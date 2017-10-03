Sponsored

Pumpkin spice margaritas and art made from tequila barrels

"Adventure Time" by Jason Hawk

We got together with Tequila Herradura to challenge ten Chicago artists to turn tequila barrels into masterpieces for the Tequila Herradura Barrel Art Collection 2014. In case you missed the showcase, they've now placed seven of these amazing structures at bars all over Chicago and beyond -- and, to sweeten the deal, they're offering specialty cocktails at each location. Hit one or all of these spots between October 31st and December 31st, grab a refined adult beverage, and catch some of the tastiest art ever made (because, you know, it's made of tequila barrels).

Zapatista
992 Willow Rd, Northbrook, IL
Specialty Cocktail: Herradura Pumpkin Spiced Margarita

Mago Grill & Cantina
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington, IL
Specialty Cocktail: El Jefe, with Herradura Silver, orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice

Taco Joint
158 W Ontario Chicago IL
Specialty Cocktail: Grapefruit Margarita with Herradura Tequila Reposado, orange liqueur, citrus-chile agave nectar, and ruby red grapefruit

Zapatista
1307 S Wabash, Chicago, IL
Specialty Cocktail: Herradura Pumpkin Spiced Margarita

Zapatista
1703 Freedom Dr, Naperville, IL
Specialty Cocktail: Herradura Pumpkin Spiced Margarita

Mago Grill & Cantina
641 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL
Specialty Cocktail: El Jefe, with Herradura Silver, orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice

Mago Grill & Cantina
115 W Campbell St, Arlington Heights, IL
Specialty Cocktail: El Jefe, with Herradura Silver, orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice

