about unwinding. “It’s really about eating and drinking. It’s a place for friends,” Mita says.



Consider izakaya fare as essentially Japanese tapas: addicting, savory small plates that go well with booze. Most Chicago izakayas offer some variation on kara age (deep fried chicken) and okonomiyaki, an umami-rich Japanese seafood pancake that might be the world’s perfect alcohol sponge. Others center menus around barbecued meats and veggie skewers. Izakaya Mita’s grill uses searing hot, smokeless bincho tan coals, which render chicken skins as crackly as chicharrones and tsukune (chicken meatballs) crusty outside and juicy inside, and fatty pork belly lightly charred and smoky.



More adventurous eaters can try Mita’s favorite, shishamo, broiled smelts “with bones so tiny you can eat ‘em from head to tail;” or the boldly authentic sake no tsumami trio of ika shiokara (brined squid pieces fermented in squid guts), takowasa (wasabi-marinated raw octopus) and chuka iidako (marinated boiled baby octopus).



For the crowd that's not quite as versed in Japanese cuisine, Mita and Chef Toshi Motegi created some “general purpose” crowd pleasers, like ramen and yaki soba, a tempura section with everything from shrimp and onion rings to a nod to mozzarella sticks (chizu with marinara and pesto), and rice sliders -- a play on burgers and yaki onigiri (grilled rice balls) made up of rice topped with beef, fried fish, chicken, or the best-selling ebi mayo (tempura shrimp and wasabi mayo).



“If you go to Japan, you’ll find all mom-and-pop spots that specialize in one thing like ramen, okonomiyaki, or curry and have lines out the door all day,” Mita says. “That’s one of the things that’s different in American-style izakayas like ours -- you have to have a good range of cuisines or styles.”



But no sushi, he adds firmly. “You can’t please everybody.”



No warm sake either, which is the second ingredient in a sake bomb besides watery beer, the uniquely American tradition some of us might remember pounding at cheap karaoke joints in college. “We’re not a sake bomb kind of place,” he says.



Instead, Mita crafted a chilled sake program of 15 food-friendly imports ranging from clean and floral to lightly sweet to rich and creamy. Most people can find one they like, he says. “There’s a saying in Japanese that sake doesn’t get in fights with food.”



Or you can sip one of a dozen shochus, the trendy, single-distilled cousin to lower-ABV Korean soju along with five Japanese whiskys, 15 draft and bottled beers or a rotating cocktail list showcasing Japanese flavors. Kansai-san, the pink patio pounder starring yuzu sake and hibiscus syrup makes for an ideal foil to spicy, textural ebi mayo sliders.



Then Mita may sidle up to your table and ask if you like beef jerky and fish. Before you know it, you’re noshing on salty broiled kawahaki (filefish jerky) with kewpie mayo and sipping a creamy, subtly sweet Dreamy Clouds nigori sake as another hour drifts by to the rise and fall of chatter in the bar.



“We like to encourage people to try something new, but we also try to keep it light,” Mita says. “It’s about the experience. That’s the magic of izakaya.”



Here are seven spots in Chicago to feel said magic.