If you’ve ever spent a Summer weekend inhaling Thompson's Water Seal with the old man, you may have mixed feelings about decks. But The Dec’s out to change all that; it's a sunny attachment to the Ritz-Carlton's Deca restaurant on the Mag Mile, 12 floors up with skyline views, color-changing LED walls, ivied trellises and room for 100 -- way more than the one at your parents' house
The bar offers cocktails both crafted and batched, like this Long Ride, made with bourbon, pineapple, lemongrass, maple syrup, and Thai chilies (not to be mistaken for where one gets an Awesome Blossom in suburban Bangkok)
The rooftop lounge has an old-fashioned ice cream cart where they roll out mini push pops in flavors like banana cream, lemon meringue, and salted pretzel with milk chocolate, showing much progress since the days of Fred Flintstone peddling glorified sherbet
The menu focuses on small bites that put a spin on Summer staples, replacing frozen burger pucks thrown on the grill with these Wagyu burger beignets w/ American cheese and pickled onion
Also a Summer staple: melons. Here they're paired with goat cheese, pistachio, and aged balsamic
Blue balls aren't always bad, provided they're these bleu cheese balls crusted with pecans
Half Moscow Mule, half El Diablo, all badass-sounding, the Burro Del Diablo mixes tequila, cassis, ginger beer, and mole bitters
Checking itself out in the stainless steel lens sculpture by the patio, the Chicago Water cocktail has whiskey, mint, pickle brine, and thankfully no Asian carp
Speaking of seafood, this cubed ahi tuna gets hit with citrus, coconut, and Espelette pepper
The Chi-style "hummus" is like a Chi dog all scrambled, with poppyseed-dusted pickle spears set to be dipped into mortadella mousse topped with all the fixins -- much more pleasant to inhale than Thompson fumes.