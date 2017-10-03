The 10 Essential Places to Drink in Lincoln Park

related The Ultimate Logan Square Dining Guide

Best cocktails: Barrelhouse Flat 2624 N Lincoln Ave

Old standbys like Negronis and whiskey sours are shaken and stirred right alongside lesser-known concoctions like La Louisiane (bonded rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine, absinthe, Peychaud's bitters), all of which makes sense coming from a Violet Hour alum. Downstairs is contemporary while upstairs you’ll find a 1920s-speakeasy vibe, though I can’t confirm this because I was born in 1988.



Best Irish pub: Galway Arms 2442 N Clark St

The 90-year-old building it lives in may lend this place an air of authenticity, but live Irish music and a strong Irish whiskey program might also have something to do with that. Not to mention, most of the staff is actually Irish and not just pretending to be for the tips.

Best late-night spot: Kingston Mines 2548 N Halsted St

Excellent live music is guaranteed at this blues institution, but since it's always open until 4am, sloppy Lincoln Park riffraff is also inevitable. But don't let that deter you -- it only improves the late-night vibe.



Best bar food: Trellis 2426 N Racine Ave

What was once the sports bar Gaslight is now a completely revamped wine bar with some seriously next-level bar food, like shareable plates of Prosecco cheese fondue with pretzel bites or goat cheese and duck confit ravioli.

Best live music: Lincoln Hall 2424 N Lincoln Ave

Renovated from a former movie theater by the folks behind Shubas in Lakeview, Lincoln Hall has an exemplary sound system, which is great when you realize you don't have anything to talk about with the person you came with.



Best whiskey: Delilah's 2771 N Lincoln Ave

With more than 600 global whiskeys and daily bourbon deals for $3 or less, it's hard to argue that it's not one of Chicago's 10 best whiskey bars. The punk and metal soundtrack helps it remain one of the few non-100% yuppie bars in the area, though the non-tattooed have little to fear by coming here. Just being honest.

Best rooftop bar: The J. Parker 13th floor at the Hotel Lincoln, Lincoln Park

Relish the amazing skyline views anytime of year because not only does the rooftop bar have a fire pit, it also just added a retractable roof. Then eat a small plate of green bean relish on mushroom toast with chèvre and egg.

Best beer bar: Local Option 1102 W Webster Ave

As one of Chicago's best beer bars, with the 31 taps and a 101 bottles, you won’t have any trouble finding something to pair with some of the Creole-ish fare or the best tots in Chicago (hence the ish). Their own Morning Wood coffee amber ale (brewed off-site at borrowed breweries -- they don't have the space) is definitely a stand-out.

Best outdoor seating: Zella 1983 N Clybourn Ave

The enormous, fantastic, secluded beer garden definitely makes up for the crowd drawn by the $4 Fireball shots.

