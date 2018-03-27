Your chance to drink ON Soldier Field

Event of the Week: Down hundreds of beer samples with Hester-like speed at the American Beer Classic, held on the green (for now) grass of Soldier Field, Saturday 12-10p. Turn that Cutler frown upside-down
Thursday, May 9th
Take on the new bar menu at Big Jones, including the Consummation cocktail with gin and champagne. See what else they've added
Tracy Morgan is about to get everybody at the House of Blues pregnant, 7p. 30 rock on
Friday, May 10th
Paul Stuart rolls out a Great Gatsby-inspired menswear lineup with woven silk bowties and felt fedoras. Look like Leo
Saturday, May 11th
A dozen food trucks will park at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Oak Park for the inaugural Food Truck Rally with eats from Meatloaf-A-Go-Go and Tamale Spaceship, 12-6p. Do some truck-hopping
Sunday, May 12th
Mother’s Day procrastinators will find relief courtesy of Magnolia Bakery and their line of maternal cupcakes, like a flourless chocolate number with vanilla meringue buttercream. Be a mother-lover
The Music Box goes Mystery Science Theater 3000 with running commentary on the epically awful Mommie Dearest and a pre-screening brunch at Mystic Celt. Brunch at 1130a, movie at 2p. Better than being beaten with a wire hanger
Event of the Week: Down hundreds of beer samples with Hester-like speed at the American Beer Classic, held on the green (for now) grass of Soldier Field, Saturday 12-10p. Turn that Cutler frown upside-down