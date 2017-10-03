The Best Bars With Live Music in 17 Chicago Neighborhoods

Some nights you need a little more entertainment than darts or watching bros work their “game” before taking a nap headfirst into a plate of nachos. For those nights, there's live music, and these are the best places to see it, across 17 different Chicago neighborhoods.
Avondale
Live music: Nightly
The Abbey ain’t what it once was, but it's still a good spot to catch up-and-coming local acts, as well as a few gems thrown in every now and then, like heavy instrumental rockers Russian Circles. Also, Suicide Girls Burlesque. Not really live music. But still...
Gold Coast
Live music: Nightly
You won’t find hipsters with ironic mustaches at this hidden gem, which is located at the bottom of an apartment complex. You will find a diverse crowd from partying college kids to (partying) old-timers signing cheesy piano tunes and loving every minute of it.
Humboldt Park
Live Music: Nightly
The Clipper has always been known for diverse acts, and while the lineup has skewed slightly more jazz/alt-country as of late, there’s no finer spot to belly up with a cocktail and take in some music. DJ acts like Wilco’s John Stirratt are also a welcome new addition.
Lakeview
Live music: Nightly
Schubas is one of the coolest bars in the 'hood. But behind the nondescript wooden doors in the back, the cozy little Schlitz bar opens up to reveal one of the finest rooms in the city for indie rock. Its January Tomorrow Never Knows Fest with sister venue Lincoln Hall is also not to be missed.
Lincoln Park
Live music: Nightly
Strong bookings have Lincoln Hall in the running for best venue in the city, giving long-established spots like Metro a run for their money thanks to an always-reliable calendar of acts too big for Empty Bottle but too small for Metro. In other words, it's the perfect I-saw-them-before-they-got-big spot.
Logan Square
Live music: Nightly
If you have a fear of hipsters, this may not be the place for you. If, however, you measure your self-worth in your PBR daily consumption rate, welcome to your new home. You’ve never heard of any of the bands, but that’s okay. No one else has either (despite what they try to tell you).
Lincoln Square
Live music: Nightly
For more of a classy theater vibe instead of the typical dive bar feel, Old Town School of Folk can be counted on for bands you can safely take your parents to see, including established rock acts like Craig Finn of the Hold Steady and what is easily the finest collection of world music acts in the city.
Noble Square
Live music: Regularly (several times a week)
Surrounded by industrial buildings and a Home Depot, the Hideout is simply that: a tucked-away dive haven for drinking on picnic tables and getting cozy for tunes in the wood-paneled back room (that can even draw surprisingly big names on occasion). It's recently expanded to a second location Downtown along the riverfront, which looks to replicate the local, low-key vibe of the Noble Square space.
Pilsen
Live music: Regularly (several times a week)
One of the newest additions to the live music scene is also one of the best, as Bruce Finkelman (of Empty Bottle/Longman & Eagle) and co’s revamp of this historic theater sets the stage for a regular rotation of must-see acts, from dance punk icons Gang of Four to chillwave enthusiasts Neon Indian and artsy freakout weirdos Deerhunter.
River North
Live music: Wed-Sat
We’re gonna go slightly off script, and instead of selecting House of Blues (really cool venue, really uncool security), we’re going with this meathead-free speakeasy where the music may not always be as good, but you’re definitely gonna have a better time. Acts range from Motown and funk to local bands and DJs.
Rogers Park
Live music: Nightly
Red Line Tap is a fun, laid-back dive bar where the names of local bands are almost as fun as the names of the drinks (Raspberry Queef, Redneck Julep). Combined with excellent food at next-door sister restaurant Heartland Café, the pair makes for one of Rogers Park’s finest under-the-radar destinations.
Roscoe Village
Live music: Nightly
Like Schubas, Beat Kitchen would be a cool bar in its own right. But in back it's setting up shop with a steady diet of local bands, as well as live comedy, and the occasional bigger act like Lydia Loveless thrown in for good measure.
South Loop
Live music: Nightly
With all due respect to Buddy Guy’s Legends, the South Loop music scene is dominated by this punk powerhouse where it’s basically Riot Fest every night. Throw in a killer rooftop patio, great bar food, and bus trips to Bears games, and you’ve got quite an evening of mischief on your hands.
Ukrainian Village
Live music: Nightly
Every band you’ve ever heard of played the Empty Bottle before they got big (okay, maybe not One Direction). But Arcade Fire, The Flaming Lips, The White Stripes, The Black Keys, The Strokes, Interpol... the list is endless. If you get there early, you might even end up shooting stick with the band before their set.
Uptown
Live music: Nightly
In Chicago’s preeminent live music neighborhood, featuring the city’s biggest venues (Aragon, Riviera) and awesome music dives like Carol’s Pub, Green Mill still handily wins this one considering it's one of the finest jazz clubs in the country (if not the world). Just ask one Alphonse G. Capone. We hear he was a fan.
West Loop
Live music: Nightly
This one is a toss-up between punk clubs Bottom Lounge and nearby Cobra Lounge situated on the outskirts of the West Loop, but BL gets the nod thanks to a more diverse calendar that, in addition to punk, keeps things interesting with rock acts like The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr., jam bands such as The Werks, and hip-hop acts including Ja Rule.
Wicker Park
Live music: Nightly
Tough call here between Subt and the nearby Double Door, but Subt gets the slight nod thanks to its ability to book bigger acts like Built to Spill and King Khan & the BBQ Show in addition to its usual lineup of indie bands and people craning their neck trying to see the stage from the balcony.
Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor who may or may not have been thrown out of one or more of these venues. Follow him: @innerviewmag.
1. Abbey Pub3420 W Grace St, Chicago
2. Zebra Lounge1220 N State Pkwy, Chicago
3. California Clipper1002 N California Ave, Chicago
4. Schubas Tavern3159 N Southport Ave, Chicago
5. Lincoln Hall2424 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
6. The Burlington3425 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago
7. Old Town School of Folk Music4544 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
8. The Hideout1354 W Wabansia Ave, Chicago
9. Thalia Hall1807 S Allport St, Chicago
10. Untitled111 W Kinzie St, Chicago
11. Red Line Tap7006 N Glenwood Ave, Chicago
12. Beat Kitchen2100 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
13. Reggies2105 South State, Chicago
14. Empty Bottle1035 N Western Ave, Chicago
15. Green Mill Cocktail Lounge4802 N Broadway St, Chicago
16. Bottom Lounge1375 W Lake St, Chicago
17. Subterranean2011 W North Ave, Chicago
Although this family-owned bar began as a venue for traditional Irish music, it has since evolved to host all sorts of diverse acts. Mumford and Sons, Brad Paisley, Cold War Kids, and Wiz Khalifa have performed here in the past.
Zebra Lounge has the noted distinction of holding the third-oldest liquor license in Chicago, yet there are tons of people who have no idea how to find this spot. Occupying the ground floor of Canterbury Court in Gold Coast, the lounge is basically hidden away within an apartment building. Inside, the place is usually anything but reserved. Nightly piano performances get the patrons riled up with Billy Joel sing-a-longs while the stiff drinks keep the party going well into the night.
California Clipper, an iconic Humboldt Park hideaway, is still as charming today as it was in the 30s. Though more recently revived by Hogsalt’s Brendan Sodikoff, California Clipper’s dim, red lighting and old-school jukebox help the decades old dive retain its vintage reputation. As well does the beverage list, which is over 20 pages long, designed with the30s in mind, and features staff favorites, punches, long drinks, shaved ice, and ice cream drinks, as well as beer, wine, and other spirits. Enjoy a bowl of punch over conversation, or grab a can of beer to and listen to the live music, multiple nights a week.
This American-style music venue and bar is a great place for a Friday night on the town.
From the folks behind Schubas, a longtime standout among small music venues, this venue giving them more room to roam, having renovated the long-vacant Three Penny movie theater to roughly triple the capacity for rocking over their original space.
This bar in Logan Square is one of Chicago's most authentic of hipster bars, thanks to obscure bands playing every night and an insider’s vibe that makes you feel like this is where they shoot indie rock videos (which they totally do...)
This Lincoln Square mainstay has been around since 1957, providing the people of the Windy City with a wide range of music education. The school also hosts weekly folk music concerts, teen mic nights, and other family-oriented events.
What looks like a modest two-story house in a neighborhood full of warehouses and chain stores is actually one of Chicago's top indie performance venues. The building was originally built in the 1890s, and it's been in continuous operation as a bar (under various names) since a year after Prohibition. Now, the Hideout mostly operates as a quasi-community center that hosts everything from live music and bingo to dance parties and writing clubs.
Thalia Hall is an iconic structure in Pilsen that's been filled with three layers of awesome: a punch-filled cocktail bar in the basement, a beer hall that complements your suds with rustic cuisine on the main floor, and a music venue/event space upstairs.
Tucked behind inconspicuous doors that are literally untitled, this lounge is a nod to the Prohibition-era supper clubs, featuring libations, small American bites and a stage where acts range from Motown and funk to local bands and DJs. Untitled is one of Chicago’s top whiskey bars, and undoubtably the best bar for live music in River North. Check out its weekly burlesque show—admission is totally free!
Local, regional, and national acts of all genres take the stage at this casual music venue almost every night of the week.
In addition to serving creative fare—lamb lollipops, chorizo and goat cheese pizza—The Kitchen Beat also hosts local bands and weekly comedy shows. There is something for everyone here, whether you are a foodie, a comedy lover, or a supporter of local bands.
This multi-stage music venue/record store/restaurant has a great rooftop bar compete with a basketball hoop and pool table. Plus the 30 specialty bottles, 24 drafts, and 17 flat-screens with the game on TV.
Empty Bottle's got awesome live music, a photobooth, and a cheap booze selection.
Famed for being Al Capone's favorite bar during the heyday of Prohibition, Green Mill Cocktail Lounge is now known as one of the finest jazz clubs in the country. The Uptown bar hosts live performances every night of the week, and the acts range from contemporary jazz bands and quartets to swing orchestras and solo guitarists. The cover charge is usually between $4 and $15, depending on the band. Note: Green Mill is cash-only.
Rebirthed in a new location after the original was demolished due to Brown Line expansion, BL's a multi-tiered, multi-faceted compound of awesomeness designed to make everybody happy/forget the profundity of their unhappiness.
Musicians, DJs, burlesque dancers, and even the longest-running indie comedy showcase—you name it. This bi-level, multi-faceted venue boasts a variety of acts alongside weekly drink specials and an extensive selection of bar food.