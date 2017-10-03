The 12 best bars to catch your Big Ten team

Since Chicago's inarguably the best city in the Midwest, it's not too surprising that alumni from all 12 Big Ten schools (soon to be 14!) frequently settle there. But when it comes time to watch the game, you still want to be surrounded by like-minded people who remind you of your days in the inarguably inferior town where you went to college (yes, Evanston, that goes for you, too). Here are the best places to do just that.
Illinois
Durkin's Tavern, Lakeview
Best known as a Steelers bar (and once upon a time a Purdue bar, before they went turncoat), Durkin's has become the next-best-thing to sitting in Kam’s. Catch Fighting Illini hijinks like a live marching band, as well as Saturday football feast packages, O&O’s, and walk of shame shots that, given the state of Illini football, should come in handy.
Indiana
Joe's Bar, Near North Side
When Jay Cutler’s not taking the stage in '80s gear, Joe's is hosting Hoosier fans with 110 TVs, morning mimosas, and a country vibe that would put Jimmy Chitwood totally at ease -- just keep Shooter out of here.
Iowa
Merkle's, Lakeview
This sports bar is compact, but right on the money come game-time (not unlike Nate Kaeding). Owned by Hawkeye alumni, dig into their extensive craft beer list as you look to catch the next Drew Tate-caliber miracle.
Penn State
AJ Hudsons, Lakeview
Also a haven for fans of the OTHER kind of football, this saloon is all-American on game days with hand-packed half-pound burgers like the Hell's Kitchen (cayenne, jalapeno salsa, Sriracha, pepper jack), or the Hawaiian (smoked ham & char-grilled pineapple), and 25 47in flat-screens.
Ohio State
McGee's, Lincoln Park
Chicago's slice of Buckeyeland will brace you for a day of excess with build-your-own mac 'n cheese, as well as ticket giveaways, and bus trip tailgate packages to keep you distracted as you brace yourself for the next inevitable NCCA investigation.
Michigan
Duffy's, Lincoln Park
We don’t know how Desmond Howard can sit on the College GameDay set without backhanding Lee Corso. No better place to admire Desmond's restraint than Ann Arbor safe haven at Duffy's with weekend brunch buffets, Michigan mugs, 42 flat-screens, and room for 500... so things can get just as loud & obnoxious as the Big House.
Michigan State
The Tin Lizzie, Lincoln Park
The MSU/Detroit sports hub has everything except Andre Rison's sunglasses from ESPN's "Broke" 30 for 30. There's beer pong, pole dancing, and turtle races. As in the animals. Though racing little Jerry Ferraras would be cool, too.
Minnesota
Red Ivy, Lakeview
Full disclosure, Redmond's also caters to Purdue and... Georgia Tech (?). You just don't see big packs of Minnesota fans the way you do for some other schools, which either speaks to the drawing power of the Twin Cities or the state of their athletic teams.
Nebraska
Kirkwood Bar, Lakeview
Husker Saturdays involve tot-chos, mini burgers, and Big Red fish bowls you'll be happy to share... as long as no Oklahoma fans walk in. But really, shouldn't they also involve corn husks?
Northwestern
Lion Head Pub, Lincoln Park
Just because you've strayed South of Nevin's doesn't mean there isn't Wildcat pride to be found with beer towers aplenty and $3.25 Coors Light 20oz drafts.
Purdue
Fireplace Inn, Old town
The Fireplace Inn is as permanent a Purdue fixture as that weird thing on Drew Brees's face. There's 40 flat-screens for your viewing pleasure, just as their signature ribs are there for your eating pleasure.
Wisconsin
Will's Northwoods Inn, Lakeview
This Sconnie sports bar gears up for the fifth quarter with Wisconsin brews from Capital and Lakefront, breakfast pint deals, cheese curds, free popcorn, and ornamental moose. You couldn't feel more like you're in Wisconsin if you crawled inside a wheel of cheddar.
-
1. Merkle's Bar & Grill3516 N Clark St, Chicago
-
2. A.J. Hudson's Public House3801 N Ashland, Chicago
-
3. McGee's Tavern & Grille950 W Webster Ave, Chicago
-
4. Duffy's Tavern and Grille420 W Diversey, Chicago
-
5. Tin Lizzie2483 N Clark St, Chicago
-
6. Red Ivy3525 N Clark St, Chicago
-
7. Kirkwood Bar & Grill2934 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
-
8. Lion Head Pub2251 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
9. Fireplace Inn1448 N Wells St, Chicago
-
10. Will's Northwoods Inn3030 N Racine, Chicago
-
11. Durkin's Tavern810 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
-
12. Joe's Bar940 W Weed St, Chicago
Merkle's is a standard bar-fare joint that's serving up massive Iowa pride and delicious grub to really get in the spirit.
Because epic soccer comebacks are best done Solo (hey, why don't YOU try to make a pun off of Wambach), the original owner of Ginger's Ale House has returned to his old stomping grounds after a long hiatus (which saw him open The Globe), taking it over from his former partner and remaking it into A.J. Hudson's Public House, a still-soccer-crazy saloon rocking a brightened interior/facade, 25 fresh 47in flatscreens, and a pool table.
A reliable staple in the Chicago sports bar scene, McGee's is known for a stellar bloody mary and bar food specials on Wednesdays.
Duffy's is a sports bar in Lincoln Park where you can catch all your favorite games, plus a serious unlimited brunch buffet on Sundays.
Tin Lizzie is an alternative sports bar in Chicago.
Red Ivy is the place to hangout when you're in the mood to hang with some Browns fans and drink cheap booze. Bar grub is above average and tasty enough to lighten the blow of many a few losses.
This dark-wooded sports den's got dozens of bottles and taps plus delicious bar eats.
This Lincoln Park sports bar has a bunch of awesomely cheap weekly specials to help bolster your team spirit on a budget. Also hosting a ton of parties, special events, and an upstairs dance club ("The Apartment"), the Lion Head Pub has plenty to offer.
You into BBQ ribs and gourmet burgers, your favorite sports teams playing on 40 HD TVs, and huge, year-round outdoor patios with two bars? Get into The Fireplace Inn in Old Town and watch your dreams come true. You're welcome.
In the heart of Lakeview, decamped Wisconsin residents, Packer fans, and UW Badger fans alike gather at Will’s Northwoods Inn to celebrate all things Dairyland. Will’s is dedicated to creating a northwoods atmosphere, on the menu and off. Enjoy cheese curds, brats, and a fish fry or two among taxidermy-lined walls, or outside in the beer garden. Or snack on free popcorn while you sip on local Wisconsin suds, featuring Leinenkugel’s, Sprecher, and, of course, Miller Lite. Great for watching a game, loading up on Wisconsin fare, or just grabbing a beer, Will’s Northwoods Inn will bring you back to the great northwoods from its post just north of downtown.
Durkin's is the best place to catch a game for any Illinois fan in their right mind. Beers on tap, addicting and ever-flowing bar grub, and a rowdy crew to make you feel right at home.
Joe's Sports Bar is exactly the place to be when any Indiana game is on. Their crazy-cheap beers lure in many walks of life... but really, just mainly those looking to scream at a TV or listen to some quality live music.