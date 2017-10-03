Because Ice Bars Are the Best Unnecessary Thing, Vertigo Sky Lounge is Here

One good thing about winter in Chicago? Ski trips. Another good thing about winter in Chicago? Ice bars. As in the just-opened ice bar at Vertigo Sky Lounge on the 26th floor of the Dana Hotel & Spa.
Now in its fifth season, this year’s outdoor ice patio (the city’s only ice bar and one of its few winter rooftop bars) features an ice statue garden of ice wolves, ice seals, an ice sofa, ice cocktail tables, and, of course, a shot luge carved atop a 15ft ice bar.
There're massive winter Tiki torches covered in glass and a circular fire pit to warm you up, around which you'll find most of your crew congregating. Inside DJs spin, bartenders pour, and people chill on couches in a more traditional club setting.
But one step on the patio, and it’s Fire & Ice all over again. The bar is open nightly until midnight throughout the winter months, so maybe winter in Chicago isn’t so bad after all (okay, it's pretty bad, but still).
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Jay Gentile is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he is considering adopting an ice seal as a pet this winter. Follow him @ThrillistCHI.
On the 26th floor of the Dana Hotel, this rooftop lounge is one of the best party spots in the Chicago hotel bar scene. In the winter, Vertigo turns into an indoor/outdoor ice bar where you can do necessary winter drinking activities like take shots on an ice luge. The rest of the year, it returns to its ultra-luxe penthouse vibe with DJs, bottles of Cristal, buckets of beer, and an outdoor fire pit.