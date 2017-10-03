Sponsored

Hey Chicago: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

A few months back, Jack Daniel’s rolled out a hot new cinnamon-flavored whiskey liqueur called Tennessee Fire -- but only in a few lucky/thirsty test markets. The testing went really well. Like, if this were a movie screening, people would have been giving standing ovations and shouting "bravo!" and possibly crying tears of joy.

Now, Tennessee Fire has spread to Chicago. Which means it’s ready for you to give it a shot, by taking a shot. To make it easier for you to put it to the test, we picked out some prime spots that are already carrying the stuff, all laid out on the map below. Stop by with some friends, and start your night by hoisting some 2oz glasses and knocking one back.

1. Will's Northwoods Inn 3030 N Racine, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

In the heart of Lakeview, decamped Wisconsin residents, Packer fans, and UW Badger fans alike gather at Will’s Northwoods Inn to celebrate all things Dairyland. Will’s is dedicated to creating a northwoods atmosphere, on the menu and off. Enjoy cheese curds, brats, and a fish fry or two among taxidermy-lined walls, or outside in the beer garden. Or snack on free popcorn while you sip on local Wisconsin suds, featuring Leinenkugel’s, Sprecher, and, of course, Miller Lite. Great for watching a game, loading up on Wisconsin fare, or just grabbing a beer, Will’s Northwoods Inn will bring you back to the great northwoods from its post just north of downtown.

2. Benchmark 1510 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610 (Old Town)

An architecturally impressive 8,000sqft behemoth of a sports bar, Benchmark's 46 flatscreens (including a seamless six-panel number above the main bar) compete for eyes with the retractable roof that converts the second floor into an open-air beer garden.

3. The Globe Pub 1934 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 (North Center)

This Chicago sports bar's known for being a soccer-lover's institution, and they also run a shuttle service to and from Chicago Fire games. This Spring, you won't need to take a bus to get loud rooting for team USA to get revenge on Ghana in the World Cup.

4. Old Crow Smokehouse 3506 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

Old Crow is slinging house-smoked meats, moonshine-infused libations, and homemade jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon (!!).

5. Butch McGuire's 20 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610

The Gold Coast staple really channels the holiday spirit with thousands of twinkling lights and wall-to-wall decorations, like a working double-decker train and life-sized Grinch.

6. The Point 401 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

As anyone who's ever been strangled by their own transplanted dead-guy hand can tell you, seamlessly blending old and new ain't easy. Actually, those people can't tell you that, as they foolishly chose to attach a murderer's arm to their body and it killed them. But that just means more delicious bar food for you at The Point, which kept the brick structure of its 1846 pre-Fire digs intact, but updated it with hand-blown globe light fixtures, five well-placed HDs, and massive black 'n white artwork including a three-panel portrait of Marilyn Monroe, as some like it hot, but others like it kind of chubby but hot for the '50s.

7. Duffy's Tavern and Grille 420 W Diversey, Chicago, IL 60614 (Lincoln Park)

Duffy's is a sports bar in Lincoln Park where you can catch all your favorite games, plus a serious unlimited brunch buffet on Sundays.

8. The Scout 1301 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 (South Loop)

Housed in the former Opera space, TS's a flatscreen-packed, copper-walled pub, with piers snagged from Lake Michigan flanking a bar serving up sustenance including foot-long grilled cheeses w/ tomato basil dip, burgers like the Gruyere/caramelized onion/pancetta Big City, and the corned beef & thick-cut rye Fat Reuben, though despite the obesity a of people still consider him a total Studdard.

9. Kingston Mines 2548 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614 (Lincoln Park)

The moment you step inside Kingston Mines, you’ll immediately feel displaced from the bone-chilling Chicago air and at once in the warmth of Blues Country. Two stages in two separate rooms -- each with a variety of seating or standing options to enjoy the music -- feature nighty live. You can dine on a platter of New Orleans-style ribs and drink your way through a bucket of beers while someone sways to the beat over peanut shell-lined floors, cocktail in hand. It’s an iconic blues haven, but it doesn’t come for free. Purchase tickets in advance to avoid a higher entrance fee.

10. Sluggers World Class Sports Bar 3540 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657

An enormous, classic sports bar, perfect for game days, drink specials, and of course, dueling pianos.

11. The CrossRoads Bar & Grill 1120 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607 (West Loop)

Themed around the legend of the soul-selling Mississippi bluesman, this resto-bar's decked out with murals depicting said transaction, a fieldstone fireplace, Maker's barrel tables, and a backroom crafted like a boxcar.

12. Blue Frog's Local 22 22 E Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60611

This bar has an outdoor patio, serves up killer burgers and beer, and five nights of karaoke every week -- all the basic ingredients for a stellar hangout.

13. Burton Place 1447 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610 (Near North Side)

Burton's is a place where any folk that like to linger around cheap booze, good bar grub, and an old-school jukebox, call 'home'.

14. Sheffield's 3258 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Sheffield's is a BBQ joint in Chicago that's got a huge, tree-shaded patio area and a ton of drafts for you to enjoy.

15. Kirkwood Bar & Grill 2934 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

This dark-wooded sports den's got dozens of bottles and taps plus delicious bar eats.