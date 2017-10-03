Food & Drink

How to get into the secret speakeasy under the Old Chicago Inn

By Published On 11/08/2013 By Published On 11/08/2013
the last word at room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Roundtrip Flights to One of Asia’s Best Food Cities Are Only $400 Right Now

related

Uber Will Now Alert You if Your Driver Thinks You’re a Terrible Passenger

related

Pablo Escobar's Brother Wants $1 Billion From Netflix for 'Narcos'

Meeting somewhere in the middle of the intoxicated choruses at Trader Todd’s karaoke bar and the muted B & B environs of the Old Chicago Inn is a members-only, 1920s-themed speakeasy that you've TOTALLY NEVER HEARD OF called Room 13. It's a password-protected space that’s open on Fridays and Saturdays and requires proper attire (suit jacket, no jeans, tommy gun).

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

You’ll find the discreet alleyway entrance just to the left of the Old Chicago Inn on Sheffield and Belmont.

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Find the red-lit gate with the "RM-13" logo -- it'll be open starting at 8p.

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Knock on the door, and you’ll be greeted by the doorman Luke asking you for the ever-changing password. If you’re a hotel guest, you’ll receive an invite to the speakeasy. If you’re not staying the night, you can go the Stonemason route and apply for membership with a yearly fee. If you’re a wily cheapskate (!!), you can get in as a guest of a current member.

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Welcome to Room 13, so named for the hotel superstition of avoiding rooms with unlucky numbers. Here you’ll find awesome touches (uhhhhh), like photos of street cars passing by Wrigley (ohhhh), standup radios playing Pandora oldies on surround-sound, as well as an operable rotary phone with a phone book.

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

If the bartender looks familiar, it’s because he just let you in (!). He’ll be making cocktails using only alcohol that was available in the prohibition era. That means a drink lineup of classic gin, whiskey, and Champagne cocktails in lieu of draft beers and vodka.

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Sip on a Manhattan and try your luck on an old Blue Seal slot machine. Just be warned -- it’s just for show, so, like your middle school girlfriend, it’s not putting out.

room 13 in lakeview
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

And not only are the booze brands from the 1920s, but even the egg whites in the Clover Club are measured out (about a half ounce) to the poultry portions that existed before our modern, genetically modified mega-chickens.

1. Room 13 3222 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

This secret speakeasy is home to old slot machines, prohibition era-style cocktails, and lots of dark, musty detail to make you really feel like you've stepped back in time.

Stuff You'll Like