The Beer Geek's Guide to Chicago

Great Chicago beer tours

Going on a beer tour is kind of like going on a regular tour, except that at the end of it you get beer instead of useless knowledge. Beer trumps knowledge every time, but you can actually get both at these tours:



"Chicago Brews Cruise offers pretty great tours." -- Raleigh Smith, project manager at Malt Handling



"The Revolution Brewing tours are a must. Free, informational, and you get free beer. Plus, the taproom is a great scene. You can't go wrong.” -- Jess Straka, "Jane of All Trades" at Off Color Brewery



“Use your feet, Chicago is a great walking city. There are tons of breweries within walking distance from each other. I used to do this in college: I’d take a whole Saturday, walk around 20 miles, and hit more than eight breweries! -- Tim Faith, innovation brewer at Goose Island



"Kevin's [Chicago Brew Bus] tours give you a great feel of what Chicago really is -- the best beer city in the country. With so many breweries to choose from, all he really needs to do is drive you there. But that’s not all he does. By bringing in personality and knowledge, he's able to take the tour a bit over the top and slam it home." -- Cleetus Friedman, executive chef at Fountainhead



"The one and only Chicago Brew Bus." -- Gerrit Lewis, owner of Pipeworks Brewing Co.



"The Brews Cruise. The owner Rick has a great rapport with local brewers and seems to get access to places other people can't." -- Chris Quinn, owner of The Beer Temple



"Lagunitas Brewing Company. Start the tour in the tasting room, sipping on some of their selections while playing foosball, and then take the tour of the massive brewery. Follow that up with some suds and grub from the taproom and listen to some live music." -- Kris Nagy, Scofflaw Group