Everywhere in Chi to celebrate not-Mexican independence

Delicious Mexican food

Did you know Cinco de Mayo isn't actually Mexican Independence Day? Did you know if you tell people that this Sunday, they'll think you're so boring? Did you know if you instead tell them where to find the best guacamole, margs, waitresses, and other choice nuggets of wisdom, they'll be forever indebted to you? So, yeah, get this knowledge that'll actually prove useful in maximizing your Cinco de Mayo revelry. Best Margaritas Mercadito 108 W Kinzie St; 312.329.9555 When there're nearly 100 tequilas on the menu, you’ve got a fun problem on your hands (yell out whatever remedial Spanish you know and chances are it's a tequila they serve). The Aztec-themed parlor whips up mean margaritas in both fruity and smoky varieties; try the Big Nose Goes to Mexico for blanco and reposado tequilas, dark rum, guava, almond, and fiery spices. Click here for more marg madness... Craziest Taco Filling Don Pedro Carnitas 1113 W 18th St; 312.829.4757 The deep-fried brain tacos at Don Pedro Carnitas are tasty enough to have you empathizing with the walking dead. The pig brain has a savory, soft interior with a tasty crust that plays well with their salsa. Click here for braaaains... Best Salsa L'Patron Tacos 2815 W Diversey; 773.252.6335 This place could win for any number of categories, with their tasty homemade corn tortillas, or guacamole with pomegranate seeds and dried cranberries. But it’s their rotating seasonal salsas that really make their hand-battered tilapia tacos sing. Not literally. That'd be off-putting. Salsa to your heart's content... Best Guacamole Frontera Grill 445 N Clark St; 312.661.1434 Rick Bayless has been pushing guac at Frontera longer than you've been alive (possibly), so whether you go with the green chile-kicked classic or something more adventurous like a mango number with queso cincho, you're in good hands. You know you want some, Hass... Best Outdoor Space Big Star 1531 N Damen; 773.235.4039 There's a reason another Thrillist denizen recently dubbed Big Star the best outdoor spot in the city, and, considering the quality of their tacos and margs, it's clearly not going to relinquish that title for Cinco-celebrating. Click here to see even more... Best Nachos Hub 51 51 W Hubbard St; 312.828.0051 While the automatic cheese dispenser at Wrigley put up a valiant effort, Hub 51’s pulled chicken nachos knock it out of the park (!) with a mix of white cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses to go with chile-braised chicken, guacamole, and roasted salsa. Passing them up would be... nacho best move... Hottest Waitresses Ay Chiwowa 311 W Chicago; 312.643.3200 Not only does this Rockit property have beeritas and jalapeno margaritas, but the women serving them up could pass as lucha libre ring girls. Maybe you can impress them with a moonsault on the dance floor, which is decidedly better than standing in the corner wearing a Rey Mysterio mask. Say it... Ay Chiwowa! Best Tequila Selection Masa Azul 2901 W Diversey Ave; 773.687.0300 The nearly 90-strong list runs from blancos to single-barrel extra anejos, and includes a selection of mezcal and lesser-known sotol (made from a plant known as the Desert Spoon, which may have you hallucinating more than Homer after a Guatemalan insanity pepper). The agave runs strong here...

Interior at Mercadito
Carnitas at Don Pedro Carnitas
L'Patron Tacos exterior
Frontera Grill guacamole
Big Star outdoor bar and lounge area
Hub 51 pulled chicken nachos
Waitress at Ay Chiwowa
Interior at Masa Azul
