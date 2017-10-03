The Weekend Playbook: Riverfront BBQ, bourbon flights, and killer comedy

Event of the Week
TBS Just For Laughs festival takes over this week, and you can’t go wrong with Chicago-centric shows like Alone: Chicago's Best Solo Acts (Friday and Saturday, 7p) or Kill All Comedy (Saturday, 8p). And be sure to see comedian, Val Kilmer lookalike, and future TBS talk show host Pete Holmes at UP Comedy Club, Thursday at 8p. See where else you can laugh it up
Thursday, June 13th Indochino’s Traveling Tailor sets up shop on State and Madison. Anyone getting a custom fitted suit will get a free shirt, tie bar, and cufflinks (TT is in town until June 30). Get the details and get yourself together
Fulton’s on the River kicks off a Riverfront Barbeque series with a ticket getting you some grilled meats, comfort food sides, and a pair of tall boys, 5-8p. Take yourself to the river
Friday, June 14th As if you needed an excuse to drink whiskey, Porkchop celebrates National Bourbon Day with a pair of specialty flights, noon-2a. Now that’s a holiday
Saturday, June 15th South Water Kitchen has a Father’s Day eve beer dinner with micro-brew meals like Flywheel Bright Lager with Buffalo quail and Over Ale with pretzel-crusted salmon, 7p. Who’s your daddy?
Sunday, June 16th Mercadito gives Father’s Day brunch a Mexican twist with a four-course menu including Huevos Ahogados with mole-BBQ pulled pork and onion rings, 11a-4p. Buenos Dia del Padre
Bub City’s finger-licking Father’s Day brunch has Texas hot links, chicken & waffles, and whiskey flights, 11a. Don't tell Dad's cardiologist
