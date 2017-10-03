Hey Chicago: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

A few months back, Jack Daniel’s rolled out a hot new cinnamon-flavored whiskey liqueur called Tennessee Fire -- but only in a few lucky/thirsty test markets. The testing went really well. Like, if this were a movie screening, people would have been giving standing ovations and shouting "bravo!" and possibly crying tears of joy.
Now, Tennessee Fire has spread to Chicago. Which means it’s ready for you to give it a shot, by taking a shot. To make it easier for you to put it to the test, we picked out some prime spots that are already carrying the stuff, all laid out on the map below. Stop by with some friends, and start your night by hoisting some 2oz glasses and knocking one back.
1. Will's Northwoods Inn3030 N Racine, Chicago
2. Benchmark1510 N Wells St, Chicago
3. The Globe Pub1934 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
4. Old Crow Smokehouse3506 N Clark St, Chicago
5. Butch McGuire's20 W Division St, Chicago
6. The Point401 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
7. Duffy's Tavern and Grille420 W Diversey, Chicago
8. The Scout1301 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
9. Kingston Mines2548 N Halsted St, Chicago
10. Sluggers World Class Sports Bar3540 N Clark St, Chicago
11. The CrossRoads Bar & Grill1120 W Madison St, Chicago
12. Blue Frog's Local 2222 E Hubbard St, Chicago
13. Burton Place1447 N Wells St, Chicago
14. Sheffield's3258 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
15. Kirkwood Bar & Grill2934 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
In the heart of Lakeview, decamped Wisconsin residents, Packer fans, and UW Badger fans alike gather at Will’s Northwoods Inn to celebrate all things Dairyland. Will’s is dedicated to creating a northwoods atmosphere, on the menu and off. Enjoy cheese curds, brats, and a fish fry or two among taxidermy-lined walls, or outside in the beer garden. Or snack on free popcorn while you sip on local Wisconsin suds, featuring Leinenkugel’s, Sprecher, and, of course, Miller Lite. Great for watching a game, loading up on Wisconsin fare, or just grabbing a beer, Will’s Northwoods Inn will bring you back to the great northwoods from its post just north of downtown.
An architecturally impressive 8,000sqft behemoth of a sports bar, Benchmark's 46 flatscreens (including a seamless six-panel number above the main bar) compete for eyes with the retractable roof that converts the second floor into an open-air beer garden.
This Chicago sports bar's known for being a soccer-lover's institution, and they also run a shuttle service to and from Chicago Fire games. This Spring, you won't need to take a bus to get loud rooting for team USA to get revenge on Ghana in the World Cup.
Old Crow is slinging house-smoked meats, moonshine-infused libations, and homemade jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon (!!).
The Gold Coast staple really channels the holiday spirit with thousands of twinkling lights and wall-to-wall decorations, like a working double-decker train and life-sized Grinch.
As anyone who's ever been strangled by their own transplanted dead-guy hand can tell you, seamlessly blending old and new ain't easy. Actually, those people can't tell you that, as they foolishly chose to attach a murderer's arm to their body and it killed them. But that just means more delicious bar food for you at The Point, which kept the brick structure of its 1846 pre-Fire digs intact, but updated it with hand-blown globe light fixtures, five well-placed HDs, and massive black 'n white artwork including a three-panel portrait of Marilyn Monroe, as some like it hot, but others like it kind of chubby but hot for the '50s.
Duffy's is a sports bar in Lincoln Park where you can catch all your favorite games, plus a serious unlimited brunch buffet on Sundays.
Housed in the former Opera space, TS's a flatscreen-packed, copper-walled pub, with piers snagged from Lake Michigan flanking a bar serving up sustenance including foot-long grilled cheeses w/ tomato basil dip, burgers like the Gruyere/caramelized onion/pancetta Big City, and the corned beef & thick-cut rye Fat Reuben, though despite the obesity a of people still consider him a total Studdard.
The moment you step inside Kingston Mines, you’ll immediately feel displaced from the bone-chilling Chicago air and at once in the warmth of Blues Country. Two stages in two separate rooms -- each with a variety of seating or standing options to enjoy the music -- feature nighty live. You can dine on a platter of New Orleans-style ribs and drink your way through a bucket of beers while someone sways to the beat over peanut shell-lined floors, cocktail in hand. It’s an iconic blues haven, but it doesn’t come for free. Purchase tickets in advance to avoid a higher entrance fee.
An enormous, classic sports bar, perfect for game days, drink specials, and of course, dueling pianos.
Themed around the legend of the soul-selling Mississippi bluesman, this resto-bar's decked out with murals depicting said transaction, a fieldstone fireplace, Maker's barrel tables, and a backroom crafted like a boxcar.
This bar has an outdoor patio, serves up killer burgers and beer, and five nights of karaoke every week -- all the basic ingredients for a stellar hangout.
Burton's is a place where any folk that like to linger around cheap booze, good bar grub, and an old-school jukebox, call 'home'.
Sheffield's is a BBQ joint in Chicago that's got a huge, tree-shaded patio area and a ton of drafts for you to enjoy.
This dark-wooded sports den's got dozens of bottles and taps plus delicious bar eats.