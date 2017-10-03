Pumpkin spice margaritas and art made from tequila barrels

We got together with Tequila Herradura to challenge ten Chicago artists to turn tequila barrels into masterpieces for the Tequila Herradura Barrel Art Collection 2014. In case you missed the showcase, they've now placed seven of these amazing structures at bars all over Chicago and beyond -- and, to sweeten the deal, they're offering specialty cocktails at each location. Hit one or all of these spots between October 31st and December 31st, grab a refined adult beverage, and catch some of the tastiest art ever made (because, you know, it's made of tequila barrels).
Zapatista
992 Willow Rd, Northbrook, IL
Specialty Cocktail: Herradura Pumpkin Spiced Margarita
Mago Grill & Cantina
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington, IL
Specialty Cocktail: El Jefe, with Herradura Silver, orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice
Taco Joint
158 W Ontario Chicago IL
Specialty Cocktail: Grapefruit Margarita with Herradura Tequila Reposado, orange liqueur, citrus-chile agave nectar, and ruby red grapefruit
Zapatista
1307 S Wabash, Chicago, IL
Specialty Cocktail: Herradura Pumpkin Spiced Margarita
Zapatista
1703 Freedom Dr, Naperville, IL
Specialty Cocktail: Herradura Pumpkin Spiced Margarita
Mago Grill & Cantina
641 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL
Specialty Cocktail: El Jefe, with Herradura Silver, orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice
Mago Grill & Cantina
115 W Campbell St, Arlington Heights, IL
Specialty Cocktail: El Jefe, with Herradura Silver, orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice
-
1. Taco Joint158 W Ontario, Chicago
-
2. Mago Grill & Cantina100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
-
3. Mago Grill & Cantina115 W Campbell St, Arlington Heights
-
4. Mago Grill & Cantina641 E Boughton Rd, #152, Bolingbrook
-
5. Zapatista992 Willow Rd, Northbrook
-
6. Zapatista1703 Freedom Dr, Naperville
-
7. Zapatista1307 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
Taco Joint's River North location slings the same regional Mexican street fare as its smaller Lincoln Park locale while mixing up 10 different tequila cocktails. Try the buffalo chicken taco, which is so spicy, even Ray Lewis might cry.
Come for the Mexican cuisine from the minds of award-winning chefs Juan Luis Gonzalez and Ric Munoz, and stay, and stay, and stay for the selection of over 200 tequilas.
Come for the Mexican cuisine from the minds of award-winning chefs Juan Luis Gonzalez and Ric Munoz, and stay, and stay, and stay for the selection of over 200 tequilas.
Come for the Mexican cuisine from the minds of award-winning chefs Juan Luis Gonzalez and Ric Munoz, and stay, and stay, and stay for the selection of over 200 tequilas.
Tacos? Yes. Ceviches? Yep. Fajitas? Certainly. Revolutionary Mexicans? In name only, unfortunately.
Tacos? Yes. Ceviches? Yep. Fajitas? Certainly. Revolutionary Mexicans? In name only, unfortunately.
Tacos? Yes. Ceviches? Yep. Fajitas? Certainly. Revolutionary Mexicans? In name only, unfortunately.