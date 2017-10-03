Food & Drink

5 hot tequila spots. You're welcome.

Published On 10/08/2013

Guns N' Roses once sang "I used to love her, but I had tequila". Well, almost, but the point is, tequila is delicious. As Dia de los Muertos approaches, celebrate the Mexican state of Jalisco's gift to the world at this quintet of Chicago agave hotspots.

1. Masa Azul 2901 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

For a tequila experience you won't forget, head to Masa Azul. This 50-seat spot serves up nearly 90 different types of tequila varieties. It's not just drinks either, Masa Azul offers great tacos, ceviche, and guac! You know what goes great with Cinco de Mayo? Honestly, any of Azul's nearly 100 tequilas. Narrowing down the list would just be foolish.

2. High Noon Saloon 1560 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Are you a fan of Tombstone? The 1993 film, not the popular frozen pizza brand. Because you can get an Old West feel and stop eating from the freezer section thanks to High Noon Saloon, a Tex-Mex tequila bar sporting a spur-scuffed hickory floor, olde-tyme photography, butcher block tables, and fringed leather stools.

3. Del Toro 2133 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608 (Pilsen)

Popular wisdom holds "liquor before beer and you're in the clear", but nobody's ever said "liquor before al pastor and you'll want some more"... until now thanks to Del Toro. From the family behind Pilsen staple F&R Liquors, DT's a laid-back adjacent tequila bar & grubbery with a mahogany hue, a U-shaped granite bar, and local abstract paintings, all punctuated by the sounds of Latin jazz and bossa nova, which is also how Brazilians describe their favorite PBS programming.

4. Takito Kitchen 2013 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

A small plate taqueria from a Carnivale vet (no, not Nick Stahl) putting a contemporary twist on Latin fare, Takito Kitchen makes good use of the gutted car wash space that most recently housed Sabor Saveur, with exposed pipes and distressed cedar lining the narrow corridor leading to a skylit back room decked with a graffiti mural touting the resto's name.

5. Ay Chiwowa 311 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654 (Near North Side)

Ay Chiwowa's a late-night cantina with cool graffiti decor, 80 different tequilas, and a menu with snacks like tacos and tortas.

