Food & Drink

The do’s and don’ts of turtle racing at Big Joe's

By Published On 12/03/2013 By Published On 12/03/2013
Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square
Sean Cooley

More Like This

related

America's first cricket-themed sports bar

related

500+ craft brews in one bar

related

A giant sports bar/lodge with spectacular views

related

An Old West watering hole at Six Corners

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Incredible Video Shows What the Northern Lights Look Like From Space

related

'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

related

Oreo Hot Cocoa Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

Anyone (under 4'3") can race horses. Turtles, though? Turtles take a special kind of person. The kind who's in Lincoln Square at dive bar Big Joe’s where every Friday at 9p they do honest-to-God reptilian racing, a rite of passage for any Chicagoan. Here’s the rundown of do's and don'ts that’ll make you look like a professional turtle racing shark the next time you're getting your passage rited.

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
America's first cricket-themed sports bar

related

Food & Drink
500+ craft brews in one bar

related

Food & Drink
A giant sports bar/lodge with spectacular views

related

Food & Drink
An Old West watering hole at Six Corners
Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO show up early to start collecting tickets. Pitchers, pints, and shots will all net you raffle tickets that are later drawn for the races. Miller Lite bottles and Half Acre drafts're usually both super-discounted.

DON'T be afraid to pace yourself, though. Unless, of course, you wanna be making the same face as this guy.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO listen closely for your ticket number to be drawn. There’ll be six races with six competitors, drawn at random.

DON'T cut in front of the person with the winning ticket and yell, “I volunteer as tribute!” no matter how much you love Catching Fire.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO say 'hello' to your turtle caller Sean and his amazing hat.

DON'T be afraid to admit you’re a “turtle virgin” -- the folks at Big Joe’s are very gentle lovers.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO create an instant Pokemon-level bond with your turtle. You’ll be assigned to Chucks, Lola, Doozy, Swisher, Jolanda, or Lucky Dan. A win will net you a free Big Joe’s t-shirt and entry into their Las Vegas tournament.

DON'T sweat it if you draw “the slowest f**king turtle in the world” Jolanda -- if your turtle comes in dead-last, you’ll get a free drink.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO keep your Solo cup near two girls in your hand and refrain from pounding the table.

DON'T interfere with the turtles, Mike Tomlin.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO be prepared to wait for up to five minutes, which's the time limit your little guy'll have to be the first to crawl out of the 8ft-wide white ring.

DON'T be alarmed if your turtle... doesn't... move... at... all. Okay, be slightly alarmed.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO come back for November's tournament of turtle champions (especially if you're in it). The grand prize racer gets a trip to Las Vegas.

DON'T worry about PETA crusading against the operation, the turtles are pets and handled with extremely... extreme care.

Turtle racing at Big Joe's in Lincoln Square

DO stick around for a late-night delivery of Papa Romeo’s pizza -- if your history with the tamale guy is any indication, you’ll appreciate the late-night grub

DON'T attempt to feed the turtles pizza, you do not have permission from Master Splinter .

1. Big Joe's 1818 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 (Lincoln Square)

So you don’t put ketchup on your Chicago dogs and you’ve jumped into Lake Michigan in polar temperatures, and maybe you even actually enjoy drinking Old Style, but if you’ve never partaken in turtle racing at Big Joe’s dive bar on Foster Ave., you’re not really a true Chicagoan. Get to the Lincoln Square “tracks” early on Fridays, get in line for a chance to race the turtle of their choice, and let the reptilian race begin! If your turtle wins, you get a Big Joe’s t-shirt. If your turtle loses, you still get a free drink. Turtle racing, cheap (if not free) drinks, and t-shirts? Win,win,win.

Stuff You'll Like