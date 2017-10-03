Food & Drink

This might be the greatest six-story building in all of Chicago

By Published On 08/13/2014 By Published On 08/13/2014
Soho House Chicago

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

Part-London-based hotel, part-members-only club, part-six-floor-behemoth-in-Chicago's-West-Loop-with-two-restaurants-plus-a-rooftop-pool-plus-a-film-screening-room-plus-a-ton-of-other-sick-stuff, Soho House is, uh, basically all of that stuff. Here's the breakdown:

Related

related

173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago

related

13 reasons Green Street Smoked Meats is now the coolest spot in Chicago

related

173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago
Sean Cooley

The Location

Located just off restaurant row on Randolph and Green, the house -- formerly a belt manufacturing warehouse dating back to 1907 -- might be the ideal waiting "room" if you're putting your name in at Girl & The Goat, Au Cheval, or The Publican.

Sean Cooley

The Garden Level & First Floor

The first two floors (and the first floor mezzanine) are open to the general public, which is important since this thing has six total floors (the other four are open to hotel guests and members). Let's start at the bottom.

Sean Cooley

The Garden Level features the Cowshed Spa, which provides hot shaves, haircuts, and treatment rooms for full-body massages (no dude, not those kind).

Sean Cooley

Up on the first floor, you'll find a space that caters to young, entrepreneurial types looking to abandon cubicles and fluorescent lighting for a more creative workspace... which's why there are decor elements made of preserved fire safety glass & wood panels from the building's original water tower structure.

related

13 reasons Green Street Smoked Meats is now the coolest spot in Chicago
Sean Cooley

Once there, you can snag free Wi-Fi, croissant sandwiches & espresso during the day, or hit up the cafe bar later on for a nightcap (that may or may not also include you introducing yourself to everyone at the bar as, "a venture capitalist with an emerging maple syrup conglomerate").

Sean Cooley

The First Floor Mezzanine

The mezzanine above the lobby houses two sit-down restaurants, starting with Pizza East -- a rustic, wood-firing pizzeria with decorative meats dangling from the ceiling, as well as fish and bread splayed out on the counter.

Sean Cooley

The thin-yet-fluffy-crust pizzas range in meats from spicy fennel sausage (with non-meat broccolini) to veal meatball with prosciutto. Fried chicken liver on polenta is a highlight among the small plates, and the cinnamon-sugar bombolini donuts are a highlight among the desserts/everything you've ever eaten in your entire life.

Sean Cooley

Down the hall is Soho House's Chicken Shop -- a general store equipped with a rotisserie for chicken. 

Sean Cooley

Ingredients:

Directions:

Sean Cooley

Chicken Shop's dessert offerings are mostly items you'd steal off a window sill if given the chance -- lemon meringue pie, apple pie, pecan pie, and chocolate brownies.

Soho House

The Second Floor

Club member & hotel guest territory starts on the second floor, where there's a professional boxing ring (?!), as well as cardio equipment (pommel horse FTW!), two fitness studios, laundry, and steam rooms.

Soho House Chicago

The Third Floor

This is where the magic happens... if by "the magic happens", you mean "the room's crystal decanters are filled with rum". The larger bedrooms feature a mini-bar, tub, sofa, armoire, and king-sized bed.

Soho House Chicago

The Fourth Floor

There are more rooms, plus there's a 40-seat film screening room that will show new releases and classics. Both the cinema and the adjacent Belt Room -- with a cocktail lounge for 100 people -- are available to rent out.

Soho House Chicago

The Fifth Floor

This is where you'll find the Club Bar -- a circular affair with leather sofa seating, desks that convert into beer p--err... ping pong tables, and a dedicated food and drink menu.

Soho House Chicago

The Rooftop

The quote-unquote sixth floor will smack you in the face with skyline views, dual fireplaces, waitstaff bringing cocktails, and a 60ft steel-rimmed swimming pool, in case you feel like working off the rotisserie chicken you ate five floors earlier.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and once moved a Baby Grand piano up a second floor deck without dying. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. Soho House Chicago 113 N Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607

This epic, well-known, London-based club house is one of the best spots in Chicago for rooftop views, six floors of unbelievable food & drink, and some of the poshest digs to stay overnight in.

Stuff You'll Like